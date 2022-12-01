Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg 209 Louisiana Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Authentic Mexican Restaurant, family owned and operated, serving traditional and modern style mexican food.
Location
209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg, OH 43551
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shokudo Kitchen - 27072 Carronade Dr Suite D
4.6 • 1,311
27072 Carronade Dr Suite D Perrysburg, OH 43551
View restaurant