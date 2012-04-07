Lupi's Pizza Pies Cleveland
2382 N. Ocoee Street
Cleveland, TN 37311
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
1/2 Bruschetta
Same as regular bruschetta, except half an order
Bruschetta
Toasted bread slices topped with fresh grated parmesan, served with our own fresh Italian "salsa"
Bread Buddy
Mini-bread loaf
Bread Loaf
Baked daily on the brick, served with garlic oil and cracked black pepper
Fresh Mozz App
Housemade fresh mozzarella, Basil oil balsamic reduction, fresh cut basil
Caprese Salad
Housemade fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomato, balsamic reduction, fresh cut basil
GARDEN SALAD
PIZZA BY THE SLICE - BUILD YOUR OWN
SPECIALTY - PIZZA BY THE SLICE
SPECIALTY SLICE
SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
SLICE Signature
Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, and Fresh Basil
SLICE Supreme
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Black Olives, White Onion, and Ground Beef
SLICE Widow Maker
Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Bacon, and Italian Sausage
SLICE Chicken Carbonara
White Sauce, Grilled Herb Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, and Roasted Peppers
SLICE Sticky Icky BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Spicy Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Cheddar Cheese
SLICE Hey Man...Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese
SLICE Veggie
SLICE 5 Cheese In The (423)
SLICE Area 51
SLICE Margherita
SLICE Pizza Blanco
SLICE The California
12" PIZZA - BUILD YOUR OWN
12" SPECIALTY PIZZAS
12" SPECIALTY PIZZAS
SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
12" Signature
12" Supreme
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Black Olives, White Onion, and Ground Beef
12" Widow Maker
Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Bacon, and Italian Sausage
12" Chicken Carbonara
White Sauce, Grilled Herb Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, and Roasted Peppers
12" Stick Icky BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Spicy Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Cheddar Cheese
12" Hey Man...Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese
12" Veggie
12" 5 Cheese In The (423)
12" Area 51
12" Margherita
12" Pizza Blanco
12" The California
16" PIZZA - BUILD YOUR OWN
16" SPECIALTY PIZZAS
16" SPECIALTY PIZZAS
SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
16" Signature
Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, and Fresh Basil
16" Supreme
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Black Olives, White Onion, and Ground Beef
16" Widow Maker
Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Bacon, and Italian Sausage
16" Chicken Carbonara
White Sauce, Grilled Herb Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, and Roasted Peppers
16" Sticky Icky BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Spicy Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Cheddar Cheese
16" Hey Man...Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese
16" Veggie
16" 5 Cheese In The (423)
16" Area 51
16" Margherita
16" Pizza Blanco
16" The California
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA - BUILD YOUR OWN
GLUTEN FREE SPECIALTY PIZZAS
GLUTEN FREE SPECIALTY PIZZAS
SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
Gluten Free Signature
Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, and Fresh Basil
Gluten Free Supreme
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Black Olives, White Onion, and Ground Beef
Gluten Free Widow Maker
Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Bacon, and Italian Sausage
Gluten Free Chicken Carbonara
White Sauce, Grilled Herb Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, and Roasted Peppers
Gluten Free Sticky Icky BBQ
BBQ Sauce, Spicy Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Cheddar Cheese
Gluten Free Hey Man...Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese
Gluten Free Veggie
Gluten Free 5 cheese in the (423)
Gluten Free Area 51
Gluten Free Margherita
Gluten Free Pizza Blanco
Gluten Free The California
VEGAN CHEESE - PIZZA
12" Pizza Vegan Cheese (Daiya)
Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with Vegan cheese (Daiya), and baked right on the brick.
16" Pizza Vegan Cheese (Daiya)
Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with Vegan cheese (Daiya), and baked right on the brick.
Gluten Free Pizza Vegan Cheese (Daiya)
Gluten free crust covered with our own red sauce, topped with Vegan cheese (Daiya), and baked right on the brick.
CALZONES - BUILD YOUR OWN
SPECIALTY CALZONES
SPECIALTY CALZONES
SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
MINI CALZONE Signature
Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, and Fresh Basil
MINI CALZONE Supreme
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Black Olives, White Onion, and Ground Beef
MINI CALZONE Widow Maker
Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Bacon, and Italian Sausage
MINI CALZONE Chicken Carbonara
White Sauce, Grilled Herb Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, and Roasted Peppers
MINI CALZONE Stick Icky BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Spicy Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Cheddar Cheese
MINI CALZONE Hey Man...Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese
MINI CALZONE Veggie
MINI CALZONE 5 Cheese In The 423
MINI CALZONE Area 51
MINI CALZONE Margherita
MINI CALZONE Pizza Blanco
MINI CALZONE The California
CALZONE Signature
Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, and Fresh Basil
CALZONE Supreme
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Black Olives, White Onion, and Ground Beef
CALZONE Widow Maker
Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Bacon, and Italian Sausage
CALZONE Chicken Carbonara
White Sauce, Grilled Herb Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, and Roasted Peppers
CALZONE Stick Icky BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Spicy Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Cheddar Cheese
CALZONE Hey Man...Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese
CALZONE Veggie
CALZONE 5 Cheese In The (423)
CALZONE Area 51
CALZONE Margherita
CALZONE Pizza Blanco
CALZONE The California
VEGAN CHEESE - CALZONE
Mini Calzone Vegan Cheese (Daiya)
The same incredible ingredients stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough, except with Vegan Cheese (Daiya), instead of shredded mozzarella.
Calzone Vegan Cheese (Daiya)
The same incredible ingredients stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough, except with Vegan Cheese (Daiya), instead of shredded mozzarella.
LASAGNA
DESSERTS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2382 N. Ocoee Street, Cleveland, TN 37311