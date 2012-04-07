Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Lupi's Pizza Pies Cleveland

review star

No reviews yet

2382 N. Ocoee Street

Cleveland, TN 37311

Popular Items

16" Pizza
Garden Salad
12" Pizza

APPETIZERS

Several delicious in house made options to start your meal

1/2 Bruschetta

$4.00

Same as regular bruschetta, except half an order

Bruschetta

$7.25

Toasted bread slices topped with fresh grated parmesan, served with our own fresh Italian "salsa"

Bread Buddy

$1.75

Mini-bread loaf

Bread Loaf

$4.75

Baked daily on the brick, served with garlic oil and cracked black pepper

Fresh Mozz App

$7.00

Housemade fresh mozzarella, Basil oil balsamic reduction, fresh cut basil

Caprese Salad

$7.75

Housemade fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomato, balsamic reduction, fresh cut basil

GARDEN SALAD

Fresh lettuce mix topped with mushrooms, tomato, clover sprouts, cucumbers, red onion, shredded carrots, shredded mozzarella cheese, and homemade croutons

Garden Salad

$6.75

Fresh lettuce mix topped with mushrooms, tomato, clover sprouts, cucumbers, red onion, shredded carrots, shredded mozzarella cheese, and homemade croutons

PIZZA BY THE SLICE - BUILD YOUR OWN

All slices have Shredded Mozzarella, and Red Pizza Sauce. Sorry, we are unable make vegan slices.

Slice

$3.25

All slices have Shredded Mozzarella, and Red Pizza Sauce. Sorry, we are unable to make vegan slices.

SPECIALTY - PIZZA BY THE SLICE

SPECIALTY SLICE

SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

SLICE Signature

$7.25

Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, and Fresh Basil

SLICE Supreme

$7.25

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Black Olives, White Onion, and Ground Beef

SLICE Widow Maker

$7.25

Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Bacon, and Italian Sausage

SLICE Chicken Carbonara

$7.25

White Sauce, Grilled Herb Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, and Roasted Peppers

SLICE Sticky Icky BBQ Chicken

$7.25

BBQ Sauce, Spicy Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Cheddar Cheese

SLICE Hey Man...Cheeseburger

$7.25

Ground Beef, Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese

SLICE Veggie

$7.25

SLICE 5 Cheese In The (423)

$7.25

SLICE Area 51

$7.25

SLICE Margherita

$6.25

SLICE Pizza Blanco

$7.25

SLICE The California

$7.25

12" PIZZA - BUILD YOUR OWN

Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and baked right on the brick.

12" Pizza

$13.50

Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and baked right on the brick.

12" SPECIALTY PIZZAS

12" SPECIALTY PIZZAS

SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

12" Signature

$22.50

12" Supreme

$22.50

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Black Olives, White Onion, and Ground Beef

12" Widow Maker

$22.50

Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Bacon, and Italian Sausage

12" Chicken Carbonara

$22.50

White Sauce, Grilled Herb Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, and Roasted Peppers

12" Stick Icky BBQ Chicken

$22.50

BBQ Sauce, Spicy Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Cheddar Cheese

12" Hey Man...Cheeseburger

$22.50

Ground Beef, Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese

12" Veggie

$22.50

12" 5 Cheese In The (423)

$22.50

12" Area 51

$22.50

12" Margherita

$20.25

12" Pizza Blanco

$22.50

12" The California

$22.50

16" PIZZA - BUILD YOUR OWN

Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and baked right on the brick.

16" Pizza

$17.00

Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and baked right on the brick.

16" SPECIALTY PIZZAS

16" SPECIALTY PIZZAS

SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

16" Signature

$28.00

Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, and Fresh Basil

16" Supreme

$28.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Black Olives, White Onion, and Ground Beef

16" Widow Maker

$28.00

Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Bacon, and Italian Sausage

16" Chicken Carbonara

$28.00

White Sauce, Grilled Herb Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, and Roasted Peppers

16" Sticky Icky BBQ Chicken

$28.00

BBQ Sauce, Spicy Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Cheddar Cheese

16" Hey Man...Cheeseburger

$28.00

Ground Beef, Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese

16" Veggie

$28.00

16" 5 Cheese In The (423)

$28.00

16" Area 51

$28.00

16" Margherita

$25.25

16" Pizza Blanco

$28.00

16" The California

$28.00

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA - BUILD YOUR OWN

Shredded Mozzarella and red sauce included just like the other pizza's, except on a gluten free crust.

Gluten Free Pizza

$13.50

Shredded Mozzarella and red sauce included just like the other pizza's, except on a gluten free crust.

