Italian
Lupa Osteria 170 Thompson Street
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
LUPA is a casual restaurant specializing in Roman trattoria fare of the highest quality at a moderate price. The kitchen's concept is to create dishes as traditionally Roman as possible, while skillfully substituting and supplementing local, fresh ingredients.
170 Thompson Street, New York City, NY 10012
