Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant

760 Reviews

$$

61 E Main St

Moorestown, NJ 08057

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Limonada Homemade

Cafe

Cafe Americano

$3.50

Cafe de Holla

$3.50

Chocolate Caliente

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso whole milk & cinnamon.

Espresso

$3.00+

Lavazza Italian Espresso.

Hot Tea

$3.50

Regular or decaf tea

Mexican Sodas

Diet Coke

$3.25

20oz Bottle

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$3.25

Fruit Punch Flavor Mexican Soda

Mandarina Jarrito

$3.25

Mandarin Flavor Mexican Soda

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.25

Classic Glass Bottle Imported from Mexico Coca-Cola.

Peñafiel

$3.25

Mexican Imported Club Soda In Glass Bottle.

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.25

Pineapple Flavor Mexican Soda

Sangria Soda

$3.25

Non-Alcoholic Mexican Sangria Flavor Soda.

Sprite

$3.25

Glass Bottle Sprite Imported from Mexico.

Squirt

$3.25

Grapefruit Flavor Mexican Soda.

Tamarindo Jarrito

$3.25

Tamarind Flavor Mexican Soda.

Aguas Frescas

Limonada Homemade

$3.25+

Fresh Squeezed Limes mixed with sugar.

Jamaica Iced Tea

$3.25+

Homemade Hibiscus Flower Extract Mixed with Sugar. 16 oz cup

Horchata

$3.25+

Homemade, rice, milk, cinnamon & sugar.

Iced Tea Homemade

$3.25+

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea. (Unsweetened) 160z Cup

Smoothies

Mangonada Smoothie

$4.99
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.99

Limonada Smoothie

$4.99

Watermelon Smoothie

$4.99

Piña Colada

$4.99

Soft Drinks

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Margaritas (non-alcoholic)

Traditional

$4.49+

Traditional Mix Citrus Margarita on the Rocks.

Skinny Margarita

$4.49+

Fresh Squeezed Limes, Oranges and Mixed with Agave Nectar. Served on the Rocks.

Paloma Blanca

$4.49+

Grapefruit Soda, Fresh Squeezed limes and Agave Nectar, Served on the Rocks

Tequila Sunrise

$4.49+

Mango & Peach

$4.49+

Mix with Fresh Squeezed limes. Served on the Rocks.

Pineapple Lime

$4.49+

Pineapple Juice Mixed with Agave Nectar and fresh Squeezed Limes.

Strawberry Margarita

$4.49+

Catering

Please allow Plenty of time for Preparation. For Friday or Saturday Orders We need two Days Notice to guaranty your order. Order in a couple of days in Advanced is Highly Recommended. Please call for Sunday Catering.

C-Street Taco Meat By The Pound.

1 Pound of meat includes 6 Corn Tortillas, 6 Flour Tortillas, Limes, Lettuce, Cheese, Cream, Pico De Gallo & Salsas.

C- Chiles Rellenos

$39.99

8 Pieces Homemade Filled with Oaxaca Cheese, served with tomato sauce and 15 Tortillas.

C-Fajitas with Grilled Ribeye

$46.99

1/2 Tray. Onions, Green Peppers & Red Peppers. Includes 6 Corn & 6 Flour Tortillas.

C-Fajita with Grilled Chicken

$32.99

1/2 Tray. Onions, Green Peppers & Red Peppers. Includes 6 Corn & 6 Flour Tortillas.

C-Fajita with Grilled Shrimp

$33.99

1/2 Tray. Onions, Green Peppers & Red Peppers. Includes 6 Corn & 6 Flour Tortillas.

C- A La Mexicana

1/2 Tray. Slow Cooked Jalapeños, Onions, Tomatoes & Cilantro with your favorite Protein. Includes 6 Corn & 6 FlourTortillas.

C-Alambre

$32.99

1/2 tray. Sautéed Peppers, Onions, Grilled Chicken, Chorizo, And Steak. Mixed with Cheese. Includes 6 Corn & 6 Flour Tortillas.

C-Enchiladas

$24.99

12 Pieces topped with Cheese & Cream.

C- Empanadas

$24.99

8 Pieces. Deep Fried Filled with Tinga and Cheese.

C-Quesadillas

$29.99

12 Pieces Filled with Pulled Chicken and Cheese. Topped with Cheese & Cream. Choose Corn Or Flour tortilla.

C-Churros

$34.99

20 pieces Served with Vanilla and Chocolate Dip.

C-Taquitos

$25.99

12 Pieces golden deep fried taquitos. Served with cheese & cream on the side.

C-Grilled Vegetables

$25.99

1/2 Tray, Grilled Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Onions and carrots

C-Nachos Con Chorizo

$19.99

1/2 TrayTortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Cheese, Cream and Chorizo.

C-Sweet Plantains

$24.99

1/2 Tray. Pan Fried Sweet Plantains.

C-Guacamole

$19.99

1 Quart. Fresh Ripe Avocados, Onions, Jalapeños & Cilantro.

C-Refried Beans

$19.99

2 Quarts Homemade Black Refried Beans.

C-Rice

$19.99

1/2 Tray. Homemade Mexican Rice.

C-Chicken Fingers

$25.99

Crispy Fried Chicken Fingers Served with French Fries and Ketchup on Side.

C-Chips And Salsa

$16.99

1/2 Tray. Home Fried Tortilla Chips served with Salsa Verde and Salsa Roja on Side.

C-Pico de Gallo

$11.99

1 Quart. Fresh Chopped Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeños, Cilantro.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pick up / Delivery Available.

Website

Location

61 E Main St, Moorestown, NJ 08057

Directions

