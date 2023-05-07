  • Home
Luna Pasta Take Away 6815 BISCAYNE BLVD UNIT 101

No reviews yet

6815 BISCAYNE BLVD UNIT 101

MIAMI, FL 33138

Main Menu

Antipasti

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$13.00
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00
Burrata CLasica

Burrata CLasica

$19.00
Burrata Verdi

Burrata Verdi

$19.00

Pasta

Beef Lasagna

Beef Lasagna

$20.00
Black Linguini Fra Diavolo

Black Linguini Fra Diavolo

$23.00
Bucatini Carbonara

Bucatini Carbonara

$19.00

Crab Agnolotti

$21.00
Family Pasta

Family Pasta

$98.00
Fettuccine Alfredo Chicken

Fettuccine Alfredo Chicken

$19.00
Fettuccine Bolognese

Fettuccine Bolognese

$20.00
Mafalde

Mafalde

$18.00
Ossobucco Agnolotti

Ossobucco Agnolotti

$21.00
Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$18.00

Pear Agnolotti

$21.00

Porcini Mushroom Ravioli

$19.00

Ravioli Verdi

$19.00
Ricotta Gnocchi

Ricotta Gnocchi

$18.00

Ricotta Ravioli

$18.00
Spaghetti All'amatriciana

Spaghetti All'amatriciana

$18.00
Spicy Rigatoni

Spicy Rigatoni

$23.00
The Golden Plate

The Golden Plate

$24.00

Focaccia Sandwiches

Prosciutto Focaccia

Prosciutto Focaccia

$17.00
Chicken Focaccia

Chicken Focaccia

$17.00
Eggplant Focaccia

Eggplant Focaccia

$15.00

Secondi

Pacific Salmon

Pacific Salmon

$29.00
Vacio Prime Steak 12oz

Vacio Prime Steak 12oz

$32.00

Rack Of Lamb

$42.00

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side Arugula Salad

$8.50

Grilled Vegetables

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Rice

$6.00

Side Roasted Eggplant

$9.00

Mushrooms & Asparagus

$11.00

Empanadas

Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$3.95
Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$3.95
Lamb Empanada

Lamb Empanada

$4.15
Onion & Cheese Empanada

Onion & Cheese Empanada

$3.80
Spinach & Cheese Empanada

Spinach & Cheese Empanada

$3.95
Humita Empanada

Humita Empanada

$3.80
Salteña Empanada

Salteña Empanada

$4.15
Ham & Cheese Empanada

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$3.95
Dulce & Cheese Empanada

Dulce & Cheese Empanada

$3.75
Nutella & Banana Empanada

Nutella & Banana Empanada

$3.75
12 Empanadas

12 Empanadas

$45.00

Drinks

Cold Beverages

Acqua Panna 500ML

$3.00

Pellegrino 500 ML

$3.00

Aranciata

$2.75

Aranciata Rossa

$2.75

Lemonata

$2.75

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Artisanal Pasta Shop offering homemade Italian dishes, desserts and fresh pasta to cook at home

Location

6815 BISCAYNE BLVD UNIT 101, MIAMI, FL 33138

Directions

