LUNCH Soup and Sandwich

review star

No reviews yet

8 Mount Desert street

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Popular Items

#2 Capicola Salami Ham
#3 Capicola Pepperoni
Turkey Sandwich

Soups

Tomato Basil Cup

$7.00

Tomato Basil Bowl

$9.00

Clam Chowder Bowl

$10.00

Clam Chowder Cup

$8.00

Beef And Cheddar Soup Cup

$7.00

Beef And Cheddar Soup Bowl

$9.00

Grilled bread

$0.50

Paninis

All Paninis are Hand Crafted on House Made Panini Rolls. Enjoy as is, or with a warm bowl of our House Made Soups
#1 Grilled Nectarine

#1 Grilled Nectarine

$13.00

Grilled sweet Nectarines served on a bed of Arugula, with aged french brie and a touch of Maine Honey, delicately pressed in our House made Panini bread

#2 Tandoori Chicken

$13.00

Grilled Tandoori chicken, curry slaw and chefs roasted garlic aioli

#3 Proscuitto Gorgonzola

$13.00

Fresh sliced prosciutto, gorgonzola crumbles, fig jam and walnut butter

#4 Lobster Panini

$28.00

Local Maine lobster meat lightly mixed with mayo, tarragon, scallions and cheddar cheese

#5 BF Ham Panini

$12.00

Thin sliced Black Forest Ham, Gala apple, cheddar cheese and balsamic glaze

#6 3 Cheese Panini

$10.00

Muenster, mozzarella and cheddar

Italians

#1 Salami and Ham

$14.00

Salami, black forest ham, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onions and house sandwich oil

#2 Capicola Salami Ham

$15.00

Capicola, salami, black forest ham, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, onions and house sandwich oil

#3 Capicola Pepperoni

$14.00

Capicola, pepperoni, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onions and cherry pepper relish

Sandwiches

lobster roll

$28.00

Fresh local lobster meat mixed with mayo, salt/ pepper and scallions

Egg Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Egg salad with mayo, pepperoni, onions, celery, fried capers and mixed greens

Curry Chicken Salad

$12.00

roasted chicken, onion, celery, jalapenos, golden raisins and mixed greens

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Roasted turkey, cheddar, marintated tomatoes, onion and mixed greens

Black Forest Ham Sandwich

$11.00

Black forest ham, cheddar, marinated tomatoes, onion and mixed greens

Turkey BLT

$13.00

Roasted turkey with bacon, mixed greens, marinated tomatoes and pesto aioli

Buffalo Grilled Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Salads

Farmers Market Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens topped with fresh veggies from our local farmers market. Please make note if there is and veggies you don't like

Add Curry Chix Salad

$7.00

Add Lobster Salad

$25.00

Sides

Potato Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Fox Farm Plain Chips

$3.00

Fox Farm BBQ Chips

$3.00

Fox Farm Salt n Vinegar Chips

$3.00

Fox Farms Sour Cream

Sodas

Pepsi 12oz can

$2.50

Diet Pepsi 12oz can

$2.50

Ginger Ale 12oz can

$2.50

Dr. Pepper 12oz can

$2.50Out of stock

Mountain Dew 12oz can

$2.50

Pure Leaf Tea Lemon

$3.00

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$3.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00

Gatorade- Fruit Punch

$3.00

Gatorade- Orange

$3.00

Gatorade- Lemon Lime

$3.00

Bubly

$3.00

Atlantic Root Beer

$4.50

Pelligrino

$4.00

Water

Poland Spring

$2.00

Clothing

Kids Hat

$6.00

Kids Sweatshirt

$10.00

Adult Hat

$10.00

Spice $4.99

$4.99

Spice $5.99

$5.99

Spice $6.99

$6.99

Maine Man Flavahs

$10.00

Magic cookie bars

Magic Cookie Bars

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location

8 Mount Desert street, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

