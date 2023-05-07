Luna Pasta Take Away 6815 BISCAYNE BLVD UNIT 101
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Artisanal Pasta Shop offering homemade Italian dishes, desserts and fresh pasta to cook at home
Location
6815 BISCAYNE BLVD UNIT 101, MIAMI, FL 33138
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
OH MY GOSH! Brigadeiros - OMG Brigadeiros - Mimo
No Reviews
6912 Biscayne Boulevard Miami, FL 33138
View restaurant
Phuc Yea - 7100 Biscayne Blvd Suite 100
No Reviews
7100 Biscayne Blvd Suite 100 Miami, FL 33138
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in MIAMI
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant