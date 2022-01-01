Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Lupa Osteria 170 Thompson Street

review star

No reviews yet

170 Thompson Street

New York City, NY 10012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Spaghetti Pomodoro
Strozzapreti with Short Rib Ragù
Mezze Maniche Gricia

To-Go Deals

Take-Out Roman Dinner for Two (To-Go Menu)

$100.00Out of stock

A Roman feast for two people to share. Choose one antipasto, two primi (pastas), one secondi (main course) and one contorno (side dish). Add on a bottle of wine for an extra upcharge.

Antipasti

3 Formaggi Misti

$19.00

Chef’s Choice of Cheeses

5 Formaggi Misti

$28.00
Citrus Olives

Citrus Olives

$8.00

Mixed olives (gatea, arbequina, collassal, cerignola) marinated in extra virgin olive oil, lemon and orange peel, rosemary, bay leaf, black pepper, and fennel seed.

Marinated Artichokes

$17.00

Tender artichoke hearts are marinated in extra virgin olive oil and lemon, flavored with garlic, Italian herbs, peppercorns, and red chili flakes

Affettati Misti

$38.00

Capicola, Bresaola, Speck, Soppressata

24 Month Aged Prosciutto di Parma

24 Month Aged Prosciutto di Parma

$21.00

Hind leg of Parma ham and cured for 18-24 months, with figs.

Capicola

$12.00

Speck

$12.00

Mortadella

$12.00

Lingua

$12.00

Soppressata

$12.00

Mozzarella

$10.00

Suppli

$18.00

Lobster Burrata

$27.00

Burrata

$18.00

Roasted Eggplant

$12.00Out of stock

Squash Special

$12.00Out of stock

Meatball

$21.00

Extra meatball

$5.00

Octopus

$29.00

Insalata

Heirloom tomatoes served with mozzarella and basil.
Spinach with Pear, Panelle & Speck

Spinach with Pear, Panelle & Speck

$20.00

Spinach with Apples, Panelle & Speck.

Beets Salad

$18.00

Escarole Salad

$19.00

Kale Salad

$18.00

Primi

Bucatini Amatriciana

Bucatini Amatriciana

$25.00

Bucatini in tomato sauce, spiced with chili flake, guanciale, red onions, and parsley.

Bavette Cacio e Pepe

Bavette Cacio e Pepe

$22.00

Bavette is tossed with olive oil, coarsely ground black pepper, parmigiano and pecorino cheeses and butter.

Spaghetti Pomodoro

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$19.00

Oven roasted baby roma tomatoes and garlic toasted in olive oil, chili flake, and fresh parsley.

Black Spaghetti with Spicy Frutti Di Mare

Black Spaghetti with Spicy Frutti Di Mare

$32.00

Spaghetti and squid ink with Pesce Misto.

Tomato Only Pasta

$15.00

Butter Only Pasta

$15.00

Oil Only Pasta

$15.00
Strozzapreti with Short Rib Ragù

Strozzapreti with Short Rib Ragù

$29.00
Ricotta Gnocchi

Ricotta Gnocchi

$25.00

Tagliatelle with Black Truffle

$48.00

Rigatoni Pajata Finta

$26.00

Pappardelle Alla Bolognese

$25.00

Mezze Maniche Gricia

$23.00

Linguine Clams

$28.00

Pork Ravioli

$30.00

Cappellacci

$27.00

$99 Black Truffle Tasting

$99.00

Truffle Burrata

Truffle Gnocchi

Truffle Steak

Truffle Tartufo

**Truffle Wine Pairing**

$60.00

Secondi

Braised Oxtail

Braised Oxtail

$29.00
Branzino

Branzino

$32.00

Mediterranean Seabass.

Crispy Cod

Crispy Cod

$33.00

Duck

$36.00

Pork Chop

$34.00
NY Strip

NY Strip

$40.00

Sirloin marinated in rosemary, garlic, smoked paprika and olive oil, served with fungi misti and aged balsamic.

Sasso Chiken alla Diavola

Sasso Chiken alla Diavola

$31.00

Devil’s style chicken. Half of an organic chicken from Pennsylvania, marinated in olive oil, black pepper, and lemon and pan roasted. The meat is finished with the pepper oil (red chili, black, white, and pink peppercorns). Garnished with seasonal accompaniments.

