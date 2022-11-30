A map showing the location of Lupi Italian Restaurant 5518 La Jolla Blvd.View gallery

Lupi Italian Restaurant 5518 La Jolla Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

5518 La Jolla Blvd.

La Jolla, CA 92037

Order Again

Antipasti

Garlic bread

$5.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Antipasto misto

$18.00

Carpaccio

$19.00

Calamari

$16.00

Add Bruschetta

$2.00

Insalate

Burrata

$14.00

Lupi salad

$11.00

Romaine

$12.00

Cesare

$11.00

Caprese

$13.00

Cuori & Palma

$13.00

Add Proscuitto

$3.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Chiken

$6.00

Add Rok Shrimp

$8.00

Add Grill Salmon

$12.00

Asparragus With Proscuitto Salad

$16.00

Add 1 Prawn

$7.00

Split

Add Anchovis

$3.00

La Pizza

Lupi Pizza

$20.00

Capricciosa Pizza

$20.00

Vegetarian Pizza

$19.00

Margarita Pizza

$18.00

Peperoni Pizza

$19.00

Rustica Pizza

$22.00

Chesse Pizza

$17.00

4 formagio Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.00

Add Extra Cheese

$2.00

Add Pepperoni

$2.00

Add Olives

$1.00

Add Mushrooms

$1.00

Add Onion

$0.50

Desserts

Nutella

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Afogatto

$12.00

Dolce Trio

$20.00

Scoop Vanilla

$4.00

Scoop Chocolate

$4.00

Vanilla Ice cream

$8.00

Chocolatto Ice Cream

$8.00

Mango Mousse

$8.00

Straberry Chesscake

$8.00

Spomoni

$8.00

La Pasta

Bucatini all' Amatriciana

$22.00

Spaghetti con Polpette

$23.00

Cappellini Mediterraneo

$30.00

Fettuccine Pesto

$30.00

Linguine all Carbonara

$22.00

Mezzelune D Anatra

$24.00

Ravioli di Rucola con Gamberi e Lenticchie

$25.00

Tortelloni Verdi al Porcini

$22.00

Gnocchi al Pomodoro Fresco

$21.00

Gnocchetti di Spinaci

$22.00

Eggplant all Parmigiana

$24.00

Lasagna

$23.00

Pappardelle del Colosseo

$23.00

Rigatoni all Barese

$23.00

Linguine alle Vongole

$29.00

Putanesca

$23.00

Piemontese

$23.00

Alla Vodka

$22.00

Pappardelle Romana

$23.00

Ling filetto

$30.00

Bolognese

$23.00

Alfredo

$20.00

Primavera

$20.00

Pasta W/ Pesto Only

$20.00

Ling Pescatore White

$30.00

Aglio Oil

$20.00

Sub GF

$2.00

Sp Marinara

$2.00

Marinara

$20.00

Add Rock Shrimp

$8.00

Arraviatta

$21.00

Add Prawns

$6.50

Pollo

Pollo Piccata

$24.00

Pollo al Marsala

$24.00

Pollo al Saltimbocca

$26.00

Pollo Modena

$26.00

Pollo alla Fiorentina

$26.00

Pollo alla Parmigiana

$29.00

Pollo Cacciatore

$28.00

Pollo Caprese

$25.00

Sub GF Pasta

$2.00

Vitello e Carne

Veal Ossobuco

$45.00

Vitello ai Carciofi

$33.00

Scaloppine alla Saltimbocca

$33.00

Vitello al Limone

$31.00

Vitello marsalla

$32.00

Vitello parmesan

$35.00

Filetto Di Manzo

$46.00

Carre D' Agnello

$40.00

Lamb Ossobuco

$40.00

Pesce

Scampi Luigi

$36.00

Cioppino

$42.00

Salmone alla Fiorentina

$30.00

Seabass Picatta

$30.00

Seabass Picatta

$32.00

Snaper Livornese

$32.00

Sides

Side Of Asparagus

$6.00

Side Of Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Side OfSauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Add Veggies

