Lunchbox Lab - Gig Harbor
No reviews yet
4901 Point Fosdick Dr b800
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
FOOD
Appetizer Experiments
Lab Faves
Burgers
Burger of the Gods
American Kobe Beef, Blue Cheese, Candied Balsamic Onions, and Super Gorgonzola Spread
Tear Jerker
American Kobe Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions and Jalapenos, Satan's Tears Ketchup, and Habanero Mayo
The Classic 'MeriCAN
American Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Bacon, and Billion Island Sauce
Shroom & Truffle Shuffle
American Kobe Beef, Swiss, Grilled Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, and Black Garlic Truffle Mayo
Faux Real
Beyond Meatless Patty, Chao Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and Vegan Burger Sauce
The CODFather
Cornflake Panko Crusted Alaskan Cod, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Mustard Slaw, And a Bread and Butter Pickle Tartar
Bahn, James Bahn
Dork (Duck + Pork) Patty, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Cucumber, Fresh Cilantro, and Sweet Chili Mayo
Cluck Norris
Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Buttermilk Ranch
The Smoker
American Kobe Beef, Bacon, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Smoker Sauce
Homage to Dick's Deluxe
American Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions, and Top Secret Burger Sauce
James West
American Kobe Beef, Cowboy Seasoning, Guajilo Cream Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings, and Papa's BBQ Sauce
Mac Daddy 'MeriCAN
Two Quarter Pound American Kobe Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, American Cheese, and Billion Island Sauce
BYO Burger
Ali Baba
100% Grass Fed Halal American Kobe Beef, Mama Lil's Hot Peppers, Cucumber, Onions, Merguez Spices, and Harissa Aioli