Luna Rossa Ristorante 347 East 85th Street

No reviews yet

347 East 85th Street

New York, NY 10028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

CARCIOFI ALLA GIUDEA
MELANZANE ALLA PARMIGIANA
TAGLIATELLE AL NERO

Insalate Delivery

ARANCIA, RUCOLA, FINOCCHIO

$16.00

Orange, Grapefruit Salad, Arugula, Fennel,Sliced Grana Cheese and Lemon Dressing

CESARE AL MODO NOSTRO

$15.00

Hearts of Romanie, anchovies, parmigiano, croutons, homemade ceaser dressing

BARBABIETOLE MARINATE

$15.00

Organic red beet salad marinated, aged red vinaigrette, horse radish toasted goat cheese

MISTA DELLA CASA

$15.00

Mixed green lettuce, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomatoes house dressing

BIANCA VERDE INSALATA

$15.00

Arugula, endive, green apple, shaved Pecorino, caramelized walnuts, balsamic dressing

Antipasti Delivery

CARCIOFI ALLA GIUDEA

$18.00

Pan fried artichokes, garlic, mint, evoo

MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA

MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA

$20.00

Imported buffalo mozzarella, oven dried tomato, 24 months San daniele prosciutto

MELANZANE ALLA PARMIGIANA

MELANZANE ALLA PARMIGIANA

$17.00

Oven baked eggplant, san marzano tomato, parmigiano, mozzarella, basil

POLIPO GRIGLIATO

$22.00

Grilled tender octopus, chick peas purea, salt potato, lemon dressing

POLPETTE DI MANZO E VITELLO

$17.00

Veal, beef meatball, san marzano tomato, basil, ricotta cheese

BROCCOLI RABE SALSICCIA

$18.00

Sauteed broccoli rabe in roasted garlic Evo, grilled sausage

FRITELLE DI CACIO E PEPE

FRITELLE DI CACIO E PEPE

$16.00

Pecorino Cheese, Parmigiano and Fresh Grinder Black Pepper Fritter Served w/Marinara Sauce

PIATTO DEL SALUMAIO

PIATTO DEL SALUMAIO

$18.00

Mixed italian cold cuts, cheeses marinated mixed mushroom

CARPACCIO DI MANZO

CARPACCIO DI MANZO

$18.00

Homemade Salt Cured Beef Carpaccio w/Rucola, Shaved Parmigiano and Evo

COZZE E VONGOLE IN GUAZZETTO

COZZE E VONGOLE IN GUAZZETTO

$18.00

P.EI Mussels and Clams in a Light Spicy Tomato and Pernod Infusion Broth w/Toasted Bread

Paste Delivery

Spaghetti with veal/beef meat ball san marzano tomato sauce and sprinkled parmigiano
* SPAGHETTONI ALLA CHITARRA

* SPAGHETTONI ALLA CHITARRA

$25.00

Bronze Extruder Square Spaghetti, san marzano tomato, basil, evo

SPAGHETTONI ALL AMATRICIANA

SPAGHETTONI ALL AMATRICIANA

$25.00

Thick Tonnarelli Tossed with Caramelized Onions, Pancetta Tomato Sauce and Topped w/ Pecorino Romano.

TONNARELLI AL CACIO E PEPE

$24.00

Tonnarelli, parmigiano, pecorino romano ground black pepper

* RIGATONI ALLA NORMA

$26.00

Rigatoni tossed eggplant, basil, fresh tomato sauce, melted mozzarella

CAVATELLI ALLA PUGLIESE

$25.00

Ricotta cavatelli, broccoli rabe, sweet sausage, garlic, evo

GNOCCHI DI FICHI

$25.00

Figs gnocchi, light butter sage sauce, truffle cheese, balsamic glaze

TAGLIATELLE ALLA BOLOGNESE

$25.00

Tagliatelle, tossed veal, beef ragout

MEZZALUNA AL TARTUFO

$26.00

Halfmoon shape ravioli, ricotta, spinach light creamy black truffle sauce

RAVIOLI DEL PLIN

$26.00

Piedmont plin shape stuffed w/ braised beef in a light creamy black truffle sauce

SPAGHETTI ALLA CARBONARA

$25.00

Spaghetti Carbonara Tossed w/(Egg Yolk Crispy Pancetta, Pecorino Cheese)