$4.00

Add Grill Chicken

$7.00

Add 1 Jumbo Prawns

$6.50

Add Grill Salmon

$12.00

Side Of Veggies

$6.00

Grill Appetizers

Minestrone

$9.00

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

MB App

$12.00

Scampi App

$20.00

Polenta

$15.00

Carsofi App

$17.00

Stracciatella

$10.00

Clamchowder

$11.00

Luciana Calamari

$16.00

Specials

Lobster Ravioli

$30.00

Risotto Pescatore White

$38.00

Halibut Mediterraneo

$45.00

Halibut Al Safron

$46.00

Kid Menu

Kid Penne Butteer

$12.00

Kid Penne Marinara

$10.00

Kid Sp Marinara

$10.00

Kid Sp MB

$13.00

Kid Fetuccini Alfredo

$12.00

Kid Sp Butter

$10.00

Cocktails

Americano Drink

$13.00

Angelo Azzurro

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$13.00

Margarita Rocks

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashion

$13.00

Rob Roy

$15.00

Prosecco

$13.00

Beer

Angelo Poretti

$7.00

Delicious IPA

$7.00

Dos XX Amber

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Moretti

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Sculpin IPA

$7.00

St Paulina NA

$7.00

Stella d'Artois

$7.00

Stone IPA

$7.00

Wine

Brut Rose GLS

$11.00

Chard Maddalena

$10.00

Cork Fee

$20.00

Gavi

$12.00

Labrusco GLS

$10.00

Moscato GLS

$11.00

PG Donini

$9.00

PG St Margherita

$15.00

Prosecco Lamberti GLS

$11.00

Sauvignon Blanc Champion

$9.00

SB Kim Crawford

$11.00

SB Wither Hills

$9.00

Shampagne Nicolas Split

$20.00

Barbera D'Alba GLS

$15.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Justin GLS

$15.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Maddalena GLS

$11.00

Chianti Classico GLS

$11.00

Chianti Classico Riserva GLS

$15.00

Malbec Zolo GLS

$9.00

Merlot GLS

$11.00

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo GLS

$9.00

Pino Noir A+D GLS

$12.00

Pino Noir Landmark GLS

$14.00

Zinfandel GLS

$11.00

Super-Tuscan Erolla GLS

$9.00

Champagne

$98.00

Chardonnay La Crema

$46.00

Chardonnay Maddalena BTL

$38.00

Gavi di Gavi BTL

$48.00

Labrusco BTL

$38.00

Pinot Grigio Ca Donini BTL

$34.00

Pinot Grigio Santa Margherita BTL

$54.00

Prosecco Nino Franco

$45.00

Sauvignon Blanc Champion

$34.00

Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc Wither Hills BTL

$34.00

Vermentino

$44.00

Amarone BTL

$95.00

Barbera D'Alba BTL

$56.00

Barbera Monferrato BTL

$52.00

Barbera Superiore BTL

$75.00

Barolo BTL

$95.00

Brunello di Montalcino BTL Campo Giovanni

$120.00

Cab Daou BTL

$58.00

Cab Justin BTL

$58.00

Cab Maddalena BTL

$42.00

Cab Mount Veeder BTL

$80.00

Cab Nxnw BTL

$85.00

Chianti Gran Selezione BTL

$120.00

Chianti Classico BTL

$40.00

Chianti Classico Riserva BTL

$56.00

Malbec Clos d'Argentina BTL

$46.00

Malbec Zolo

$34.00

Malbec Zolo BTL

$34.00

Merlot Ferrari Ca BTL

$42.00

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo BTL

$34.00

Nebiolo L.A. Cetto Reserva BTL

$65.00

Nero d'Avola BTL

$45.00

Pino Noir A+D BTL

$42.00

Pino Noir Landmark BTL

$48.00

Primitivo BTL

$45.00

Rosso di Montalcino BTL

$70.00

Super-Tuscan Querciabella BTL

$56.00

Syrah BTL

$65.00

Zinfandel BTL

$40.00

Brunello Di Montalcino Castiglion del Bosco

$78.00

Super-Tuscan Erolla BTL

$34.00

Malbee Zolo BTL

$34.00

Liquor

Absolut

$12.00

Greygoose

$13.00

Tito's

$12.00

Kettle One

$13.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

Cap Morgan

$11.00

Mayers

$11.00

Makers

$12.00

Jack

$10.00

Bullet Ry

$14.00

Bullet Ry

$12.00

Bombay

$13.00

Tangueray

$13.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Repo

$12.00

Don Julio White

$12.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.00

Johnny Red

$12.00

Johnny Black

$14.00

Johnny Blue

$16.00

Cap Morgan

$11.00

Limoncello

$6.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Grapa

$8.00

Porto Sandermam

$8.00

N/A beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Roy Rogers

$4.50

Ice tea

$4.00

Arnold palmer

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Lemonide

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pelegrino 750ml

$6.00

Panna

$6.00

Soda

$3.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pelegrino 500mL

$4.50

Cafe

expresso

$4.00

Cappuchino

$5.00

Machiatto

$4.50

Late

$5.00

Americano Coffe

$4.00

DBL Espresso

$6.00

Decaff

$4.00

Irish Coffe

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian Cuisine! A Local Favorite for over 30yrs.

Location

5518 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