GLUTEN FREE SPECIALTY PIZZAS

GLUTEN FREE SPECIALTY PIZZAS

SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

Gluten Free Signature

$22.50

Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, and Fresh Basil

Gluten Free Supreme

$22.50

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Black Olives, White Onion, and Ground Beef

Gluten Free Widow Maker

$22.50

Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Bacon, and Italian Sausage

Gluten Free Chicken Carbonara

$22.50

White Sauce, Grilled Herb Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, and Roasted Peppers

Gluten Free Sticky Icky BBQ

$22.50

BBQ Sauce, Spicy Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Cheddar Cheese

Gluten Free Hey Man...Cheeseburger

$22.50

Ground Beef, Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese

Gluten Free Veggie

$22.50

Gluten Free 5 cheese in the (423)

$22.50

Gluten Free Area 51

$22.50

Gluten Free Margherita

$20.25

Gluten Free Pizza Blanco

$22.50

Gluten Free The California

$22.50

VEGAN CHEESE - PIZZA

Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with Vegan cheese (Daiya), and baked right on the brick.

12" Pizza Vegan Cheese (Daiya)

$15.75

Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with Vegan cheese (Daiya), and baked right on the brick.

16" Pizza Vegan Cheese (Daiya)

$19.75

Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with Vegan cheese (Daiya), and baked right on the brick.

Gluten Free Pizza Vegan Cheese (Daiya)

$15.75

Gluten free crust covered with our own red sauce, topped with Vegan cheese (Daiya), and baked right on the brick.

CALZONES - BUILD YOUR OWN

The same incredible ingredients as our pizza, stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough

Mini Calzone

$5.75

The same incredible ingredients as our pizza, stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough

Calzone

$9.75

The same incredible ingredients as our pizza, stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough

SPECIALTY CALZONES

SPECIALTY CALZONES

SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

MINI CALZONE Signature

$9.75

Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, and Fresh Basil

MINI CALZONE Supreme

$9.75

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Black Olives, White Onion, and Ground Beef

MINI CALZONE Widow Maker

$9.75

Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Bacon, and Italian Sausage

MINI CALZONE Chicken Carbonara

$9.75

White Sauce, Grilled Herb Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, and Roasted Peppers

MINI CALZONE Stick Icky BBQ Chicken

$9.75

BBQ Sauce, Spicy Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Cheddar Cheese

MINI CALZONE Hey Man...Cheeseburger

$9.75

Ground Beef, Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese

MINI CALZONE Veggie

$9.75

MINI CALZONE 5 Cheese In The 423

$9.75

MINI CALZONE Area 51

$9.75

MINI CALZONE Margherita

$8.75

MINI CALZONE Pizza Blanco

$9.75

MINI CALZONE The California

$9.75

CALZONE Signature

$14.75

Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, and Fresh Basil

CALZONE Supreme

$14.75

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Black Olives, White Onion, and Ground Beef

CALZONE Widow Maker

$14.75

Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Bacon, and Italian Sausage

CALZONE Chicken Carbonara

$14.75

White Sauce, Grilled Herb Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, and Roasted Peppers

CALZONE Stick Icky BBQ Chicken

$14.75

BBQ Sauce, Spicy Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Cheddar Cheese

CALZONE Hey Man...Cheeseburger

$14.75

Ground Beef, Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese

CALZONE Veggie

$14.75

CALZONE 5 Cheese In The (423)

$14.75

CALZONE Area 51

$14.75

CALZONE Margherita

$13.50

CALZONE Pizza Blanco

$14.75

CALZONE The California

$14.75

VEGAN CHEESE - CALZONE

The same incredible ingredients stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough, except with Vegan Cheese (Daiya), instead of shredded mozzarella.

Mini Calzone Vegan Cheese (Daiya)

$6.75

The same incredible ingredients stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough, except with Vegan Cheese (Daiya), instead of shredded mozzarella.

Calzone Vegan Cheese (Daiya)

$11.00

The same incredible ingredients stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough, except with Vegan Cheese (Daiya), instead of shredded mozzarella.

LASAGNA

Meaty or Veggie, homemade, served with our piping hot bread

Meaty Lasagna

$9.75

Local ground beef and ground sausage layered with our red sauce, special cheese mixture, fresh herbs, and pasta noodles

Veggie Lasagna

$9.75

Fresh spinach, zucchini, and mushrooms layered with our red sauce, special cheese mixture, fresh herbs, and pasta noodles

DESSERTS

Satisfy that sweet tooth

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Homemade chocolate chip cookies

Walnut CC Cookie

$3.00

Homemade, oatmeal, walnut, chocolate chip

Brownie

$3.00

Homemade Brownies, contain pecans

Fountain

Fountain Drink

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
