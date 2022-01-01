Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lunchroom, Cookies & Cream, Red Cow BBQ

20 West Las Olas Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Popular Items

7pc Wings + Fries
Cheeseburger Sliders
Garlic-Parm Fries

PLATTERS

SLIDER PLATTER

SLIDER PLATTER

$40.00

8 sliders & 2 baskets of fries

FRY TRIO PLATTER

FRY TRIO PLATTER

$25.00

Philly Fries, Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries, Garlic Parm Fries

WING COMBO

WING COMBO

$30.00

16 Wings, 2 Baskets of Fries, Ranch

TACO PLATTER

TACO PLATTER

$40.00

5 Carnitas Tacos & 5 Beef Tacos

Wings

7pc Wings + Fries

7pc Wings + Fries

$13.00

7 wings served with French fries and ranch

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Shaved ribeye, sautéed red peppers and onions, cheese sauce, and provolone on a hoagie roll with crinkle cut french fries

Rooster

Rooster

$13.00

A crispy chicken breast tossed in honey-Sriracha with slaw, avocado, sambal mayo on a hoagie roll served with French fries

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$13.00

Two burger sliders topped with cheese sauce and pickled jalapeno relish served over crinkle cut French fries

Impossible Burger Sliders

Impossible Burger Sliders

$14.00

Two sliders topped with provolone cheese and slaw on brioche rolls served over crinkle cut French fries

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.00

Two BBQ pulled pork sliders topped with slaw and served with fries

BUFFALO WINGS

$13.00Out of stock

Tacos

Carnitas Tacos (Pork)

Carnitas Tacos (Pork)

$12.00

Two tacos with slow cooked mojo pork served with diced onion, cilantro, jalapeno and homemade taco sauce

Barbacoa Tacos (Short Rib)

$13.00

Two tacos with shredded slow-braised beef served with diced onion, cilantro, jalapeno and homemade taco sauce

Fries

French Fries

$4.00

A basket of crinkle cut french fries

Garlic-Parm Fries

$6.00

A basket of garlic parm fries topped with garlic and pecorino

Philly Fries

Philly Fries

$12.00

A generous basket of crinkle cut French fries topped with shaved ribeye, sautéed peppers and onions, cheese sauce and pickled jalapeno relish

Bacon Chicken Ranch Fries

$14.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location

20 West Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Directions