PENNE ALLA PUTTANESCA

PENNE ALLA PUTTANESCA

$25.00

Bronze die Penne, capers, olives, anchovies, light spicy san Marzano tomato sauce

FETTUCCINE ALLA BOLOGNESE

$25.00

Fettuccine w/Bolognese (beef and veal) Meat Ragout

GNOCCHI ALLA SORRENTINA

GNOCCHI ALLA SORRENTINA

$25.00

Yukon gold potato gnocchi in a san Marzano tomato sauce melted buffalo mozzarella

TAGLIATELLE AL NERO

$28.00

Black Ink Tagliatelle Pasta Tossed w/Jumbo Crabmeat, Light Spicy Tomato Sauce and Topped w/ Arugula

SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE DI CARNE

SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE DI CARNE

$26.00

Spaghetti veal/beef meat ball san marzano tomato sauce sprinkled parmigiano

Piatti Forti Delivery

SALMONE IN CROSTA DI SESAMI

$33.00

Hidden fjords salmon filet sesame seed crust, wilted Baby spinach, sour cream, apple dipping

SCALLOPPINE MARSALA

$33.00

Pan Seared Veal Tenderloin Scalloppini with Mixed Mushrooms and Marsala Sauce, Mashed Potato, Vegetable

POLLO MARTINI

$29.00

GMO Free Chicken breast, parmigiano crust, mashed potato, vegetable, lemon sauce

GALLETTO NOSTRANO

$29.00

Oven roasted GMO Free Cornishen marinated in lemon, thyme and vegetable

DOPPIA BRACIOLA DI MAIALE

$33.00

Oven roasted double cut Heritage pork chop, roasted herb potato, banana peppers

BRACIOLA DI MAIALE ALLA MILANESE

BRACIOLA DI MAIALE ALLA MILANESE

$29.00

Pounded and Breaded Heritage Pork Chop Milanese w/ Arugula and Cherry Tomato and Lemon Dressing

PETTO DI POLLO AL LIMONE

$27.00

Bell Evans Pan Seared Chicken Breast Piccata with Lemon, Capers Sauce Served with Mashed Potato, Vegetable

PETTO DI POLLO MARSALA

$27.00

Bell Evans Pan Seared Chicken Breast with Mixed Mushrooms and Dry Marsala Sauce Served with Mashed Potato, Vegetable

BRACIOLA DI MAIALE ALLA PARMIGIANA

BRACIOLA DI MAIALE ALLA PARMIGIANA

$27.00

Pounded and Breaded Heritage Pork Chop Parmigiana Topped with Marinara Sauce Melted Mozzarella, Oregano Served with Potato.

SCALLOPINE DI VITELLO AL LIMONE E CAPPERI

$33.00

Pounded Veal Tenderloin Scaloppini Piccata with Lemon, Capers Sauce Served with Mashed Potato and Green Beans

PETTO DI POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA

$27.00

Bell Evans Chicken Breast Parmigiana Topped with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella cheese Served with Herbs Roasted Potato

FILETTO DI MANZO ROSSINI

FILETTO DI MANZO ROSSINI

$80.00

Pan Seared Black Angus Tenderloin Rossini w/ Mashed Potato, Wilted Spinach, Foie Grass and Shaved White Truffle Red Wine Sauce

Contorni Delivery

SPINACI AL SALTO AGLIO E EVO

$12.00

Wilted baby spinach garlic olive oil

FAGIOLINI AL BURRO

$12.00

Sautéed green beans

CIME DI RAPE AGLIO, EVO

$12.00

Sautéed broccoli rabe roasted garlic, chili pepper olive oil

BROCCOLI SALTATI EVO, AGLIO

$12.00

Sauteed american broccoli

PATATINE FRITTE CROCCONTI

$12.00

Crispy coated French fries in olive oil

PATATE ARROSTITE ALLE ERBE

$12.00

Oven roasted herbs potato

CANNELLLINI ALL`UCCELLETTO

CANNELLLINI ALL`UCCELLETTO

$12.00

Caannlleinibeans tossed, tomato sauce, bay leafs, chilli flakes

POLENTA FRITTA

$12.00

Fried and crispy polenta

DOLCI DELIVERY

TORTA ALLA RICOTTA DI BUFALA

TORTA ALLA RICOTTA DI BUFALA

$13.00

Caramelized buffalo ricotta cheese cake, sweet amarene cherries

TORTA AL CIOCCOLATO

$13.00

Gluten Free Gianduia and Chocolate Cake, Artisanal Gelato

TARTUFO DI FRAGOLE

$13.00

Tartufo strawberries, wrapped in chocolate gelato, mixed berries coulis

TIRAMISU CLASSICO

$13.00

Savoiardi cookies dipped in espresso, creamy mascarpone and bitter chocolate powder

