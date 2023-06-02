Main picView gallery

Lupo Marino - New

review star

No reviews yet

40 Pearl Street SW

Washington, DC 20024

Main Menu

Antipasti

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

Crispy fingerling potatoes, roasted tomatoes, shishito peppers & olives, spicy sauce

Marinated Olives

$10.00

Fantasy olives, artichokes, bread crumbs

Salumi & Formaggi

$32.00

Assortment of four meats & four cheeses with house-made jams

Bruschetta

$10.00

Impepata

$18.00

Wild mussels, garlic, white wine sauce, Calabrian chili, cherry tomatoes, bread toast

Bread

Extra Bread

$5.00

Insalate

Lupo Marino Salad

$16.00

Boston lettuce, pickled mushrooms, red onions, hazelnut, shaved parm, and balsamic

Cavolo Nero

$15.00

Baby kale, lemon-anchovy vinaigrette, parmigiano, focaccia croutons

Burrata

$17.00

Radicchio, baby arugula, mission figs, green apple, walnuts, cider vinaigrette

Caprese

$17.00

Heirloom cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, Baby arugula, and balsamic glaze

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, goat cheese crumbles, pistachios, honey balsamic dressing

Classica

$14.00

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, onions, parmigiano

Contadina

$17.00

Mixed greens, hard-boiled egg, avocado, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto di Parma, Parmesan & lemon dressing

Fritti

Fritto Misto

$22.00

Calamari, smelt, shrimp, lemon aioli

Carciofi

$14.00

Fried artichoke, bagna cauda sauce

Polpette Al Sugo

$16.00

Beef & Italian sausage meatballs, tomato passata, parmigiano reggiano

Beef Arancini

$13.00

Saffron risotto balls, smoked scamorza, beef ragu, tomato passata

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00

Eggplant, mozzarella, parmesan, pomodoro, marinara sauce

Panini

Porchetta Panini

$18.00

Pork belly, pesto, gorgonzola cream, arugula, roasted peppers

Lupo Burger

$20.00

Angus beef patty, prosciutto di Parma, provolone cheese, tomatoes, caramelized onions

Chicken Milanese

$18.00

Bib lettuce, tomato, onion, melted fontina cheese, roasted pepper aioli

Verdure

$16.00

Roasted eggplant, zucchini, peppers, broccolini, herb goat cheese, arugula, salsa Verde

Italiano

$19.00

Salame toscano, mortadella, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, roasted peppers, fontina cheese

Costola

$20.00

8 hours braised short rib, crispy onion, taleggio cheese

Pasta

Cacio E Pepe

$22.00

Tonnarelli, black pepper, pecorino Romano

Lasagna

$25.00

Beef and pork ragu, bechamel sauce, marinara, parmigiano Romano

Tagliatelle Alla Genovese

$26.00

8-hour braised rib, onions, red wine, shaved pecorino

Linguine Al Pesto

$25.00

Pesto sauce, sundried tomatoes, basil, burrata

Paccheri

$34.00

Crabmeat, shrimp, squid, cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil dashi passata

Gnocchi Alla Bolognese

$26.00

Potatoes gnocchi, lamb ragu, tomato passata

Spaghetti Verde All'amatriciana

$26.00

Italian pancetta & sausage, spicy cream cherry tomato sauce, broccolini, pickled onions

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Chicken milanese, Tonnarelli pasta, tomato passata, buffalo mozzarella

Special Of The Day

$42.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$26.00

Pizze

Lupo Marino Pizza

$18.00

Porchetta, roasted pepper relish, broccolini, pecorino

Capesante

$19.00

Genovese pesto, fresh mozzarella, shrimp, red onion, roasted peppers

Di Manzo

$18.00

Tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, ground beef, pepperoncini peppers, red onions

San Daniele

$19.00

Prosciutto crudo, mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze

Funghi

$19.00

Garlic confit & pecorino cream, foraged mushroom., preserved lemon, oregano

Calabrese

$19.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, kalamata olives, capers, anchovy, spring onion & pecorino Romano

Diavola

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted bell peppers, Italian sausage, Calabrian chili

Margherita

$19.00

Tomato sauce, buffalo campana, fresh basil

Capricciosa

$20.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichoke heart, kalamata olives, prosciutto cotto

Norcia

$18.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, salami, roasted peppers, pecorino Romano

Bresaola

$19.00

Pecorino cream, beef prosciutto, spicy broccolini, glaze

Build Your Own

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Dolce

Bomboloni & Nutella

$11.00

Italian doughnuts, Nutella chocolate

Tiramisu

$13.00

Mascarpone cream, lady fingers, cocoa powder

Panna Cotta

$13.00

Vanilla custard, fresh berries caramel pearls

Cannoli Siciliani

$13.00

Ricotta cream, candy orange, chocolate chips

Gelato

$9.00

Vanilla, chocolate, pistachio

Tartufo Nero

$14.00

Dark chocolate mousse, saffron cream, almond cookie

Affogato

$9.00

Choice of gelato served with espresso

Kid’s Menu

Fried chicken strips

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Spaghetti

$12.00

Kid’s Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kid’s Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Fries

$8.00

Bevande

Grappa

Grappa Di Nonino

$13.00

Grappa Di Barolo

$12.00

Grappa Moscato

$11.00

Amaro

Amaro Di Nonino

$12.00

Ramazzotti

$11.00

Amaro Averna

$12.00

Vini Dolci

Vin Santo

$11.00

Brachetto

$12.00

Caffo Limoncello

$10.00

Port

Taylor 20 Years

$13.00

Fonseca 10 Years

$12.00

Churchills '03

$12.00

Porto 1970

$22.00

Porto 1975

$20.00

Coffee & Tea

Cappuccino

$4.75

Americano

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.75

Latte

$4.75

Tea

$4.00

Beer

Goose IPA Draft (Copy)

$6.00

American IPA 5.9% abv

Stella Artois Draft

$6.00

Belgian lager 5.2% abv

Menabrea

$6.00

Food

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Carciofi

$11.00

Fried artichoke, bagna cauda sauce

Beef Arancini

$10.00

Saffron risotto balls, smoked scamorza, beef ragu, tomato passata

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Italian are here!

Location

40 Pearl Street SW, Washington, DC 20024

Directions

Main pic

