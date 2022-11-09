Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Lunetta / Lunetta All Day

review star

No reviews yet

2424 Pico Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chopped Salad
Little Gem Caesar Salad
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Snacks

White Bean Hummus

$11.00

olive tapenade, herb crostini

Gucamole & Chips

$15.00

house made lime tortilla chips, gucamole, fresh pico de gallo

Potato Chips & Dip

$11.00

housemade potato chips, french onion dip

Bowl Soup

$12.00

Soup & Sandwich

$18.00

gazpacho soup

$16.00Out of stock

Rock Shrimp Ceviche

$20.00

Salads

Jardinere

$15.00

Little Gem Caesar Salad

$17.00

little gem lettuce, plum tomatoes, torn croutons, reggiano, white anchovy dressing

Nicoise Salad

$25.00

seared white albacore tuna, soft boiled egg, confit tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted potatoes, lemon zest sugar snap peas, red wine vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$19.00

seasonal farmers market greens, asparagus, zucchini, red onion, white corn, tomatoes, avocado, lemon basil vinaigrette

BLT WEDGE

$18.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

beefsteak tomato, house slaw, cilantro aioli, sourdough bread

L.A.D. Burger

$22.00

snake river grass-fed beef, caramelized onions, beefsteak tomato, aged white cheddar, marie rose sauce

Wood Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$24.00

pickled red onions, beefsteak tomato, cucumber relish, house slaw, cilantro aioli, served on organic olive sourdough

Reuben Sandwich

$21.00Out of stock

Lunch Specials

Grilled Fish Special

$28.00

Steak Frites

$29.00

18 oz Kansas City

$54.00

Bone In Filet

$42.00

Chicken Parm

$28.00

Argula Veggie Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Avo Tuna Tartare

$16.00Out of stock

Gazpacho

$14.00Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Sides

Marinated Greens (Side)

$10.00

arugula, spinach, wild rocket, lemon juice, olive oil

Grilled Seasonal Veggies

$12.00

Caulilini, summer squash, heirloom carrots, chimichurri & spiced almond coconut sauce

Grilled Organic Olive Bread (Side)

$5.00

GF Sourdough (Side)

$8.00

Gluten Free

Grilled Organic Sourdough (Side)

$5.00

Fresh-Cut Kennebec Fries

$8.00

Lemon Ricotta Pancake (Side)

$5.00

One Side Egg

$2.75

Two Side Eggs

$5.50

Side Bacon

$8.00

Stone Fruit Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Seasonal Fruit (Side)

$6.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Side Potato Chips

$4.00

Proteins

Wood Grilled Salmon

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast (Side)

$12.00

Fried Chicken Breast (Side)

$12.00

White Albacore Tuna (Side)

$13.00

Side Steak

$24.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Chicken & Fries

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

white pullman bread, aged white cheddar

Kids Simple Burger

$14.00

white cheddar, marie rose sauce

Kids Ceasar

$10.00

plum tomatoes, torn croutons, reggiano, ceaser dressing

Breakfast

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$15.00

roasted blueberry butter, pure maple syrup (both come on the side)

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Grilled organic bread, cucumber onion relish, olive oil

Pico Breakfast

$19.00

two eggs any style, Neiman ranch bacon, parmesan fingerling potatoes, sourdough toast, housemade strawberry jam

O.G. Breakfast Sandwich

$17.00

fried egg, white cheddar, beefsteak tomato, thinly sliced ham, cilantro aioli, sourdough toast

Steak & Eggs

$29.00

prime skirt steak, two eggs any style, fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, tomato & olive panzanella, green peppercorn sauce

Polenta & Egg

$17.00

Chicken & Pancakes

$23.00

fried jidori chicken breast, lemon ricotta pancakes, pure maple syrup, clarified butter (on side), marinated bell peppers

Memela

$17.00

native masa, smashed avocado, pickled red onion, cotija, sunny side up egg

Sauces (Copy)

