Lupo Verde Osteria

Authentic, rustic, Italian fare featuring a variety of small plates, house-made charcuteries, breads, cheeses and antipasti. Seven house-made pastas, and six entrée selections. Fresh and dried house-made pastas are also available for purchase by the kilo in the market, along with jams, olive oils, pastries, sauces and other imported Italian products. A boutique wine list with 83 wines are available by the bottle; 70% of the wines incorporate Italian grapes. The restaurant has a selection of signature and classic cocktails, incorporating house-made vermouth and liquors made by aging fruit in oak barrels. The intimate 95-seat restaurant is located within a 3,200-sqaure-foot, three-story restored building. The lower level features an Alimentari, or boutique Italian market, where customers can purchase house-made items and fine imported Italian products.