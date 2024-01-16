Luna's Tacos & Tequila Windsor
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Luna’s scratch kitchen always strives to serve the highest quality natural ingredients, sourced locally when possible. Luna’s features an innovative menu that pays homage to Mexican flavors with a respect for authenticity and a passion for creativity. Our salsas, sauces, and fresh-squeezed juices are hand-made fresh daily in house. The bar serves only the best tequilas, imported and local craft brews, Mexican-style beer, and offers the finest craft tequila-based cocktails.
Location
1246 Automation Drive, Windsor, CO 80550
