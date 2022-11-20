Italian
Luna's Pizza Mount Gillead
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
At Luna's Pizza we specialize on giving authentic New York Style pizza and our famous sandwiches to our customers. What makes us different from others is that everything is freshly made to order, we use the best ingredients in town.
104 South Main Street, Mount Gilead, NC 27306
