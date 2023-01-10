Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lunchroom - North

425 Reviews

$$

4520 North Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

ROOSTER SANDWICH
TURKEY CLUB
PESTO CHICKEN PARM

Breakfast (served all day)

Sautéed mushrooms and shallots, scrambled eggs, fontina and manchego cheeses on a pressed hoagie roll

ACAI SMOOTHIE

$8.00

GREEN SMOOTHIE

$8.00

BE HEALTHY BOWL

$8.00

Egg whites, mushrooms, kale, roasted red peppers, avocado, and farro

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.00

Scrambled eggs, sausage, avocado, garlic-parm aioli, potatoes, white cheddar and provolone cheese in a flour tortilla

B-FAST BACON

$8.00

Nueske’s bacon with scrambled eggs, and American cheese on a pressed hoagie roll

B-FAST SAUSAGE

$8.00

Maple sausage with scrambled eggs, and American cheese on a pressed hoagie roll

CHEESE BFAST

$5.00

Lunch Sandwiches

CRISPY CHICKEN HEIRLOOM TOMATOI JAM PROVOLONE CHEESE ARUGULA PECORINO CHEESE BALSAMIC REDUCTION ON A TOASTED FLAT BREAD
TURKEY CLUB

TURKEY CLUB

$11.00

House made oven roasted turkey, Neuske’s bacon, mixed greens, tomato, and parmesan-herb aioli on toasted ciabatta

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$12.00

Shaved ribeye, provolone cheese, peppers, onions, and cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie roll

CHICKEN PHILLY

$12.00

Shaved chicken, provolone cheese, peppers, onions, and cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie roll

PESTO CHICKEN PARM

$12.00

Fried chicken breast, roasted tomatoes, pesto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, garlic-parm aioli

VEGGIE BURGER

VEGGIE BURGER

$10.00

A chickpea, farro, mushroom, and cauliflower patty, soy-ginger glaze, provolone cheese, arugula and carrot salad with a lemon caper vinaigrette in a pita

CHEESEBURGER

$11.00

Two house patties, grilled shallots, American cheese, pickles, Sriracha aioli, and shredded romaine on a brioch bun

ROOSTER SANDWICH

ROOSTER SANDWICH

$11.00

A crispy chicken breast, banana pepper slaw, sliced jalapeno, avocado, sambal mayo on toasted ciabatta

BIRRIA SHORT RIB MELT

$12.00

Short rib, provolone, jalapeno-onion relish, cilantro, garlic-parm aioli, pressed ciabatta, birria for dipping

Pulled Pork

$11.00

shredded smoked pork, granny smith apple slaw, carolina style BBQ sauce, toasted brioche bun

POKE WRAP

POKE WRAP

$12.00

Sashimi grade tuna, nori, farro, mango, avocado, cucumber, cashews, and scallions tossed in a soy ginger vinaigrette served in a flour tortilla

HOT ITALIAN

$11.00

Salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, red onion & banana pepper relish, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, garlic parmesan aioli, oil & vinegar, oregano, pressed hoagie roll

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER SANDWICH

$9.00

Wings

6 BUFFALO WINGS

$9.50

10 BUFFALO WINGS

$14.00

6 GARLIC-PARM WINGS

$9.50

10 GARLIC-PARM WINGS

$14.00

6 HONEY-SRIRACHA WINGS

$9.50

10 HONEY-SRIRACHA WINGS

$14.00

Sides

CAPRESE SALAD

$4.00

ELOTE STREET CORN

$4.00

GARBANZO BEANS

$3.50

Beet Salad

$4.00

Elote Corn

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$3.50

GARLIC PARM FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

TATER TOTS

$3.50

CHIPS

$3.00

GARLIC PARM SPROUTS

$3.50

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$4.00

MAC N CHEESE

$5.00

Salads And Soups

Birria Pozole Soup

$5.00

CAESAR

$9.00

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Kale, spring mix, roasted red peppers, carrots, shredded brussels sprouts, farro, chickpeas, cucumber, lemon-caper vinaigrette

1/2 CAESAR

$4.00

1/2 HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

TODAY'S SOUP

$4.00

CHILI

$6.00Out of stock

Desserts

LARGE COOKIE

$3.00

BROWNIE

$4.00

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$6.00

SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE

$6.00

Kids Menu

KID EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.00

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

KID PB&J

$5.00

KID PASTA

$5.00

KID CHEESEBURGER

$5.00

KID MAC N CHEESE

$4.00

Proteins a la Carte

SIDE TUNA POKE

$8.00

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.00

SIDE CRISPY CHICKEN

$4.00

SIDE SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$2.00

SCRAMBLED EGGS

$3.00

GRILLED TURKEY

$4.00

SIDE BACON

$2.00

Beverages

Bottled water

$1.00

Bottled Sprite/Coke/Diet Coke

$2.50

Craft Soda

$3.00

Fountain Soda/Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Large Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Cold Brew Can

$5.00

Small Kombucha Draft

$4.00

Large Kombucha Draft

$5.00

Kombucha Can

$4.00

Genmaicha Tea

$2.50

Earl Grey Tea

$2.50

Hibiscus Tea

$2.50

Yerba Matte

$3.00

Bottled Lemonade

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

2% Milk

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

A sandwich concept by be nice Restaurants

Website

Location

4520 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Directions

Gallery
Lunchroom - North image
Lunchroom - North image
Lunchroom - North image
Lunchroom - North image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coppola's Fort Lauderdale
orange starNo Reviews
3848 N Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Mom's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1940 NE 45 street Oakland Park, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Cannoli Kitchen - North Federal - 3200 North Federal Highway
orange starNo Reviews
3200 North Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306
View restaurantnext
Maison du Crab - Oakland - 3485 North Federal Highway
orange starNo Reviews
3485 North Federal Highway Oakland Park, FL 33306
View restaurantnext
Living Green
orange star4.7 • 1,452
1305 E Commercial Blvd Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
BROAD SHOULDERS SANDWICHES - 2822 East Commercial Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
2822 East Commercial Boulevard Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Lauderdale
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (49 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston