Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luna's Tequila Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

8660 Bankers

Florence, KY 41042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Eightwings with your choice of Hot,Mild or BBQ served with Celery and Ranch

chips and salsa

$4.00

basket of homemade chips and salsa

Hush Puppys

$7.00

six of our famous Hush Puppies served with Jalapano Ranch

Mozzarella sticks

$7.00

served with you choice of Marinara or Ranch

Chorizo cheese fries

$12.00

Crunchy fries topped with Chorizo, cheese,shredded lettuce,tomatoe,sour cream and house made Cilantro Aioli

Garbage Nachos

$12.00

Corn Tortilla Chips with Melted cheese,topped with pinto Beans,Lettuce,Tomato,Jalapenos and Sour Cream

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Chicken tenders

$11.00

Chips And Guac

$7.00

Chips And Queso

$7.00

Potato Skins 5

$9.00

Potato Skins 10

$16.00

Potato Skins 20

$28.00

Bone In Wings 8

$10.00

Bone In Wings 20

$20.00

Soup

Bowl chicken Tortilla soup

$6.00

Topped with Tortilla strips

Bowl of Broccoli

$6.00

Cup Of Broc

$4.00

Cup Tort

$4.00

salad

Garden Salad

$5.00

small garden salad with a choice of dressing

grilled chicken Salad

$12.00

Tomatoes,Cucumber,Croutons and Cheese

chicken cobb salad

$12.00

Eggs,Bacon,Blue Cheese Crumbles,Tomatoes and Avocado

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Tossed in Spicy Wing Sauce with Pico de gallo, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Bacon

Luna's quesadillas Salad

$14.00

Diced Chicken Breast, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Strips, Mixed Cheese with Cheese Quesadillas

Taco Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chicken Cesar Salad

$12.00

Main Course

New York Strip

$22.00

Topped with our homemade Au Jus Sauce

Ribeye

$20.00

Grilled to Perfection on an open Flame.

8oz Sirloin

$16.00

Topped with Garlic Butter

Grilled chicken Plate

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast On a Bed of Rice served with Broccoli, Topped with Pineapple Pico De Gallo

fettuccine chicken pasta

$14.00

Choice Of Alfredo or Marinara Sauce. Topped With Parmesan Cheese and Parsley. Served with Grilled Texas Toast

fettuccine shrimp pasta

$16.00

Choice of Alfredo Or Marinara Sauce. Topped With Parmesan Cheese and Parsley. Served With Grilled Texas Toast

Grilled salmon

$16.00

Adult Tenders

$12.00

Grilled Swai

$13.00

burgers

Lunas burger

$13.00

Chorizo Sausage, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Cilantro Aioli

stack burger

$10.00

Two Patties with Cheese. Mustard, Lettuce,Tomato And Pickles

BBQ burger

$12.00

Red Onions,Bacon,Cheese, and Luna's BBQ Sauce

mushroom burger

$13.00

Lettuce, Pickles, Mayo, and Sauteed Mushrooms

Adult Hamburger

$11.00

Bacon Burger

$13.00

Cheesburger

$12.00

Sandwich

philly Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak with Sauteed Onions And Bell Peppers, Topped with Swiss Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Served on White Bread with Japapeno Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

California club Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Luna's casa

Choose From Mexican Or Gringo Style Mexican Style is with CIlantro and Raw Onions. Gringo Style is served with Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese

Chicken Fajitas

$14.00

Seved on a bed of Onions and Peppers, Served With Mexican Rice And Pinto Beans

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.00

steak Fajitas

$16.00

served on bed of Onions and Peppers. With a side of Sour Cream And Pico

Chicken Quesadilla's

$11.00

Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Chicken and Cheese with a Side Of Sour Cream And Pico

Beef Quesadilla

$13.00

Crispy Flour Tortillas stuffed with Beef and Cheese. Served with Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo

Taco tuesday

$3.00

Birria

$14.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Al Pastor

$12.00

Chorizo Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Steak Tacos

$13.00

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Side

Sweet Potato

$3.00

Served with Butter and Brown Sugar

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Street Cob

$3.00

Sweet Corn On The Cob Smothered With Mayo, Parmasan and Cajun Spice

Rice

$3.00

Corn on Cob

$3.00

Mash Potato

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

French fries

$3.00

Sour Cream

$0.99

Small Guac

$1.00

Beans

$3.00

Small Queso

$1.00

4 Tortillas

$0.50

Texas Toast Basket

$5.00

kids meal

grilled cheese

$6.00

fried chicken fingers

$6.00

kids chicken pasta

$6.00

Fettuccine Noodles With Chicken. Choice Of Marinara Or Alfredo Sauce

hamburger

$6.00

cheesburger

$6.00

Kids Quesadillas

$6.00

dessert

New York Cheescake

$8.00

Served with A Strawberry Drizzle

Butter cakes

$7.00

Served with Whipped Cream topped with Fresh Blueberries

Fried Oreos

$7.00

4 Deep Fried Oreo Cookies. This season we are serving Pumkin Oreo's.

mini Volcano cake

$5.00

Served with vanilla ice cream with Caramel

Key lime pie

$7.00

Lemon berry marscipone

$7.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

Full Lemonberry

$75.00

Cookie

$5.00

Beverage

Beverage

$3.00

kids Bev

$1.99

Jarritos

$4.00

Soup Or Salad

$40 Per Person

$40.00

Garden Salad

Cesar Salad

Tort Soup

Misc

$15.00

Entree

Pasta

Grilled Chicken Plate

BBQ Burger

Fish Tacos

Dessert

volacano

Tiramisu

Tres Leches

Pie

Happy Hour

Chips and Guac

$5.00

Chip and Queso

$5.00

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Mozarella Sticks

$5.00

Poppers

$5.00

Sam Seasonal

$4.00

Kentucky Ale

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Merlot

$3.00

Blanc

$3.00

Cabernet

$3.00

Chardonnay

$3.00

white Zinfandel

$3.00

Prosecco

$3.00

House Marg

$5.00

Bone In wings

$1.00

Partyplatter

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Luna's Tequila Bar and Grill caters t all your needs. Stop in and have a seat at the bar, enjoy a tequila cocktail or a cold beer. Need to have a large family gathering or meeting in a private room? We got that too!! Dont wanna cook for the family? perfect..... we will see you at Luna's!

Location

8660 Bankers, Florence, KY 41042

Directions

Gallery
Luna's Tequila Bar and Grill image
Luna's Tequila Bar and Grill image
Luna's Tequila Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Better Blend Nutrition
orange star4.7 • 207
8181 Mall Road Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
La Chingada
orange starNo Reviews
8133 Mall rd. Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
Sbarro - Florence Mall
orange star5.0 • 1
2028 Florence Mall Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
Rahma restaurant - 4210 Dixie Highway
orange starNo Reviews
4210 Dixie Highway Erlanger, KY 41018
View restaurantnext
Blind Squirrel Restaurant Florence - 8537 U.S. 42
orange starNo Reviews
8537 U.S. 42 Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
Repertoire
orange starNo Reviews
8645 Haines Dr. Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Florence

The 859 Taproom and Grill
orange star4.0 • 719
8720 Bankers St Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
Better Blend Nutrition
orange star4.7 • 207
8181 Mall Road Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
Sbarro - Florence Mall
orange star5.0 • 1
2028 Florence Mall Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Florence
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston