Lunchboxx 2669 Larimer St

Popular Items

Fried Chicken
Herbed Rotisserie Chicken Salad
Cheeseburger

Snacks and Sharables

Pickles, Olives, and Nuts

$12.00

A selection of marinated olives, roasted and salted mixed nuts, and house pickles.

Chips and Dips

Chips and Dips

$14.00

Dips consist of a Spicy Pimento Cheese Dip, Ranchera Salsa, and an Avocado Corn Salsa.

Mezze Platter

Mezze Platter

$15.00

Dish is served with Baba Ghanoush, Hummus, Isreali Salad with Whipped Feta and Dukkah, Marinated Olives and Fresh Grilled Pita.

Deli Spread

$12.00

Gimme what's in the case, a choice of 3,4, or 5 of our cup sized deli salads from the case.

Sticky Icky Popcorn Chicken

$11.00

Popcorn Chicken, tossed in our Chile-Lime Fish Sauce Caramel. Garnished with Sesame and Cilantro. Served with Lime and Sunomono Cucumbers.

French Toast Sticks

$11.00Out of stock

Buff Wings (10 Wings)

$14.00Out of stock

Soup

Creamy Squash And Chicken Soup

$7.00+Out of stock

Sandwich

All Sandwiches come with choice of Side.
Aji Verde Steak Sandwich

Aji Verde Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Citrus Marinated Grilled Skirt Steak, Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Mojo Verde on Toasted Sourdough.

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$15.00

Thick Cut Local Butcher Bacon, Butter Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Remoulade, Toasted Sourdough.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

A Classic Egg and Cheese Served on Toasted Sourdough with Dukes and side Hot Sauce. Adds of Bacon, Breakfast Sausage and Avocado available.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.00

1/3 LB Patty, American Cheese, Shrettuce, Sliced Tomato, Sesame Bun, Secret Sauce.

Curry Chicken Salad

$14.00

Our Rotisserie Chicken tossed in a curry salad dressing made up of fresh spices, coconut milk, ginger, lemongrass, cilantro and fresh lime juice. Served on sourdough with crushed peanuts and dressed arugula. Choice Side.

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$13.00

Pop's Egg Salad, Fresh Arugula, Everything Bagel Seasoning, on Toasted Sourdough.

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$15.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Chile Honey Glaze, Cherry Pepper Slaw, Chile Lime Aioli on Sesame Bun.

Herbed Rotisserie Chicken Salad

Herbed Rotisserie Chicken Salad

$14.00

Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Tossed in a Lemon Herb Dressing, Fresh Sliced Cucumbers, Butter Lettuce, on Toasted Sourdough.

Mushroom Sandwich

Mushroom Sandwich

$15.00

Tempura Fried Oyster Mushrooms, Lemon, Miso Mayo, Cherry Pepper Slaw, Sesame Bun.

Buffalo Fried Chicken (*Special)

$16.00

House Buffalo, Fried Chicken, Butter Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Ranch Dressing. Choice of Side.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

A Popcorn Chicken Po-Boy. Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Buffalo Ranch, Popcorn Chicken, Crispy Bacon on a Hoagie. Served with a Side.

Tzatziki Wrap

Tzatziki Wrap

$14.00

A Pita filled with Hummus, Marianted Cucumbers, Onions and Tomatoes, Feta, Fries, and a Side of Tzatziki. Choice Protein (Pork or Chicken). Choice of Side

Banh MI

$15.00

Cucumber, Pickled Daikon/Carrot, Pickled Fresno, Jalapeno, Chile Lime Mayo, Nuoc Chom, Cilantro, Mint, Thai Basil, Chile Crunch on a Hoagie. Choice of Protein: Tofu, Pork, Chicken

Plates

All Boxes are served with Choice of Protein. Consisting of Rotisserie Chicken, Pork Carnitas, Grilled Skirt Steak or Tempura Mushrooms.
Mediteranean

Mediteranean

$15.00

A Plate consisting of Baba Ghanoush, Hummus, Isreali Salad with Whipped Feta, Chermoula, and topped with Dukah. Fresh Grilled Pita and your choice of Protein.