NAPOLEONE AL CIOCCOLATO BIANCO

$13.00

Crispy puff pastry napoleon, white chocolate cream and fresh strawberries

BEVERAGE

COCA COLA

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$10.00

PANNA

$10.00

CLUB SODA

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

ARANCIATA ROSSA

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

SWEET ICE TEA HOUSEMADE

$5.00

UNSWEET ICE TEA HOUSEMADE

$5.00

SPECIAL ANTIPASTI SALAD

Warm Delight Mixed Seafood (Calamari, Clams, Mussels, Shrimps, Octopus) Salad w/ Tear Drop Tomatoes, Fennel, Lemon Olive Oil Dressing

VELLUTATA DI ZUCCA

$12.00

(V) Organic Pumpkin Purea Soup w/ Sage Croutons

FRITTURA DI CALAMARI

$21.00

Italian Deep-Fried Calamari, Shrimps, Zucchini w/Light Spicy Marinara Sauce

BURRATA CON FICHI E SPECK

$20.00

Imported Burrata, Figs Carpaccio w/Sliced Smoked Prosciutto, and Balsamic Truffle Glaze

INSALATA CAVOLINI DI BRUXELLES

$16.00

(V)Fried Brussels Sprouts Salad on a Bed of Roasted Butternut Squash and Sour Cream Dressing

CARCIOFINI SCOTTATI

$17.00

Sliced Artichokes Tossed w/ Sicilian (Bronte) Pistachios on a Bed of Arugula Salad and Shaved Parmesan Cheese

SP MAIN COURSE

TAGLIATELLE AL TARTUFO NERO

$33.00

Homemade Eggs Tagliatelle Tossed w/ Umbria (Uncinato) Fresh Black Truffle and Parmigiano

PENNE AL TONNO E SPADA

$27.00

Paccheri Tossed w/ Chunks of Fresh Pink Swordfish, Tuna Mint, Eggplant, Cherry Tomato, N`Dujia and Evoo

MAFALDE AL RAGOUT DI VITELLO

$27.00

Curly Pappardelle Tossed in a Veal Ragout and Topped w/ Shaved Parmigiano

RAVIOLI DI ZUCCA

$26.00

Ravioli Stuffed w/ Pumpkin, in a Butter Sage Sauce and Sprinkled w/Amaretti Cookies

SOGLIOLA ALLA MUGNAIA

$50.00

Oven Roasted Whole Dover Sole Served w/Wilted Baby Spinach, Cherry Tomato and W.W. Sauce

BRANZINO ALLA GRIGLIA

$40.00

Grilled Whole Mediterranean Branzino Served w/Lemon, Herbs Salmoriglio and Sauteed American Broccoli

STINCO D`AGNELLO

$36.00

Slowly Braised Front Lamb Shank Served w/Herbs Roasted Potato, Sauteed Crispy Brussels Sprouts and Lamb Gravy

GUANCIALE DI VITELLO

$35.00

Set of Braised Veal Cheeks w/Light Saffron Parmigiano Risotto and its Own Sauce

DOLCI

Hot Chocolate Lava Cake, Artisanal Pistacchio Gelato
CANNOLI

CANNOLI

$13.00

Homemade Cannoli Shell Stuffed w/ Buffalo Ricotta, Chocolate Chips and Dipped in Bronte Pistachios

TORTINO DI CIOCCOLATO

$13.00

Homemade Hot Chocolate Lava Cake, Vanilla Gelato

TORTA AL OLIO DI OLIVA

$13.00

Caramelized Almond Olive Oil Cake w/Mixed Berries Sambuca Flamble and Vanilla Gelato

PROFITEROLES ALLA CREMA

$13.00

Profiteroles Stuffed w/Patisserie Cream Drizzled w/Warm Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream

BEER

MENABREA

MENABREA

$8.00

PERONI

$8.00

HEINEKEN

$8.00
STELLA ARTOIS

STELLA ARTOIS

$8.00
All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
LUNA ROSSA is a hit in the neighborhood. Come in and enjoy!

Location

347 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028

