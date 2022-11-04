- Home
- Lunges 'n Lattes
Popular Items
Quiche
4" Del toro (chorizo + manchego)
4" portion of quiche made with farm fresh organic eggs and a flavorful boost of chorizo sausage and manchego cheese.
4" Lorraine (bacon, leek, gruyere)
4" portion of a breakfast classic -- Quiche Lorraine -- made with farm fresh organic eggs, bacon, leek, and gruyere cheese.
4" Veggie (squash + goat cheese)
4" vegetable quiche made with farm fresh organic eggs, seasonal squash, and a smattering of flavorful goat cheese -- yum!
French Pastry
Croissant
The perfect balance of fluffy and flaky and buttery yumminess all rolled into a jumbo croissant baked fresh to order on the morning you are scheduled to receive it. Perfection!
Pain Au Chocolat
This perfectly buttery, fluffy, flaky rolled classic is filled with dark fudgy delicious flavor. On special for a limited time and baked fresh the morning you receive it.
Chocolate + Almond Croissant
Cinnamon Croissant
All the flavor of a cinnamon roll wrapped in a buttery, flaky croissant pastry and topped with a dollop of decadent cream cheese frosting. Contains wheat and dairy.
Double Baked Almond Croissant
Baked butter croissant split open and brushed with a dark rum and vanilla bean syrup, almond cream, then baked a second time.
Ham + Cheese Croissant
Ham and gruyere rolled inside a flaky croissant that is crusted in toasted seeds. Yum!
Goat Cheese + Herb Croissant
This herb and seasoned goat cheese is baked into a flaky croissant pastry. A perfect snack or breakfast treat!
Baked Treats
Blueberry Lemon Scone
Everything we love about a delicious scone. Studded with jammy blueberries, moist with actual lemon juice, bits of lemon zest, and a perfectly balanced lemon frosting. We especially love this one with our Galaxy Tea for the way the blueberries and lemon balance with the lavender and lemongrass notes!
Cranberry White Chocolate Scone
Why wait for Thanksgiving for the cranberries? Go on then! Treat yourself to this decadent treat. And can we make a suggestion? Pair this baby with our housemade Mocha. The hints of cayenne and cinnamon in our houseblend really do a wonderful job of playing up the white chocolate frosting!
Caramel Apple Pop Tart
Fall inspired flavor in a delicious toaster pastry. Limited quantities.
Maple Pumpkin Pop Tart
Fall inspired flavor in a delicious toaster pastry. Limited quantities.
Donuts
Homer Donut
This strawberry frosting brioche donut is a riff on the sprinkled classic from the Simpsons. Limited quantities.
Pop Tart Donut
What's better than a strawberry Pop Tart? A fluffy brioche donut in the shape of a Pop Tart and pumped full of handmade strawberry jam! Limited quantities.
Cotton Candy Donut
This delicious brioche donut is topped with vanilla frosting and sprinkled with cotton candy sugar. Limited quantities.
Hot Drinks
Americano
Top our delicious espresso with extra hot water for a traditional cafe Americano.
Cappuccino
A ratio of 2:1 is used for this steamed milk and espresso drink. We steam to flat white consistency, so request "dry" if you like an extra foamy top.
Cortado
A ratio of 2:1 is used for this steamed milk and espresso drink.
Drip Coffee
Our batch brew of special house blend and single origin roasts are brewed fresh throughout the day.
Espresso
Our house espresso blend is extracted to precision to deliver a consistent drink every time. Note: your start we double shots!
Latte
A larger, milker version of our cappuccino. We use a 3:1 ratio to deliver a drinkable, velvety latte that can be sweetened with your favorite syrup to order.
Honey Bourbon Latte
This bourbon flavored drink doesn't actually have bourbon in it, but it'll sure make you do a double take at first sip. This is a very grown up festive drink for serious holiday revelers!
Kurasu Latte (v)
Inspired by an off-menu latte from Kyoto-based café Kurasu, this matcha latte floats an espresso shot on top and layers a hint of sweet cardamom at the bottom. We use oat milk in between to create a flavor reminiscent of green tea mochi that is sure to delight!
Mocha
Choose from four chocolatey options -- 1: our housemade blend that is reminiscent of a Mexican hot chocolate, made with rich Callebaut dark cocoa and milk powder and hints of warm cinnamon and cayenne, 2: a sugar-free option that is pure Callebaut cocoa without any syrup or sweeteners added, 3: a vegan and celiac-friendly take that incorporates a totally dairy and corn-free Hum Yum chocolate sauce, or 4: a rich Ghirardelli white chocolate cuppa that is pure velvety bliss!
Pumpkin Latte (v)
Our beloved honey bear is a vegan who gets sore every fall -- why does the PSL gotta have animal products in it? Delicious oat milk is lightly sweetened with a blend of pumpkin and cinnamon vanilla syrup that is vegan-friendly and topped with a double shot of spro. Sorted, sweet bear. Sorted.
Chai Latte
A traditionally spiced Masala spice blend is used to flavor this black tea drink that is served with your choice of milk. Prepared with a lower sugar recipe. If you like it sweet, add our delicious vanilla or lavender syrups, or both, for a sweet treat!
Pumpkin Chai (v)
A traditionally spiced Masala spice blend is used to flavor this black tea drink that is served with your choice of milk. Prepared with our favorite vegan-friendly pumpkin spice mix.
Earl Grey Latte
Our organic Earl Grey tea is lightly sweetened with vanilla and served with steamed milk of your choice.
Ginger Turmeric Latte
Our housemade Immunitea is steamed with your choice of milk for a sweet, decaffeinated golden milk latte experience.
Hot Tea
Choose from the 20+ organic loose leaf tea varieties we offer. Available sweetened or unsweetened.
Matcha Latte
Super fine matcha green tea powder blended with your choice of milk. Available sweetened or unsweetened.
Cinnamon Plum Latte (v)
We take our organic fair trade cinnamon plum loose leaf tea and steep it to just the right temperature and strength before topping it with your choice of steamed non-dairy milk for the perfect winter warm-up. We love it unsweetened, but offer the option for an added bit of our favorite JoSnow vanilla syrup as a lil hint of sweet. You choose.
Butterfly Latte
Lemongrass and butterfly pea flower makes this vibrant tea latte naturally caffeine-free. Sweet as it first hits your palate, then tart on the finish. We steam this one special with macadamia milk and lightly sweeten it with pure vanilla, making it vegan-friendly and kid-approved. Naturally caffeine-free.
Hot Chocolate
Our housemade blend of milk powder and super rich dark cocoa powder gets a hint of cinnamon, cayenne, and sea salt in this velvety drink that is not your ordinary hot cocoa.
Sweet Steamer
A kid-friendly steamed milk that is lightly sweetened with your choice of flavor.
Iced Drinks
Cold Brew
Our traditional cold brew is made fresh daily and prepared without any sweeteners or additives.
Iced Americano
A double shot of espresso is poured over ice and topped with cold filtered water for a smooth iced coffee drink.
Iced Latte
Espresso over ice is topped with your choice of milk. Flavor optional.
Kyoto Cold Brew
This highly concentrated cold brew is extracted through a cold drip process that delivers a less acidic, but highly potent and super clean cup of brew. Available sweetened or unsweetened.
Nitro Cold Brew
Our traditional cold brew without any sweeteners or additives only injected with nitrogen for a silky smooth finish.
Pumpkin Spice Nitro (v)
Our twist on a fall favorite. Our favorite (vegan) pumpkin spice flavored cold brew is injected with nitrogen for a silky finish that is as smooth as a latte, without all the milk.
Iced Harvest Latte (v)
Our beloved honey bear forages through the forest every fall lamenting the early arrival of the PSL. "It's just too hot," he huffs as he wipes the sweat from his furry brow. Our delicious Iced Harvest Latte is just the ticket. Delicious oat milk is lightly sweetened with vanilla bean syrup and topped with a double shot of spro. Sorted, sweet bear. Sorted.
Iced Honey Bourbon Latte
This bourbon flavored drink doesn't actually have bourbon in it, but it'll sure make you do a double take at first sip. This is a very grown up festive drink for serious holiday revelers!
Iced Kurasu Latte (v)
Inspired by an off-menu latte from Kyoto-based café Kurasu, this matcha latte floats an espresso shot on top and layers a hint of sweet cardamom at the bottom. We use oat milk in between to create a flavor reminiscent of green tea mochi that is sure to delight!
Iced Pumpkin Latte (v)
Our beloved honey bear is a vegan who gets sore every fall -- why does the PSL gotta have animal products in it? "And why does it gotta be released when it is so darn hot?" he huffs as he wipes the sweat from his furry brow. Our delicious Iced Pumpkin Latte is just the ticket. Delicious oat milk is lightly sweetened with a blend of pumpkin and cinnamon vanilla syrup that is vegan-friendly and topped with a double shot of spro. Sorted, sweet bear. Sorted.
Iced Mocha
Choose from four chocolatey options -- 1: our housemade blend that is reminiscent of a Mexican hot chocolate, made with rich Callebaut dark cocoa and milk powder and hints of warm cinnamon and cayenne, 2: a sugar-free option that is pure Callebaut cocoa without any syrup or sweeteners added, 3: a vegan and celiac-friendly take that incorporates a totally dairy and corn-free Hum Yum chocolate sauce, or 4: a rich Ghirardelli white chocolate cuppa that is pure velvety bliss!
Iced Pumpkin Chai (v)
A traditionally spiced Masala spice blend is used to flavor this black tea drink that is served with your choice of milk. Prepared with our favorite vegan-friendly pumpkin spice mix.
Peach Mango Mint Refresher
This delightful green tea refresher uses peach, mango, and mint to add flavor and dimension. Choose still or sparkling and an optional nitro boost.
Galaxy Tea
This springtime drink is naturally caffeine-free. Made from organic lemongrass tea that gets its vibrant color from butterfly pea petals, rich in antioxidants. We lightly sweeten this one with a touch of our favorite JoSnow lavender and vanilla syrups. Enjoy it three ways -- straight up over ice. With a nitro boost for that creamy mouth-feel that brings out the lavender citrus notes without the added calories. Or optional -- add a "mylky way" finish with a macadamia nut mylk topper that adds a buttery sweet finish is out of this world!
Iced Chai Latte
A spicy Masala tea that is delicately sweetened and mixed with your choice of milk.
Iced Ginger Turmeric Latte
Our housemade Immunitea is blended with your choice of milk for a sweet, decaffeinated golden milk latte experience.
Iced Cinnamon Plum Latte (v)
We take our organic fair trade cinnamon plum loose leaf tea and steep it to just the right temperature and strength before topping it with your choice of non-dairy milk for the perfect mulled drink. We love it unsweetened, but offer the option for an added bit of our favorite JoSnow vanilla syrup as a lil hint of sweet. You choose.
Iced Earl Grey Latte
Organic Earl Grey black tea is steeped and poured over ice before being mixed with your choice of milk.
Iced Matcha Latte
Super fine matcha green tea that is whisked smooth and poured with your choice of milk.
Iced Tea
Get any of our extensive black, green, or herbal teas over ice.
Iced Lavender Fields Latte
Super fine matcha green tea that whisked smooth and poured with your choice of milk.
Elvis Smoothie
This plant-based is a cafe favorite. Oat milk and banana are pureed with ice and a dollop of ultra smooth almond butter. Give it a boost for added energy and sustenance.
Hulk Smoothie
The Hulk is back! This powerhouse of greens is sweetened naturally with apples and kiwi. Your choice of milk. Get an extra antioxidant boost when you add matcha. We recommend adding our vanilla pea protein for an added 20g protein boost for just 90 calories and zero added sugar!
Immunitea
Fresh orange juice is treated to an immune-boosting twist of turmeric, ginger, and astragulus root for a healthy, caffeine-free energy lift.
Cans + Bottles
Aurora Hops Seltzer - Pomelo Sage (11.2oz)
Juicy & luscious pomelo citrus blends with the piney sweetness of sage to compliment the bitter notes and bright aromas of our Pacific Northwest Citra hops extract.
Aurora Hops Seltzer- Orange Yuzu (11.2oz)
Vibrant yuzu citrus compliments the delicate, floral aromas of orange blossom, notes of woody peppercorn and Pacific Northwest Mosaic and Citra hops extract for a nuanced blend.
Aurora Hemp Elixir - Rosemary Grapefruit (6.7oz)
Herbal rosemary mingles with tart, white grapefruit and organically grown hemp extract for a piney and botanical infusion. Contains 25mg broad spectrum, organically grown hemp extract. Non-psychoactive. Non-alcoholic. No artificial flavors. Low calories. Low Sugar.
Marz Citrus Party CBD Seltzer
Non-alcoholic, CBD-infused beverage containing 30mg organic and certified non-GMO hemp. Why You'll Love It: This seltzer combines orange, lemon, grapefruit and lime with a dry hopping of Citra hops for a CBD brew that lives up to its name.
Marz Juniper Fizz CBD Seltzer
Non-alcoholic, CBD-infused beverage containing 30mg organic and certified non-GMO hemp. Why You'll Love It: A zero calorie way to lift your mood and promote relaxation. You'll notice notes of citrus, pine and vanilla. The good people at Marz refer to this one as their "natural tonic."
