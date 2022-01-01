Lupo imageView gallery

Lupo

80 Reviews

$$

2124 Arlington Ave

Columbus, OH 43221

Popular Items

Lupo Smashburger
Oatmeal Cream Pie
Burrata

Pintxos

Marinated Spanish Olives

$7.00

Marcona Almonds

$7.00

Jamón Y Queso

$13.00

Monte Enebro goat cheese, jamón Serrano, quince, crostini

House Made Bread

$8.00

pagnotta and focaccia, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt

Short Rib Bocadillo

$10.00

Spanish barbequed short rib, Manchego cheese, arugula, house pickles, aioli, brioche bun

Tuna Bocadillo

$8.00

imported Spanish Ortiz tuna, lemon, aioli, Gordal olives, house pickles, hard-boiled egg, brioche bun

Croquetas

$7.00

jamón Serrano and Manchego cheese fritters, Lupo sauce, house made pickles

Tapas

Burrata

$17.00

maple roasted acorn squash, jamón Serrano, cranberry gastrique, Marcona almonds, crostini

Patatas Bravas

$8.00

fried fingerling potatoes, salsa bravas, aioli

Setas

$12.00

roasted local mixed mushrooms, chistorra chorizo, goat cheese, romesco, chimichurri

Albondigas

$13.00

lamb meatballs, sofrito, creamy cilantro sauce, salsa criolla, Parmigiano

Octopus a la Plancha

$22.00

charred barbequed octopus, crispy potatoes, chorizo, romesco, squid ink aioli, chimichurri

Fritto Misto

$16.00

buttermilk brined and deep fried scallops and cod, local fall vegetables from Hershberger local farm, deep fried, piri piri maple aioli, piquillo pepper

Cod Fritters

$13.00

buttermilk brined deep fried cod, aioli, bell pepper gastrique

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$9.00

blue cheese stuffed, bacon wrapped dates w/ bell pepper gastrique & Marcona almonds

Duck Leg

$19.00

crispy duck leg confit, fried sweet potatoes, cranberry gastrique, truffle rosemary aioli

Duck Rillettes

$12.00

shredded chilled duck leg confit, Manchego cheese, quince, whole grain mustard, house pickles, crostini

Soup & Salads

Lupo Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, Basque peppers, Gordal olives, piquillo peppers, hard-boiled egg, Manchego cheese, smoked paprika vinaigrette

Fall Salad

$14.00

arugula, kale, Brussels sprouts, apples, dried cranberries, delicata squash, cauliflower, Marcona almonds, goat cheese, maple sage vinaigrette

Harira

$13.00

spicy Moroccan lamb stew; harissa tomato braised local lamb, garbanzo beans, lentils, carrots, cilantro, lime, Greek yogurt

Entrees

prosciutto wrapped cod, garlic herb roasted fingerling potatoes, green beans, Marsala sage mushroom sauce

Lupo Smashburger

$19.00

two smashed beef and bacon patties with Bluescreek beef, griddled onions, American cheese, Lupo sauce, house pickles, ciabatta bun with a side of patatas bravas

Pork Shank

$26.00

slow braised crispy pork shank, potato puree, ham hock braised collard greens, romesco, salsa criolla, sugo butter sauce

Cubano

$18.00

mojo braised pork shoulder, Leoncini herbed ham, Swiss, house pickles, spicy mustard on a Cuban foll with patatas bravas

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$26.00Out of stock

house made pasta filled with roasted squash, mascarpone, and Parmigiano, tossed in brown butter sage sauce with roasted mushrooms and house made sausage

Fideos

$39.00

toasted capellini pasta cooked paella style with sofrito, saffron, scallops, shrimp, chorizo, piquillo peppers, and peas, aioli

Scallop and Short Rib Paella

$41.00

calasparra rice, saffron, and sofrito, red wine tomato braised short ribs, seared scallops, piquillo peppers, aioli

Cassoulet

$26.00

pork and bean stew with slow roasted pork shoulder, ham hock, white beans, carrots, chorizo, crispy duck leg confit, and Parmigiano bread crumbs

Gnocchi Tartufo

$26.00

house made gnocchi tossed in a black pepper truffle Parmigiano sauce, topped with roasted mushrooms and salsa verde

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Almond Cake

$8.00

topped with crushed Marcona almonds and powdered sugar

Oatmeal Cream Pie

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$7.00

house-made whipped frosting sandwiched between two oatmeal cookies

Buy a Drink for the Kitchen

$5.00

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Spice Panna Cotta

$7.00Out of stock

Cranberry Tart

$7.00

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kid's Burger

$9.00

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$9.00
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

At Lupo, we craft seasonally inspired tapas, paired with our thoughtfully curated wine and cocktail list. We pride ourselves on sourcing high-quality ingredients both from Ohio and around the globe. Join us for a culinary experience unlike any other in Columbus.

Website

Location

2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus, OH 43221

Directions

