Lune cafe 107 1st Avenue South

No reviews yet

107 1st Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98104

Crepes

Triple Chocolate Crepe

$10.00
Strawberry Crepe

$11.00

Flake Chocolate Crepe

$12.00

Kinder Bueno Crepe

$10.00
Pistachio Crepe

$12.00

Biscoff Lotus Crepe

$12.00

Valentines Crepe

$12.00

Mini Pancakes

Triple Chocolate Mini Pancakes

$10.00

Strawberry Mini Pancakes

$11.00

Flake Mini Pancakes

$12.00
Kinder Bueno Mini Pancakes

$10.00

Pistachio Mini Pancakes

$12.00
Biscoff Lotus Mini Pancakes

$12.00

Valentines Mini Pancakes

$12.00

Mini Waffles

Triple Chocolate Mini Waffles

$10.00

Strawberry Mini Waffles

$11.00

Flake Mini Waffles

$12.00

Kinder Bueno Mini Waffles

$10.00

Pistachio Mini Waffles

$12.00

Biscoff Lotus Mini Waffles

$12.00

Valentines Mini Waffles

$12.00

Pastries

Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Savory Pinwheel

$5.00

Almond Pinwheel

$5.00

Dill Scone

$5.00

Chocolate Muffin

$5.00

Marble Cake

$5.00

V&GF Muffin

$5.00

Morning Roll

$5.00

Morning Glory Muffin

$5.00

Blueberry Scone

$5.00

Vegan Raspberry Scone

$5.00

Orange Hazelnut Pinwheel

$5.00

Spinach and Cheese Bun

$5.00

Banana Nut Muffin

$5.00

Baklava

$3.00

Day Old

$1.00

Special Crepes

Lune Sushi

$14.00
Banana Fettucini

$12.00

Strawberry Spagetti

$12.00

Specialty Drinks

Traffic Light

$8.00

Layered Avocado, Strawberry, & Mango

Let's Tango

$7.00

Blend of Mango with Vanilla Icecream

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Blend of Mango, Strawberry, & Pomegranate

Wild Apple Berry

$7.00

Blend of Apple, Berries, & Strawberries

P.B. no J.

$8.00

Peanut butter, Banana, Mango, & Yogurt

Honey-cado!

$10.00

Blend of Avocados, Honey, and Milk

Milkshakes

Biscoff Daddy

$8.00

Cookie Butter Flavored

Nutella Oreo Familia

$8.00

Nutella Oreo Flavored

Sugar Mama Velvet

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake Flavored

Triple Chocolate Threat

$8.00

Chocolate Overdose Flavored

Auntie Strawberry

$8.00

Strawberry Flavored

Fobby Pistachio

$8.00

Pistachio Flavored

Gingerbread Milkshake

$8.00

Lune Glows

Strawberry Glow

$5.50
Green Apple Glow

$5.50
Peach Glow

$5.50
Pom Glow

$5.50
Mango Glow

$5.50
Blue Glow

$5.50

Rose Glow

$5.50

Coffee

Americano

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Double Espresso

$2.00

Frappuccino

$7.50

Tea

Matcha

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.00

Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Sandwiches

Smoked Turkey Pesto

$12.99

sliced smoked turkey, tomato, arugula, provolone, and pesto

Cheesy Chipotle Chicken

$12.99

grilled chicken breast, tomato, paper jack, avocado, and chipotle mayo

Avocado Caprese

$9.99

smashed avocado, tomato, red onion, arugula, mozzarella, and balsamic vinegar

Super Smashed Chickpea

$9.99

house-made mix (chickpeas, tomato, red onion, cucumber, vegan mayo), arugula, and avocado

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

107 1st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

