LUNDYS DIVE BAR AND GRILL 322 3rd Ave. S.

Basket Combo Meals

Hamburger

$6.00

Kaiser bun

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kaiser bun, cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

Kaiser bun, cheese, bacon

One-Eyed Jack Burger

$8.50

Kaiser bun, pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, bacon and egg

Biker Burger

$9.00

Bacon cheeseburger on a bed of hashbrowns

Breakfast Burger

$8.50

Cheese, bacon, egg and hashbrowns

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.00

Mushroom and swiss

Patty Melt

$7.00

Rye bread, swiss cheese and fried onions

Chislic

$8.00

Garlic and seasoned cubed beef

Shrimp

$8.00

Butterfly shrimp

Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich

$8.00

Fish Sandwich

$7.50

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$8.00

Hoagie bun, onions, green peppers, swiss cheese

Reuben

$8.00

Corned beef on rye with sauerkraut

BLT

$6.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato on Texas toast

Pizza Burger

$7.00

Steak Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

3 Tenderloin chicken strips

Chicken Drummies

$7.00

Kids Meal

Chicken Strips

$5.50

2 tenderloin chicken strips

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

5 mini corn dogs

Appetizers

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Cheeseballs

$6.00

Hashbrowns

$6.00

Mini Tacos (10)

$6.00

Mac 'n Cheese Bites (8)

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs (10)

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00

Gizzards

$6.00

Spicy Corn Nuggets

$6.00

Garbage Platter

$14.00

FF, onion rings, cheeseballs, mini tacos, poppers, drummies or strips

French Fries

$3.00

Wings

6 Wings

$8.50+

boneless or traditional

12 wings

$16.00+

boneless or traditional

Steaks and Dinners

Hamburger Steak (10 oz)

$13.00

Flat Iron

$13.00

Sirloin

$13.00

Ribeye (12 oz)

$18.00

Cod Fish

$10.00

3 battered cod planks

Pizzas

Pepperoni

$11.00

12" pepperoni pizza

Sausage and Pepperoni

$13.00

12" sausage and pepperoni pizza

Supreme Pizza

$15.00

pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, hamburger, onion, mushrooms, green pepper, olives

3-Meat Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.00

creamy alfredo sauce and chicken

Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$15.00

cream cheese/ranch, sausage, bacon, jalapenos

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.00

hamburger, bacon, onion, dill pickles

Specials

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$6.00

Beef Combos

$8.00+

Roast beef sandwich w/mashed potatoes and smothered in beef gravy

Beef Strogranoff

$7.00

Biscuits 'n Gravy

$6.00

Brisket Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$7.00

chicken, ham and swiss cheese

Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Chili Dogs

$6.00

Country Fried Steak

$8.00

countryy fried steak with gravy, mash potatoes and corn

French Dip Sandwich

$7.00

Fried Pickle Burger

$7.50

Goulash

$8.00

goulash with garlic toast

Hot Ham 'n Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Meat Loaf

$8.00

Meatball Sandwich

$7.00

Orange Chicken over Rice

$8.00

Pork Loin Sandwich

$6.00

Roast Beef and Swiss Sandwich

$7.00

Spaghetti 'n Meatballs

$8.00

Swedish Meatballs

$8.00

meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy

Swiss Steak

$8.00

Tater Tot Hotdish

$8.00

Turkey Bacon Melt

$7.00

turkey, bacon on Focaccia bun

Walking Taco

$6.00

Salads

Chicken Salad

$8.50

Side Salad

$3.00

Drinks

Fountain Pop

$1.50

Canned Pop

$1.25

Liquid Ice

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Candy/Chips/Tobacco

Candy Bars

$1.50

Chips

$1.50

Tobacco

$9.50

Clothing/Misc.

T-Shirts

$20.00

Tank Tops

$15.00

Rodeo Coffee Mug

$3.00

OffSale

BTL Tito's

$22.00

American Honey

$15.99+

NA Beverages

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Root beer

$1.50

Mellow Yellow

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.50

Busch NA

$3.00

Budweiser Zero

$3.00

A-D

American Honey

$0.00+

Bacardi

$8.00+

Bailey's Colada

$35.00

Bailey's Irish Creme

$27.00+

Bailey's Red Velvet

Bailey's Salted Caramel

Bailey's Smores

$36.95

Bailey's Vanilla Cinnamon

Bird Dog Whiskey Peach

$22.00

Bird Dog Whiskey Peanut Butter

$22.00

Bird Dog Whiskey Salted Caramel

$22.00

Black Ford Regular

$45.00

Black Fork Honey Mash

$45.00

Black Velvet

$8.00+

Black Velvet Apple 750mL

$12.00

Black Velvet Toasted Caramel 750mL

$16.00

Boston

Bulleit Rye 750mL

$39.50

Canadian Club

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$12.00+

Ciroc

$45.00+

Crown

$45.99+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

322 3rd Ave. S., Clear Lake, SD 57226

