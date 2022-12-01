Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg 209 Louisiana Avenue

No reviews yet

209 Louisiana Avenue

Perrysburg, OH 43551

Appetizers

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$6.00

Cheese dip or Queso is a Mexican-inspired appetizer or side dish of thick and creamy melted cheese. Enjoy with our homemade fresh chips. Also add pico de gallo, beans and/or jalapeños for free.

Fresh Guacamole

$6.00

Nachos

$11.00

Bed of fresh homemade corn chips (GF) covered with melted cheese and cheese sauce. You can add black beans and jalapeños for free. Also Lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes (No charge).

Quesadilla Lupita

$10.00

California Nachos

$10.00

Mexican Flat Bread

$11.00
Six Beef Nachos

Six Beef Nachos

$9.00

Delicious nachos made with refried beans, grilled ground beef, chihuahua cheese, fresh jalapenos, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Lunch

The Tacos (One Taco)

$8.00

The Tacos (Three Tacos)

$14.00

Huevos con Chorizo

$9.00

Chilaquiles

$10.00

Quesadilla Gringa

$12.00

Large Grilled Quesadilla filled withAl Pastor Pork and griddle Chihuahua cheese. Served with 2 sides.

Lunch Special One Item

$6.00

Lunch Special 2 Items

$9.00

Sides Lunch

Refried Beans

$3.00

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Mexican Garnish

$3.00

3oz. Guacamole

$2.00

3oz. Cheese Dip

$2.00

Tortillas

$1.00

Fresh Onions

$0.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Shopped Tomatoes

$0.50

Side of Lettuce

$1.00

Shredded Cheese 3oz.

$2.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Chiles Toreados (Grilled Jalapenos)

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Tropical Mango Pico de Gallo

$2.00

A La Carte

Tamale

$3.00

Tamale is a traditional Mexican dish made with a corn based dough mixture filled with pork red mole, wrapped and slow stem cooked in corn husks, served with red salsa and shredded cheese.

Enchilada

$3.00

Burrito

$3.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

Traditional Taco

$3.00

Street Taco

$4.00

Lupitas Favorites

Fajitas

$19.00

Fajitas Shrimp

$20.00

Veggie Fajitas with Mushrooms

$16.00

Pork Carnitas

$16.00

Queso Chicken

$15.00

Carne Asada Rib Eye

$17.00

Shrimp Cozumel

$16.00

Fajones

$14.00

Salads and Vegan

Taco Salad

$11.00

Vegan Taco Salad

$14.00

Vegan Street Tacos

$14.00

Vegan Enchiladas

$14.00

Tacos

Traditional Beef Tacos

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Street Tacos

$15.00

Carlos Family Favorites

Burrito Sancho

$14.00

Chimichanga

$12.00

Quesadilla Loca

$14.00

Enchiladas

$13.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Authentic Mexican Restaurant, family owned and operated, serving traditional and modern style mexican food.

209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Directions

