Popular Items

Homage to Dick's Deluxe

$16.95

American Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions, and Top Secret Burger Sauce

Cheese Curds

$9.95
The Classic 'MeriCAN

$16.95

American Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Bacon, and Billion Island Sauce

FOOD

Appetizer Experiments

Sweet & Spicy Fried Pickles

$9.95
Fried Brussels

$9.45
Cheese Curds

$9.95
Funyun Chicharrones

$7.95
Buffalo Chicken Roll Ups

$12.95
Chicken Wings 7pc

$14.95
Crispy Cauliflower

$10.95
Dogsticks

$10.95
Gavacho's Totchos

$10.95

Lab Faves

3 pc. Fish & Fries

$14.95
Caesar

$11.95
Lab Chop Chop

$13.95
Mac & Ceasar

$13.95
Chicken Strips

$14.95
5pc Crispy Fried Chicken (Fries OS)

$14.95

Southern Lab Salad

$13.95

Full size Large Mac American

$13.95

Shrimp Salad

$13.95

Burgers

Burger of the Gods

$15.95

American Kobe Beef, Blue Cheese, Candied Balsamic Onions, and Super Gorgonzola Spread

Tear Jerker

$15.95

American Kobe Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions and Jalapenos, Satan's Tears Ketchup, and Habanero Mayo

The Classic 'MeriCAN

$16.95

American Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Bacon, and Billion Island Sauce

Shroom & Truffle Shuffle

$15.95

American Kobe Beef, Swiss, Grilled Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, and Black Garlic Truffle Mayo

Faux Real

$16.95

Beyond Meatless Patty, Chao Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and Vegan Burger Sauce

The CODFather

$14.95

Cornflake Panko Crusted Alaskan Cod, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Mustard Slaw, And a Bread and Butter Pickle Tartar

Bahn, James Bahn

$16.95

Dork (Duck + Pork) Patty, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Cucumber, Fresh Cilantro, and Sweet Chili Mayo

Cluck Norris

$15.95

Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Buttermilk Ranch

The Smoker

$15.95

American Kobe Beef, Bacon, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Smoker Sauce

Homage to Dick's Deluxe

$16.95

American Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions, and Top Secret Burger Sauce

James West

$16.95

American Kobe Beef, Cowboy Seasoning, Guajilo Cream Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings, and Papa's BBQ Sauce

Mac Daddy 'MeriCAN

$18.95

Two Quarter Pound American Kobe Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, American Cheese, and Billion Island Sauce

BYO Burger

$14.95
Ali Baba

$15.95

100% Grass Fed Halal American Kobe Beef, Mama Lil's Hot Peppers, Cucumber, Onions, Merguez Spices, and Harissa Aioli

Lil' Fried Chick'n Burger

$14.95

Spicy Bean Burger

$14.95

Chapli Kebab

$16.95

Sides

Fries

$3.50
Tots

$3.95
Chips

$3.50
SD Onion Rings

$4.50
SD Fried Brussels

$6.50
SD Sweet Fries

$4.50
SD Mac American

$5.95
SD House Salad

$3.95
SD Caesar Salad

$3.95
SD Cheese Curds

$6.50
SD Fried Pickles

$6.50
SD Chicharrones

$4.50

SD Cheese Sauce

$2.50

SD Mac & Cheese

$6.99

SD Apples

$1.25

SD Coleslaw

$3.95

Loaded Mac

$5.50

Honey Sweet Fries

$4.50

Side Sauces

Side Of Billion Island

$0.75

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

Side Of Satan's

$0.75

Side Of Top Secret Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Of Plain Mayo

$0.75

Side Of Garlic Truffle Mayo

$1.00

Side Of Sweet Chili Mayo

$0.75

Side Of Habanero Mayo

$0.75

Side Of Jalapeno Ranch

$0.75

Side Of Celery Ranch

$0.75

Side Of Tapatio

$0.75

Side Of Smoker Mayo

$0.75

Side Of Vegan Burger Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side Of Papa's BBQ

$0.75

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side of Balsamic

$0.75

Side of Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Side of Ketchup

$0.50

Side Of Mustardaise

$0.75

Side Of Buffalo

$0.75

Yellow Mustard

$0.75

Side Of Parm Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Kbbq

$0.75

Side Of Mango Habanero

$0.85

Side Of Blue Crumbles

$0.75

Side Of Harissa

$0.75

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.75

Buffalo Hot

$0.75

Aoelli

$0.75

Kids

Kid's Cheeseburger Quarter pounder

$7.95

Kid's Hamburger Quarter pounder

$7.95
Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.95
6 piece Kid's Nuggets

$7.95
2pc Kid's Corndog

$7.95
Kid's 1 Pc Fish'n Fries

$7.95
Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.95