Saltimbocca

$34.00

Lamb Scottadito

$44.00

NY Strip Steak

$40.00

Salmon

$30.00

Contorni

Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli Rabe

$11.00

Broccoli Rabe with Pecorino Fresco and Pickled Chili.

Contorni Misti

$30.00
Crispy Fingerlings Potatoes

Crispy Fingerlings Potatoes

$13.00

Crispy fingerling potatoes, lightly fried, accompanied by tomato aioli.

Funghi Misti

$14.00

Roasted Carrots

$11.00

Escarole Garlic

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Dolci

Tartufo

Tartufo

$15.00

Gelato

$12.00

Sorbetto

$12.00

Birthday Gelato 1 Scoop

$3.00

Cake Fee

$6.00

Vanilla Panna Cotta

$13.00

Biscotti

$4.00

Tiramisu

$14.00

Affogato

$12.00

Olive Oil Cake

$15.00

Sopraffino Dinner Tasting Menu

Additional Dish & Side

$26.00

Tomahawk Steak

$99.00

Easter Lunch Menu

Easter Menu

$65.00

Misticanza

Asparagus

Porchetta

Tomato & Crab Bisque

Spaghetti with Charred Ramps

Mushroom Frittata

Mezze Rigatoni

Lamb T-Bone

Tartufo

Semifreddo

Cheesecake

Meal Pal

Ricotta Gnocchi

$18.00

Formaggi Misti

3 Formaggi

5 Formaggi

Ricotta

Cacio Di Roma

Asiago

Pecorino Toscano

Taleggio

Stella Event

Stella Event

$79.00

Fritto Misto

Linguine with clams

Rosé Wine Dinner

Rosé Wine Dinner

$125.00

Burrata

Garganelli

Fettuccine

Halibut

Crostata

Deluxe Tasting Menu

Deluxe Tasting Menu

$84.00

Verdure

Salumi

Pesce

Meatball

Caprese Skewers

Arancini

Escarole

Cremini

Beet Tartare

Chicken Liver Crostini

$10.00

Edive Ricotta

$10.00

Proscuitto Melon

Prosciutto Wrapped Panelle

Steak Skewers

Passed Hors

$18.00

Mezzi Rigatoni

Strozzapreti

Spag Pomodoro

Bavette Cacio Pepe

Capricci

Bucatini

Lobster Bomobolotti

$10.00

Pollo

Coda

Market Fish

Octopus

Gnocco

Sirlon Steak

$10.00

Porchetta

Fingerlings

$30.00

Farrotto

Snap Peas

Contorni Platter

$30.00

Formaggi Chef Selection

Chef Dessert Selection

Sopraffino Tasting Menu

Sopraffino Tasting Menu

$109.00

Wine Pairing

$51.00

Arancini

Meatball

Carrot Soup

Escarole

Chicken Liver Crostini

Edive Ricotta

Honeynut Squash Bites

Caprese Skewers

Vedure, Salumi e Pesce

Extra Assaggi

$10.00

Extrta Assaggi

$6.00

Mezzi Rigatoni

Strozzapreti

Spag Pomodoro

Bavette Cacio e pepe

Capricci

Bucatini

Lobster Bombolotti

$15.00

Pollo

Coda

Market Fish

Octopus

Gnocco

Sirloin Steak

$10.00

Porchetta

Brussels

Squash

Broccoli Rabe

Cauliflower

Funghi Misti

Formaggi Chef's Choice

Dolci Chef's Choice

Passed hors d'oeuvres

3 hors d'oeuvres

3 Hors d'oeuvres

$18.00

Book Signing

Pot Pan Bowl

$29.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

LUPA is a casual restaurant specializing in Roman trattoria fare of the highest quality at a moderate price. The kitchen's concept is to create dishes as traditionally Roman as possible, while skillfully substituting and supplementing local, fresh ingredients.

Website

Location

170 Thompson Street, New York City, NY 10012

Directions

Gallery
Lupa Osteria image
Lupa Osteria image
Lupa Osteria image