Vietnamese Lettuce Wraps

Vietnamese Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

A Plate consisting of Butter Lettuce, Pickled Daikon and Carrot, Shaved Cucumbers, Fresh Chiles, Peanuts, Fresh Herbs, and Rice Noodles with Nuoc Chom and Sambal. Choice of Protein.

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$15.00

Build your own Tacos, consisting of a corn tortillas, dressed cabbage, pickled red onions, corn and avocado salsa, fresh chiles with a red and green salsa. Choice Protein.

Market Bento Box

Market Bento Box

$16.00

A Plate consisting of White Rice, Spicy Slaw, Ginger Pickled Cucumbers, Tempura Mushrooms with a Tare Sauce and a Ginger Scallion Vinaigrette. Choice Protien.

Donburi Rice Bowl

Donburi Rice Bowl

$15.00

A Rice Bowl, with Sunomono Cucumbers, Pickled Fresno, Bean Sprouts, Radish, Avocado and choice of Protein.

Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl

$15.00

White Rice, Dressed Cabbage, Pickled Fresno, and Fresh Jalapeno, Radish, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, Salsa Verde. Choice of Protein.

Steak Frites

$26.00Out of stock

Build a Box

$15.00

Choose your own Path: Start with a choice of protein, then choose two sides as well as a sauce to accompany your set.

Rotisserie Chicken

1/4 Dark Chicken

$7.50

1/4 White Chicken

$7.50

1/2 Chicken

$13.50

Chicken

$20.00

1\4lb Pulled Chicken

$6.00

1/2lb Pulled Chicken

$10.00

1 Lb Pulled Chicken

$16.00

Pork Carnitas

1/4 Lb Pork

$6.99

1/2 Lb Pork

$12.50

1 Lb Pork

$22.00

Grilled Skirt Steak

1/4 Lb Steak

$9.50

1/2 Lb Steak

$17.50

1 Lb Steak

$28.50

Tempura Mushroom

1/4 Lb Mushroom

$7.50

1/2 Lb Mushroom

$14.00

1 Lb Mushroom

$24.00

Family Meals

Dinner for 2

$25.00

1/2 Chicken 2 Small Sides 2 Dinner Rolls Chicken Jus and Choice of Sauce

Dinner for 4

Dinner for 4

$45.00

Whole Chicken 3 Large Sides 6 Dinner Rolls Chicken Jus and Choice of 2 Sauces

Mixed Grill Tacos

$45.00

1/3 Lb Steak 1/3 Lb Carnitas 1/3 Lb Rotisserie Chicken Dozen Corn Tortillas Fixens (Cabbage, Salsas, Guac, Chiles, Pickled Onion, and Queso.

Veggie Spread

$40.00

Small Hummus Small Baba Ghanoush Large Isreali Salad Large Beet Poke House Pickles 1/4 Lb Mushrooms 2 Pita

Dips and Snacks

Baba Ghanoush

$6.75+

Served with Pita

Hummus

$6.75+

Served with Pita

Marinated Olives

$7.25+

Egg Salad

$4.50+

Chicken Salad

$6.25+

Hot Sides

Elote (Street Corn)

$4.25+

Side Fry

$4.50+

Side White Rice

$3.00

Soy-Tahini Broccoli and Cauli

$4.75+

Smashed Fingerling

$4.50+

Cold Sides

Pasta Salad

$4.50+

Veggie Salad

$4.95+

Potato Salad

$4.50+

Grain Salad

$4.75+

Soda

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.00

Mexican Sprite

$2.75

Mexican Squirt

$2.75Out of stock

Mexican Fanta

$2.75

IBC Cream Soda

$2.75

IBC Root Beer

$2.75

A Siciliana Limonata

$2.75

A' Siciliana Aranciata di Sicilia

$2.75

Coke Can

$2.00

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.00

San Pellegrino

Lemon

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Blood Orange

$2.50

Teakoe Fizzy Tea

Elevate Blue(Lemon + Honey)

$2.95

Nurture Purple(Peach, Lavender)

$2.95

Awaken Yellow (Yerba, Pineapple, Lemon)

$2.95

Uplift Red (Pomegranate, Hibiscus)

$2.95Out of stock

Refresh Green (Pear Mint)

$2.95Out of stock

Water

Fiji 500ML

$2.50

Topo Chico (Sparkling)

