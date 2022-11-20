Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Luna's Pizza Mount Gillead

review star

No reviews yet

104 South Main Street

Mount Gilead, NC 27306

Appetizers

Italian Sausage

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Chicken Wings

Fried Ravioli

$7.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Jalpapeno Poppers

$7.00

Meatball 3PC

$4.00

Garlic Knots 3PC

$1.95

Garlic Knots 6PC

$3.00

Garlic Knots 12PC

$6.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Fried Mushroom

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet P Fries

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Fried Zucchini

$6.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

5Pc Chicken Tender W/Fries

$8.00

Fresh Tomato Bruschetta

$8.00

Side Of Broccoil

$2.99

Pizza

Meatlovers

White Pizza

The Greenhouse

NY Style Pizza

The Supreme

Vegan and Gluten Free

Pizza by the Slice

Pastas

Baked Ziti

$11.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.00

Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Homemade Meat Lasagna

$12.00

Baked Ricotta cheese Ravioli

$11.00

Spaghetti w/ Fresh tomato Sauce

$10.00

Baked Manicotti

$11.00

Gnocchi

$8.50

Tray Alfredo

$120.00

Sandwiches

Meatball Parmigiana

$8.00+

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$8.00+

Sausage Parmiginana

$8.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$8.00+

Chicken Parmigiana

$8.00+

Hamburger

$8.00+

Turkey Sandwich

$8.00+

Steak Sandwich

$8.00+

Grilled Chx Sandwich

$8.00+

Italian

$8.00+

Chick-O-Philly

$8.00+

Veggie Sandwich

$8.00+

$8.00+

Pepperoni Parmigiana

$8.00+

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chef Salad

$9.00

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Side Greek Salad

$5.00

Side Chef Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Tray Salad

$45.00

Tray Chef Salad

$75.00

Steak

FIlet

$18.99

Tbone

$18.99

Strip

$17.99

Kids Menu

Kids Meatball Sandwich

$5.00

Kids Ham & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders (2pc)

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti

$5.00

Kids Ravioli (3pc)

$5.00

Kids Cheese Slice

$3.00

Kids Cheese stick Meal

$4.00

Kids Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Stromboli & Calzone

Stromboli

$8.75

Calzone

$8.75

Desserts

Limoncella Cake

$2.75

Tiramisu

$2.75

Cannoli

$2.75

Cheesecake

$2.75

Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Side Of Fruit

$4.00

Lemon Berry Cake

$3.50

Lunch Specials

2 Slices+one drink special

$7.45

Slice+side+drink special

$7.50

8" Sub+side+drink

$9.99

Chicken Wrap

$11.85

Sauces

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Lunas Shirt

$10.00

N/A Beverage

Fountain Soda

$2.25

Bottle Water

$1.50

Slushie

$3.00

Tea Jug

$20.00

Coffee

$3.00

Kid Drink

$1.50

Soda

Jarritos

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

2 Liter

$2.50

Energy Drink

Energy Drink

$3.25

Filet

Well Done

$18.99

Medium Rare

$18.99

Medium Well

$18.99

Mac & Cheese

$18.99

Asparagus

$18.99

Baked Potato

$18.99

Fries

$18.99

Side Salad

$18.99

Sweet Fries

$18.99

Green beans

$18.99

Broccoli

$18.99

Strip

Well Done

$17.99

Medium Rare

$17.99

Medium Well

$17.99

Mac & Cheese

$17.99

Asparagus

$17.99

Baked Potato

$17.99

Fries

$17.99

Side Salad

$17.99

Sweet Fries

$17.99

Green beans

$17.99

Broccoli

$17.99

Domestic Beer

uBud light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Budwieser

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Michelob Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Blue Moon

$3.50

Domestic speacial

$5.00

Import Beer

Stella Artios

$4.75

Sol

$4.75

Peroni

$4.75

Corona Extra

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Dos Equis

$4.75

Modelo Negra

$4.75

Modelo Especial

$4.75

Heinken

$4.75

Margaritas

Mango

$13.00

Lime

$10.00

Strawberry

$13.00

Mix Drinks

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Screw Driver

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Mojitos

$6.00

Blue Lagoon

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

French Martini

$9.00

Dirty Martini

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Rum N Coke

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

White Claw

Mango

$3.50

Watermelon

$3.50

Black Cherry

$3.50

Shots

H-Shot

$5.00

M-Shot

$7.00

Top Shelf Shot

$9.00

Bottle Wine

Pinot Nior

$17.00

Chardonnay

$16.00

Wine Glass

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.50

Chardonnay

$5.00

Merlot

$6.50

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Moscato

$6.50

Pina Loca

Pina Loca

$18.00

Bruschetta Di Parm

Bruschetta Di Parm

$10.00

Steak Marsella

Steak Marsella

$23.99

Chicken Luna

Chicken Luna

$16.99

Specials

Sampler

$10.00

15" 3 Topping 2 Beers Domestic

$20.00

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Mediterranean Salmon

$19.99

Chicken N Shrimp Carbonara

$17.99

17" 1 Topping 12 Wings

$28.00

Gift Certificate

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Luna's Pizza we specialize on giving authentic New York Style pizza and our famous sandwiches to our customers. What makes us different from others is that everything is freshly made to order, we use the best ingredients in town.

Website

Location

104 South Main Street, Mount Gilead, NC 27306

Directions

Gallery
Luna's Pizza image
Luna's Pizza image
Luna's Pizza image

