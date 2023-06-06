A map showing the location of Luna's CocinaView gallery

Luna's Cocina

review star

No reviews yet

10638 Rabbit Ridge Court

Enterprise, NV 89183

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Tacos

Steak Taco

$2.00

Grilled Steak

Chicken Taco

$2.00

Birria Taco

$2.00

Shrimp Taco

$3.50

3 Steak Tacos Combo

$10.00

3 Chicken Tacos Combo

$10.00

3 Birria Tacos Combo

$10.00

3 Shrimp Tacos Combo

$17.50

Quesabirria

$3.50

Burritos

Steak Burrito

$8.50

Chicken Burrito

$8.50

Vegetable Burrito

$8.50

Birria Burrito

$8.50

Meals

Chicken Fajitas

$12.00

Steak Fajitas

$12.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.50

Carne Asada Taco Plate

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Taco Plate

$10.00

Birria Taco Plate

$10.00

Pork with Green Salsa

$18.00

Pollo En Crema

$18.00

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$6.50

Hand Scoped Real Ice Cream Shake

Strawberry Shake

$6.50

Chocolate Shake

$6.50

Oreo Shake

$6.50

Drinks

Horchata

$3.75

Melon

$3.75

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

bottled soda

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Sides & More

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.50

3 Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Beans

$3.50

Rice

$4.00

Chips & Guacamole

$5.00

Salads

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Ceasar Salad

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Home Cooked Meals Street Tacos Birria & More

Location

10638 Rabbit Ridge Court, Enterprise, NV 89183

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. - Henderson - 3578 St. Rose Pkwy Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
3578 St. Rose Pkwy Suite 101 Las Vegas, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Founders Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
3512 St Rose Pkwy Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.0 • 69
3552 St. Rose Parkway Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Stallone's Italian Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89183
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Las Vegas
orange star4.5 • 802
9635 S Bermuda Rd Las Vegas, NV 89123
View restaurantnext
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Silverado Ranch and Maryland
orange starNo Reviews
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard Las Vegas, NV 89183
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Enterprise

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Wing King - 4235 S. Fort Apache Road
orange star4.2 • 3,817
4235 S. Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Enterprise
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (78 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston