Luna’s scratch kitchen always strives to serve the highest quality natural ingredients, sourced locally when possible. Luna’s features an innovative menu that pays homage to Mexican flavors with a respect for authenticity and a passion for creativity. Our salsas, sauces, and fresh-squeezed juices are hand-made fresh daily in house. The bar serves only the best tequilas, imported and local craft brews, Mexican-style beer, and offers the finest craft tequila-based cocktails.