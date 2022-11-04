Lunges 'n Lattes

Tsubi - Eggplant Ginger Miso (v)

$13.65

Tsubi Soup is a freeze dried instant vegan soup cube that delivers all the delicious and nutritional benefits of authentic Japanese miso soup in a convenient single serve pack. If you love ginger and asian flavors, this is the soup for you! 4 servings per box. What you'll love it: Made with the highest grade NON-GMO soybeans and fermented with Koji-kin (gut-friendly bacteria), Tsubi miso is carefully cultured by master miso crafters in Kyoto who have been making miso for more than five generations. Their three vegan blends have been carefully balanced to complement the unique ingredients in each flavor. Being a fermented product, naturally occuring probiotics and enzymes found in miso aid in long-term digestive health and helps balance the healthy bacteria in your gut. The fermentation process also creates an abundance of natural vitamin B's, K's and E's and minerals. Oh, and it tastes amazing too!