$2.50

Condiments

A1 Steak Sauce

$3.99

Ardvark Black Bean

$8.75

Ardvark Jamaican Jerk

$8.75Out of stock

Bachan's Sweet and Spicy

$9.99

Bachans Japanese BBQ Sauce

$9.99

Bachans Yuzu Japanese BBQ Sauce

$9.99

Bobby's Boat Sauce (Classic)

$8.75

Bobby's Boat Sauce (Hot)

$8.75

Gila BBQ Sauce

$5.99

Heinz Ketchup

$4.25

Helliday Wing Sauce

$6.50

HLTHPunk Burger Sauce

$8.50

HLTHPunk Vegan Mayo

$7.50

K-Pop Kimchi Mayo

$4.49

Korean BBQ Marinade

$7.95

Korean BBQ Spicy Marinade

$7.95

Korean Chicken Wing

$7.95

Korean Gochujang

$7.95

Sauer Frau Beer Mustard Kraut

$6.25

Sauer Frau Sauerkraut

$6.25

Hot Sauce

Clark + Hopkins Asam

$8.25

Clark + Hopkins Kerela

$8.25

Clark + Hopkins Texas

$8.25

Columbus Lemon Pepper

$8.95

Dawson's Cedar Smoked Garlic

$10.00

Dawson's XXX Ghost Pepper

$12.00

Dawsons Garlic Jalapeno

$10.00

Dawsons Original Hot - Hot Ones S5

$10.00

Dawsons Shawarma - Hot Ones S13

$11.00

Dawsons Sichuan Ghost Pepper Sauce

$12.00

Firelli Hot Sauce

$6.99

Fool's Gold Original

$6.50

Fools Gold Ghost Pepper

$7.25

Heartbeat Heatonist #4

$10.50

Heartbeat Pineapple Habanero

$10.50

Heartbeat Red Habanero

$10.00

Heartbeat Scorpion

$12.00

Humble House Aji Amarillo

$8.50

Humble House Guajillo

$8.50

Humble House Morita

$8.50

Lomalita

$9.49

Merf's Electric Lime

$8.50

Merf's Hand Grenade

$8.50

Merf's Peaches and Scream

$8.50

Merf's Wildfire Whiskey

$8.50

Oso Peach Phantom

$9.95

Oso Rojo Habenero Mustard

$8.50

Oso Rojo Jalapeno Garlic

$8.50

Oso Rojo Orange Ginger

$8.25

Oso Rojo Umami

$8.25

Queen's Majesty Habanero and Coffee

$9.50

Queen's Majesty Jalapeno Tequila

$9.50

Queen's Majesty Manzano Serrano

$9.50

Queen's Majesty Scotch Bonnet

$9.50

Red Carolina

$7.75

Red's Classic Hot Sauce

$7.75

Red's Hot Honey

$8.50

Red's Peach Hot Honey

$9.50

Sauce Leopard Ass Gasher

$8.50

Sauce Leopard Colfax Killer

$8.50

Sauce Leopard Emerald Slime

$8.50

Sauce Leopard Seventh Reaper

$9.95

Sauce Leopard Sky Rider

$8.50

Secret Ardvark Habenero

$9.49

Seed Ranch Ghost Pepper

$9.99

Seed Ranch Green Thai

$9.99

Seed Ranch Truffle

$14.99

Zab's Pepper Hot Sauce

$9.00

Secret Ardvark Reaper

$10.50

Secret Ardvark Red Scorpion

$10.50

Manana Hot Sauce

$7.25

Misc

Spice Guys Spices

$5.00

Soom Tahini

$8.50

Harissa Hot Sauce

$6.50

Agave Wild

$5.99

Agave Raw

$5.99

Mustards

French's Mustard

$3.99

Grahams Dijon

$5.99

Grahams Wholegrain

$5.99

HLTHPunk Dijon (Hot Dog)

$6.50

Pilsudski Dill Mustard

$5.25

Pilsudski Horseradish

$5.25

Pilsudski Polish Style

$5.25

Pilsudski Sweet and Hot

$5.25

Wilder's Horseradish

$7.75

Wilder's Sweet and Hot

$7.75

Zab's Hot Honey Mustard

$12.00

Market concept, featuring an abundance of sides, grilled and roasted proteins, sandwiches, and curated "Lunchboxxs"

