Lunchroom - North
425 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
A sandwich concept by be nice Restaurants
Location
4520 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cannoli Kitchen - North Federal - 3200 North Federal Highway
No Reviews
3200 North Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306
View restaurant
Maison du Crab - Oakland - 3485 North Federal Highway
No Reviews
3485 North Federal Highway Oakland Park, FL 33306
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Lauderdale
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant
More near Fort Lauderdale