Dram Citrus + Blossoms
Crafted with organic citrus peels and delicate orange blossoms- this delicious sparkling water evokes a warm sunny day spent in a flowering orange grove. Crafted in the Rocky Mountains using our using our 100% natural herbal bitters. NO calories, NO sugar, preservatives, artificial colors or so called “natural flavoring.” Light and bubbly with a hint of herbal goodness, these are perfect enjoyed cold out of the can or used as a mixer for cocktails. May also be employed to settle an upset stomach or enjoyed after a meal to stimulate digestion. INGREDIENTS Purified Carbonated Water, DRAM Citrus Bitters (Non GMO Glycerin, *Rind of Grapefruit, Lemon, and Lime, *Orange Blossom, *Hibiscus), Lemon Salt. *organic ingredients ALCOHOL FREE | VEGAN | GLUTEN FREE | NON GMO | BPA FREE CAN
Kimino Sparkling Juice (8.45oz)
Sparkling fruit juice made with hand-picked from Shikoku Island, Hyogo mountain water, and organic sugar cane. Made in Japan. Why You'll Love It: This Japanese sparkling juice has us awfully spoiled with outstanding flavor, healthy ingredients, and unique taste. Seriously. American sparkling water companies could never. Choose from: Yuzu -- bright and sunny citrus Ume -- light and gummy plum
Hi Ball Watermelon Mint Seltzer
ALL-NATURAL ESSENTIALS: What makes Hiball the best natural energy drink? In every can, Hiball Sparkling Energy Water is infused with organic caffeine, organic ginseng, organic guarana, and B Vitamins (B-3, B-5, B-6, & B-12) with a hint of natural fruit flavor. This no carb drink is made without preservatives, artificial sweeteners, and taurine and provides the perfect boost if you’re looking for good, clean energy
Birch Beer
Sweetened from pure cane sugar, Wild Bill's incorporates crisp, natural flavors to craft their nostalgic sodas. Light on carbonation and big on flavor.
Orange Cream
Sweetened from pure cane sugar, Wild Bill's incorporates crisp, natural flavors to craft their nostalgic sodas. Light on carbonation and big on flavor.
Strawberry Cream
Sweetened from pure cane sugar, Wild Bill's incorporates crisp, natural flavors to craft their nostalgic sodas. Light on carbonation and big on flavor.
Open Water
1 million plastic bottles are used every minute. That's 5,500 in the literal blink of an eye. Many end up in our oceans, polluting the water and harming sea life. We think plastic has got to go. And while reusable bottles and tap water are the best option, the reality is that bottled water isn't going anywhere. That's why we're bringing you deliciously fresh water in sustainable 16oz aluminum bottles and cans. They're recycled more often than plastic, glass, and even cartons. They are also infinitely recyclable, so they can be recycled over and over and over again. Open Water is also certified Climate Neutral.
Organic Kids Milk (8oz)
Honest Kids Juice
Organic fruit juice.
Muffins + Scones
Sweets + Cakes
Triple Berry Jam Bar (gf/v)
A perfectly snackable and sharable portion of streusel topped triple berry pie bar. Made with ruby raspberries, juicy blueberries, and sweet blackberries. Safe for those with celiac, this treat comes to us from the dedicated gluten-free kitchen at Holcomb Hollow. Also totally dairy- and egg-free.
Caramel Chocolate Chip Brownie (gf)
Chocolate Chip Brownie (gf)
Dark Chocolate Apricot Revitalize Bar (v + gf)
Chocolate Vanilla Whoopie Pie (v + gf)
These whoopie pies are as substantial as they are festive. Dotted with rainbow sprinkles, these are made with a rich devil's food chocolate cake and filled vanilla buttercream frosting. Safe for celiacs, vegans, and nut allergy sufferers.
Keto Berry Bliss Bar (gf, v, sf)
This delicious blend of raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries is sweetened with monkfruit, a touch of vanilla, and mixed with coconut. Only 4 net carbs and zero sugar. Great for vegans, celiacs, diabetics and those on a ketogenic diet.
Keto Cookie Dough Bar (v + gf)
The unicorn of keto treats has arrived -- one that is also vegan-friendly! This plant-based fat bomb incorporates all of the healthy fats and energy-sustaining good stuff and none of the animal products. 10.5 net carbs and 0g sugar.
Cake Balls
GF/V Chocolate Cake Balls (2-pack)
Festive, decadent, but perfectly snackable. These rainbow sprinkle cakeballs are made from a dairy-free dark chocolate with a gluten-free cake that is safe for celiacs. Nut-free, too!