Tomatillo Sauce

$1.00

Marie Rose

$1.00

Cilantro Aioli

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Jam

$0.25

Side Sauce

$1.00

Flour & Water

Mushroom Fettuccini

$29.00

white wine, thyme, roasted shiitake

Veggie Lasagna

$29.00

Lunch Entrees

Grilled Fish

$25.00

Loup de Mar

$42.00

Steak Frites

$32.00

Bone-In Filet

$42.00

18 oz Wood Grilled Kansas

$54.00

Utensil (Togo) (Copy)

Utensils

Cocktails

All Daisy

$28.00

blanco tequila, hibiscus, lemon, dry curacao, aromatic bitters

House-Charred Bloody Mary togo

$24.00

Costa Tamarindo Togo

$28.00

mezcal · tamarind · agave · lime bitters

Mimosa for four

$35.00

Classic Fresh Squeeze orange juice and Mimosa for Four.

Allagash White

$5.00

gin · kiwi · cucumber . italicus . lemon

Aval Cider

$7.00

Coffee/Tea/Juice/Soda

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Loose Leaf Tea

$6.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Mint Lemonade

$6.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Small Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$6.00

Small Mountain Valley Flat Water

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$7.00Out of stock

organic matcha, steamed milk

Matcha Green Eye

$7.00Out of stock

organic matcha, shot of espresso, steamed milk

Matcha Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Matcha Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Matcha, water

Wine Bottles togo

BTL Sparkling Rose, Collin

$28.00

Sparkling Rose, South Africa

BTL J Lohr Chard

$56.00

BTL Cremant Rose

$56.00

BTL Pinot Blanc, Emile Beyer

$48.00

Btl Alexander Cabernet

$48.00

BTL Bordeaux Piocho

$68.00

BTL Flaco Tempranillo

$25.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Complicated

$48.00

BTL Tyler Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Cade SB

$68.00Out of stock

Freshly Baked

Almond Flour Blondie

$5.00

Assorted Cookies

$4.50

Brownie

$5.00

Chocolate Coconut Cake Slice

$12.00

chocolate cake, buttercream frosting, coconut

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Truffle Cake

$12.00

Croissant

$4.50

Cupcakes

$4.50

Lemon Bundt Cake

$6.00

Loaf Slice

$5.00

Mango Sorbet

$6.00

Pistachio Gelato

$6.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$12.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Whole Loaf

$40.00

Daily Fresh Scone

$5.00

Seasonal Pastry

$4.00

Choc Pecan Pie

$12.00

berry compote, oatmeal raisin crumble

Blackberry Champagne Sorbet

$6.00

Banana Chocolate Mini Bundt

$5.50Out of stock

Seasonal CupcKe

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding

$14.00

Profiteroles

$10.00

Lemon Chiffon

$12.00

Dine LA Lunch (11am -3pm)

Amuse

Dine LA Lunch

$35.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Curbside Pick in our back parking lot!

Website

Location

2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405

Directions

Gallery
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day image
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day image
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day image

Similar restaurants in your area

Blueys Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1814 Berkeley St Santa Monica, CA 90404
View restaurantnext
Snug Harbor - Santa Monica
orange star3.5 • 344
2323 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Tartine - Santa Monica
orange star4.4 • 993
1925 Arizona Avenue Santa Monica, CA 90404
View restaurantnext
Plan Check Kitchen + Bar - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 4,210
1800 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Clutch Roadhouse
orange starNo Reviews
427 Lincoln Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Umami Burger - Santa Monica
orange starNo Reviews
525 Broadway #100 Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Santa Monica

Elephante
orange star4.4 • 15,464
1332 2nd St Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Rustic Canyon
orange star4.4 • 11,599
1119 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica
orange star4.7 • 10,819
2401 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Milo & Olive
orange star4.4 • 7,528
2723 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Tallula's
orange star4.5 • 6,862
118 Entrada Dr Santa Monica, CA 90402
View restaurantnext
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.3 • 6,341
1014 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Monica
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston