Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges
American
Lunch Nightly
93 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
We butcher whole animals in house, make delicious sandwiches with everything house-made, curate a cool natural wine program, make batched margaritas & weird martinis, and come up with both vegan & meaty dinners.
Location
636 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401
Gallery