GF Vanilla Cake Balls (2-pack)
Nothing says party time like a rainbow sprinkle cake ball. Except maybe a sharable 2-pack! These are celiac-safe gluten-free cake balls, but the white chocolate contains a trace amount of milk powder, so dairy allergy sufferers beware. Nut-free.
Cheeses + Spreads
Carr Valley Spicy Beer Cheese Spread (8oz)
Ale comes to the forefront of cheddar, with a spicy cayenne finish!
Manchego (5oz)
This Aurora DOP 3 months aged sheep's milk cheese is extremely buttery and aged to perfection. A perfect addition to any cheeseboard.
Red Barn Monterey Jack (6oz)
An American semihard cheese made with Red Barn Family Farms premium milk! - rBGH -Free
Red Barn Heritage White Cheddar Block
Aged less than 12 months, full cream white cheddar. rBGH - Free Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals at the World Championship Cheese Contest.
Red Barn Heritage White Cheddar Stick
Old-World Style White Cheddar Cheese. Full Cream, hand milled in small batches. Cloth wrapped and paraffin-dipped. Aged under 1 year and portioned into a handy snack-sized stick to grab on-the-go.
Meats + Pâté
Red Bear Diablo Salami (6oz)
Dry salami, crafted from premium cuts of Berkshire Pork never treated with hormones or antibiotics; spices with imported Calabrian red chili flakes; no MSG; Gluten Free; no Nitrates or Nitrites added.
Red Bear Holy Cow Salami (6oz)
In Eastern Europe, there is a style of beef dry salami called evreyskaya that's so revered it is often reserved for holidays and momentous occasions. It's all beef, seasoned simply with garlic and black pepper. There are no secret ingredients to hide behind—what makes the sausage stand out is its purity. And Red Bear's version is so good that they've called it Holy Cow, named for the proper response to tasting it.
Red Bear Salami Sticks - Del Toro
Del Toro Chorizo Dry Salami is a take on the most revered Spanish classic. It is bold and flavorful. Rich in both color and taste. 4 oz. (3 sticks)
Red Bear Salami Sticks - Holy Cow
Premium cuts of all natural Angus beef are coarsely ground and simply flavored with garlic and black pepper. 4 oz. (3 sticks)
Red Bear Salami Sticks - Diablo
Premium cuts of all natural whole muscle pork are coarsely ground and generously spiced with paprika and red pepper flakes imported from Calabria. Red wine and fennel are added to the mix to add an extra layer of flavor. 4 oz. (3 sticks)
Red Bear Salami Sticks - Sacre Bleu
Crafted from whole muscle all natural cuts of pork and flavorful backfat, this salami is simply flavored with garlic, sea salt and black peppercorn. A touch of red wine gives this delectable salami an extra layer of depth and flavor. 4 oz. (3 sticks)
Vegan Jerky (3.5oz)
Going plant-based just got easy. Texture so original you will think it is real. Made with 100% non-GMO ingredients and infused with a variety of flavors, this snack is for everyone! Contains wheat and soy.
Accompaniments
Coffee Blossom Honey (12oz)
Jorge Mendez is known for his coffees: El Panal, Gorioncillo, and Las Huellas. Each year his coffees are some of our sweetest, with characteristic candy bar and winey acidity. Jorge’s honey is similarly big in profile, with a round brown sugary sweetness, peach and citrus, and slight vanilla undertones. Crystalization: Three things make honey more likely to crystallize: Temperature below 50ºF (10ºC) |The ratio of glucose and fructose in the honey | Pollen content To turn your Coffee Blossom Honey back into a smooth liquid put your honey in a vessel of warm water and allow it to slowly liquify.
Village Batch Kalamata Olives (12.7oz)
Marinated handpicked cracked Kalamata olives, sourced from a single small-scale family farm and brined in the flavors of the village; brined with red wine vinegar and sea salt.
Village Batch Plum Olives (12.7oz)
Marinated handpicked cracked Plum olives, sourced from a single small-scale family farm and brined in the flavors of the village; rosemary, mild peppers, bay leaf, lemon, and sea salt.
Snack Boxes
Charcuterie Box
Featuring two delicious pairings of our favorite cured meats and artisan cheeses from the deli case, along with Marcona almonds and a selection of fresh and dried fruits that hit all flavors and textures for a truly elevated snacking experience. Our meat and cheese picks are always available in larger retail sizes, making this an excellent way to sample a selection before committing!
Hummus Box
A tasty assortment of fresh veggies with roasted chickpea hummus. Totally gluten-free and vegan, this healthy snack box is packed full of nutrients!
Salad Box
Our Capres-ish Salad incorporates marinated mozzarella and tomatoes on a bed of baby and microgreens with basil leaves. Served with a side of balsamic dressing for drizzling. Vegetarian-friendly and gluten-free.
Greek Yogurt with Honey + Granola (gf/nut-free)
A perfect snack on the go -- a cup of Greek yogurt with a handful of keto-friendly gluten-free and nut-free granola in a compostable container.
Coconut Yogurt with Honey + Granola (gf/nut-free)
A perfect snack on the go -- a cup of coconut yogurt with keto-friendly gluten-free and nut-free granola in a compostable container.
Cheese + Deli
Carr Valley Spicy Beer Cheese Spread (8oz)
Ale comes to the forefront of cheddar, with a spicy cayenne finish!
Red Bear Salami Sticks - Del Toro
Del Toro Chorizo Dry Salami is a take on the most revered Spanish classic. It is bold and flavorful. Rich in both color and taste. 4 oz. (3 sticks)
Red Bear Salami Sticks - Diablo
Premium cuts of all natural whole muscle pork are coarsely ground and generously spiced with paprika and red pepper flakes imported from Calabria. Red wine and fennel are added to the mix to add an extra layer of flavor. 4 oz. (3 sticks)
Red Bear Salami Sticks - Holy Cow
Premium cuts of all natural Angus beef are coarsely ground and simply flavored with garlic and black pepper. 4 oz. (3 sticks)
Red Bear Salami Sticks - Sacre Bleu
Crafted from whole muscle all natural cuts of pork and flavorful backfat, this salami is simply flavored with garlic, sea salt and black peppercorn. A touch of red wine gives this delectable salami an extra layer of depth and flavor. 4 oz. (3 sticks)
Red Bear Holy Cow Salami (6oz)
In Eastern Europe, there is a style of beef dry salami called evreyskaya that's so revered it is often reserved for holidays and momentous occasions. It's all beef, seasoned simply with garlic and black pepper. There are no secret ingredients to hide behind—what makes the sausage stand out is its purity. And Red Bear's version is so good that they've called it Holy Cow, named for the proper response to tasting it.
Red Barn Heritage White Cheddar Block
Aged less than 12 months, full cream white cheddar. rBGH - Free Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals at the World Championship Cheese Contest.
Red Barn Monterey Jack (6oz)
An American semihard cheese made with Red Barn Family Farms premium milk! - rBGH -Free
Manchego (5oz)
This Aurora DOP 3 months aged sheep's milk cheese is extremely buttery and aged to perfection. A perfect addition to any cheeseboard.
Red Barn Heritage White Cheddar Stick
Old-World Style White Cheddar Cheese. Full Cream, hand milled in small batches. Cloth wrapped and paraffin-dipped. Aged under 1 year and portioned into a handy snack-sized stick to grab on-the-go.
Eggs + Butter
Pantry
Coffee Blossom Honey (12oz)
Jorge Mendez is known for his coffees: El Panal, Gorioncillo, and Las Huellas. Each year his coffees are some of our sweetest, with characteristic candy bar and winey acidity. Jorge’s honey is similarly big in profile, with a round brown sugary sweetness, peach and citrus, and slight vanilla undertones. Crystalization: Three things make honey more likely to crystallize: Temperature below 50ºF (10ºC) |The ratio of glucose and fructose in the honey | Pollen content To turn your Coffee Blossom Honey back into a smooth liquid put your honey in a vessel of warm water and allow it to slowly liquify.
Village Batch Kalamata Olives (12.7oz)
Marinated handpicked cracked Kalamata olives, sourced from a single small-scale family farm and brined in the flavors of the village; brined with red wine vinegar and sea salt.
Village Batch Plum Olives (12.7oz)
Marinated handpicked cracked Plum olives, sourced from a single small-scale family farm and brined in the flavors of the village; rosemary, mild peppers, bay leaf, lemon, and sea salt.
HumYum Chocolate Caramel Sauce (8.5oz)
Great on ice cream, apples, in your coffee, by the spoonful, or added to your favorite dessert. Enjoy it warm! Remove lid and place jar in a small pot with 1-2" of boiling water. Stir until warm, or remove lid and microwave jar for ~20 seconds. Separation is natural, just heat and stir. Refrigeration required after opening. Contains milk.
HumYum Vegan Caramel Sauce (8.5oz)
Great on ice cream, apples, in your coffee, by the spoonful, or added to your favorite dessert. Enjoy it warm! Remove lid and place jar in a small pot with 1-2" of boiling water. Stir until warm, or remove lid and microwave jar for ~20 seconds. Separation is natural, just heat and stir. Refrigeration required after opening. Vegan-friendly, this caramel contains no dairy or animal products.
HumYum Vegan Chocolate Sauce (8.5oz)
Great on ice cream, apples, in your coffee, by the spoonful, or added to your favorite dessert. Enjoy it warm! Remove lid and place jar in a small pot with 1-2" of boiling water. Stir until warm, or remove lid and microwave jar for ~20 seconds. Separation is natural, just heat and stir. Refrigeration required after opening. Vegan-friendly, this chocolate contains no dairy or animal products.
Soups
Bone Broth - 100% Grass-fed Beef (16.9oz)
Kettle & Fire’s Beef Bone Broth contains collagen, a protein many of our customers say they haven’t been getting enough of from other foods. This bone broth also contains amino acids and compounds — such as glucosamine, glycine, proline, and chondroitin. Why you'll love it: Unlike supplements created in the lab, bone broth is whole food nutrition. Kettle & Fire simmers bones, water, and organic veggies for a really long time. Vacuum-seal the broth while it’s still hot. And that’s what you drink. Clean, simple, and pure. Simmered for 20+ hours, made with marrow-rich bones from 100% grass-fed & finished cattle, free from hormones, antibiotics, additives, preservatives, and artificial ingredients, non-GMO, Certified gluten-free, MSG-free, dairy-free, and soy-free, paleo friendly, Keto, and Whole30 approved.
Mushroom Bisque Keto Soup (16.9oz)
Kettle & Fire’s Mushroom Bisque is made with collagen-rich bone broth that contains 9g of protein and amino acids and compounds — such as glucosamine, glycine, proline, and chondroitin. Why you'll love it: Unlike supplements created in the lab, bone broth is whole food nutrition. Kettle & Fire simmers bones, water, and organic veggies for a really long time. Vacuum-seal the broth while it’s still hot. And that’s what you drink. Clean, simple, and pure. Made with certified organic ingredients, pasture-raised chicken bones, slow simmered for 10+ hours, certified gluten free, non-GMO, dairy-free, soy-free, MSG-free, paleo-friendly.
Tsubi - Classic Miso (v)
Tsubi Soup is a freeze dried instant vegan soup cube that delivers all the delicious and nutritional benefits of authentic Japanese miso soup in a convenient single serve pack. 4 servings per box. What you'll love it: Made with the highest grade NON-GMO soybeans and fermented with Koji-kin (gut-friendly bacteria), Tsubi miso is carefully cultured by master miso crafters in Kyoto who have been making miso for more than five generations. Their three vegan blends have been carefully balanced to complement the unique ingredients in each flavor. Being a fermented product, naturally occuring probiotics and enzymes found in miso aid in long-term digestive health and helps balance the healthy bacteria in your gut. The fermentation process also creates an abundance of natural vitamin B's, K's and E's and minerals. Oh, and it tastes amazing too!
Tsubi - Spicy Red Miso (v)
Tsubi Soup is a freeze dried instant vegan soup cube that delivers all the delicious and nutritional benefits of authentic Japanese miso soup in a convenient single serve pack. 4 servings per box. What you'll love it: Made with the highest grade NON-GMO soybeans and fermented with Koji-kin (gut-friendly bacteria), Tsubi miso is carefully cultured by master miso crafters in Kyoto who have been making miso for more than five generations. Their three vegan blends have been carefully balanced to complement the unique ingredients in each flavor. Being a fermented product, naturally occuring probiotics and enzymes found in miso aid in long-term digestive health and helps balance the healthy bacteria in your gut. The fermentation process also creates an abundance of natural vitamin B's, K's and E's and minerals. Oh, and it tastes amazing too!
Tsubi - White Miso (v)
Tsubi Soup is a freeze dried instant vegan soup cube that delivers all the delicious and nutritional benefits of authentic Japanese miso soup in a convenient single serve pack. 4 servings per box. What you'll love it: Made with the highest grade NON-GMO soybeans and fermented with Koji-kin (gut-friendly bacteria), Tsubi miso is carefully cultured by master miso crafters in Kyoto who have been making miso for more than five generations. Their three vegan blends have been carefully balanced to complement the unique ingredients in each flavor. Being a fermented product, naturally occuring probiotics and enzymes found in miso aid in long-term digestive health and helps balance the healthy bacteria in your gut. The fermentation process also creates an abundance of natural vitamin B's, K's and E's and minerals. Oh, and it tastes amazing too!
Tsubi - Eggplant Ginger Miso (v)
Tsubi Soup is a freeze dried instant vegan soup cube that delivers all the delicious and nutritional benefits of authentic Japanese miso soup in a convenient single serve pack. If you love ginger and asian flavors, this is the soup for you! 4 servings per box. What you'll love it: Made with the highest grade NON-GMO soybeans and fermented with Koji-kin (gut-friendly bacteria), Tsubi miso is carefully cultured by master miso crafters in Kyoto who have been making miso for more than five generations. Their three vegan blends have been carefully balanced to complement the unique ingredients in each flavor. Being a fermented product, naturally occuring probiotics and enzymes found in miso aid in long-term digestive health and helps balance the healthy bacteria in your gut. The fermentation process also creates an abundance of natural vitamin B's, K's and E's and minerals. Oh, and it tastes amazing too!
Snacks
Fruit Gummies
Honey Stick
Coffee Blossom Honey Stix are the perfect on-the-go snack, beverage sweetener, or food topping. Minimalist, portable and delicious!
GoGo Squeeze
3 oz organic fruit or yogurt snack pouch
Goldfish Crackers
1 oz snack pack
Vegan Jerky (3.5oz)
Going plant-based just got easy. Texture so original you will think it is real. Made with 100% non-GMO ingredients and infused with a variety of flavors, this snack is for everyone! Contains wheat and soy.
Veggie Snacks
Red Barn Heritage White Cheddar Stick
Old-World Style White Cheddar Cheese. Full Cream, hand milled in small batches. Cloth wrapped and paraffin-dipped. Aged under 1 year and portioned into a handy snack-sized stick to grab on-the-go.
Beans
Dogwood Bear Hug
Bear Hug is syrupy and hits low noted flavors like Chocolate Cake, Brown Sugar and Baked Berries. Bear Hug wants to wrap its burly arms around your palette and hold on for a big, long squeeeeeeze. Our plump bear is a sweet beast who spends most days sauntering through the woodland’s berry buffet line. This blend is developed for espresso, but also makes a deep cup of coffee full of delicious chocolate. Some days you just need a hug.
Lightfoot Decaf
Lightfoot is an EA processed decaf. This is a high-quality chemical free process that provides a clean, sweet coffee.
El Meridano
Cafeco is a new cooperative of Dogwood Coffee Roasters based in La Concordia, Chiapas. Nestled up to the "El Triunfo" Biosphere Reserve, this certified organic cooperative has brought together many young farmers who are driven by both cup quality and environmental stewardship. Expect notes of chocolate and pecan.
Las Minitas
This Honduras single origin comes to us from Littlefoot Coffee Roasters and features notes of brown sugar, caramel, and juicy plum. Grab it while supplies last!
Bulk Brews
Box of Joe
Take our delicious brewed coffee or cold brew to go. Box is completely recyclable. Hot coffee best enjoyed within the hour.
Growler (64 oz)
Get our delicious cold brew or batched iced lattes in bulk. These 64 oz growlers is equivalent to 5 large servings. Cold brew will keep for up to 21 days and batched lattes up to 7 days. Bring your growler back for a $5 credit toward a drink!
Syrups + Flavors
Mugs + Carafes
Car Spindle tumbler (16 oz)
As coffee drinkers, we have tried all the travel mugs out there. This bad boy is our pick for the one built to hold hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for the longest go without losing the integrity of the flavor. No leaching, no BPA, just pure flavor from start to finish in a stylish black matte finish. Not dishwasher safe!
Lunges 'n Lattes mini hot mug (8 oz)
OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Maker
Recreate our super concentrated Kyoto slow drip cold brew with this ultra compact rain tower sure to fit even the smallest kitchen set up. Easy to use and super simple to clean up. Add our Onyx Cold Brew beans for the full cafe experience at home!
Aeropress Coffee Maker
The AeroPress coffee maker is a new kind of coffee press that brews coffee under ideal conditions: proper temperature, total immersion, and rapid filtering. This results in amazingly delicious coffee with a wide range of beautiful flavors but without bitterness and with very low acidity. Since its introduction the AeroPress has become a much beloved brewer for serious coffee lovers and coffee professionals around the world. The AeroPress coffee maker is most commonly used in the home kitchen but it is lightweight, compact, and durable, making it ideal for use when camping, backpacking, boating, or just traveling.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
6805 Stanley Ave Suite A, Berwyn, IL 60402