Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges
American

Lunch Nightly

93 Reviews

636 Broadway

Kingston, NY 12401

Spritz Cart

Spaghette

$13.00

Miele Mor

$13.00

Tini

$15.00

BIG CHUNE

Dumplings

$15.00

Noods

$14.00

Veg Side

$5.00

Pudding

$15.00
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
We butcher whole animals in house, make delicious sandwiches with everything house-made, curate a cool natural wine program, make batched margaritas & weird martinis, and come up with both vegan & meaty dinners.

636 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401

