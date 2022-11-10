Luna's Tequila Bar and Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Luna's Tequila Bar and Grill caters t all your needs. Stop in and have a seat at the bar, enjoy a tequila cocktail or a cold beer. Need to have a large family gathering or meeting in a private room? We got that too!! Dont wanna cook for the family? perfect..... we will see you at Luna's!
Location
8660 Bankers, Florence, KY 41042
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blind Squirrel Restaurant Florence - 8537 U.S. 42
No Reviews
8537 U.S. 42 Florence, KY 41042
View restaurant