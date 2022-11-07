Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Lupo Verde Osteria

330 Reviews

$$

4814 MacArthur Blvd NW

Washington, DC 20007

Order Again

Popular Items

Carciofi
Margherita Pizza
Lupo Verde

Antipasti

Ora King Salmon, dill,yogurt, shallots, orange gell, tapioka craker

Zucchini

$16.00

Prosciutto and Mozzarella Stuffed Potato Ball, Spicey Pomodoro Sauce

Fritto Misto

$22.00

Calamari, Prawns, Smelt, Octopus, Zucchini, Citrus-Herb Aioli

Octopus

$18.00

Grilled octopus, potatoes, cherry tomatoes, caper berries, red onion, kalamata aioli

Carciofi

$16.00

Fried Artichokes, Bagna Cauda Sauce

Caprese

$18.00

Tomatoes confit, Basil, Cucumber juice, Taralli Crumbs

Pastilla

$25.00

Insalate

Anchovies, Dates, Gorgonzola, Candied Pecans, Lemon Vinaigrette.

Lupo Verde

$14.00

Hydro Boston Lettuce, Hazelnuts, Red Onion, Pickled Mushrooms, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$17.00

ChickPeas, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions, Salami, Asparagus, Mizuna, Italian Vinaigrette,

BPM

$18.00

Mizuna, Parmagiano, Cantaloupe, Burrata, Candied Walnuts, White Balsamic vinaigrette.

Watermelon Salad

$19.00

Cucumber, Red Onions, La Tur Cheese, Croutons, Chives, Cherry Vinaigrette.

Endive Salad

$16.00

Salumi E’ Formaggi

Choice 3

$19.00

Chef's selection, Served with seasonal fruits and jam

Choice 5

$32.00

Chef's selection, Served with seasonal fruits and jam

Add 1

$6.00

Pizze

Roasted Mushroom, Truffle Ricotta, Thyme, Winter Truffle honey.

Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Fior Di Latte, Pomodoro Sauce, Basil

Tartufata Pizza

$20.00

truffle sauce, mushrooms, mozzarella, parsley

Prosciutto Arugula

$20.00

Prosciutto Di Parma, Fior Di Latte, Parmigiano, Arugula, Balsamic

Calabrese Pizza

$20.00

Pomodoro sauce, salame calabrese, fresh mozzarella

Pesto Pizza

$19.00

Primi

Braised Short Ribs, Artichokes in short ribs au jus

Cacio E Pepe

$22.00

Homemade Tonnarelli Pasta, Pecorino Romano, Cacio di Roma, Fresh Ground Pepper

Lasagna

$28.00

Homemade Lasagna, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Tomato, Bechamel, Beef & Pork Ragu

Nerano Pasta

$28.00

Chitarra Pasta, Zucchini, Caciocavallo Stagionato Cheese, Zucchini flower.

Polpo Pasta

$35.00

Squid Ink Tagliatelle pasta, Octopus, dashi Tomato Passata, Saffron Cloud

Shrimp Pasta

$30.00

Caserecce Pasta, Shrimp, Pesto, Pine nuts

Bolognese Pasta

$28.00

Pacheri pasta, Ground Beef, Red Wine, Tomato Passata.

Seafood Risotto

$38.00

Acquarello Rice, Green Peas, Mascarpone, Sottocenere Cheese, Crispy Porchetta.

Lamb Ragu

$38.00

Main Course

Porcini mushroom, Parmesan.

Pollo

$35.00

Roasted chicken, Menabrea beer Demi Gace, Turnip puree, Leeks

Branzino fillet

$42.00

Roasted Fennel, Orange Carrot puree, White Balsamic Hollandaise, Caviar

Vitello alla Milanese

$46.00

Veal Chop Milanese, Pasta Pomodoro Sauce, Caper Berries.

Melanzane alla Milanese

$33.00

Eggplant parmigiana served with pasta pomodoro.

Veal Chop

$48.00

Veal chop, Marsala demi glace, Oyster Mushrooms, Paille Potatoes.

Lamb Loin

$48.00

Lamb Loin, Green Peas & Mint risotto, braised Leek, Lamb jus.

Tagliata di Manzo

$48.00

14oz Striploin, Asparagus, grilled polenta, confit tomatoes, mustard sauce

Halibut

$40.00

Dorata

$52.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta Butter Spaghetti

$12.00

Kids Pasta Butter Calamarata

$12.00

Kids Pasta Tomato Spaghetti

$12.00

Kids Pasta Tomato Calamarata

$12.00

Monday Dinner

Lupo Salad

Carciofi

Zucchini

Cacio e Pepe

$35.00

Margherita Pizza

$35.00

Branzino

$35.00

Tiramisu

Gelato

PASTICCERIA

Tiramisu

$14.00

Tiramisu Cream, Lady Fingers

Bomboloni

$14.00

Italian Donuts, Chocolate-Hazelnut Spread

Gelato

$10.00

Flavors of the Day

Sorbetto

$10.00

Flavors of the Day

Cannoli

$14.00

Two house-made cannoli

Panna Cotta

$14.00

Tartufo Nero

$14.00Out of stock

Antipasti Brunch

Insalata Lupo Verde

$14.00

Boston Lettuce, Pickled Mushroom, Parmiggiano, red onion, hazelnut, balsamic dressing, poached egg

Watermelon Salad

$14.00

Cucumber, Watermelon,Red onions, La tur Cheese, Croutons, Chives, Sherry Vinaigrette

Toast Al Tiramisu

$14.00

Coffee soaked brioche bread, tiramisu cream, fresh berries

Diplomatica

$14.00

Vanilla Pancakes, vanilla cream, seasonal berries

Pastry Board

$22.00

Board of House Made Pastries Served with Nutella & Fresh Berries

Carciofi

$14.00

Bagna cauda, crispy artichoke

Eggs & More

Uova alla Amatriciana

$16.00

2 Eggs (Any Style), Artisan Bread, Grilled Pancetta, Green Salad

Osteria Burger

$20.00

Grilled Steak with 2 Eggs (Any Style), Potatoes

Pollo Fritto

$18.00

Fried Chicken, Sweet Corn & Cream Cheese Pancake, Chili Made Butter

Steak N Eggs

$26.00

STRIP LOIN, TWO EGGS (ANY STYLE), POTATOES, WHITE BALSAMIC HOLLANDAISE

Uova Diavola

$14.00

Paste Brunch

Cacio E Pepe

$17.00

Cacio Di Roma, Pecorino Pepato, Sunny Side Egg

Carbonara Pasta

$20.00

Pancetta, Eggs, Pecorino Pepato

Shrimp Pesto

$24.00

Pasta, Shrimp, pesto sauce

Pizza Brunch

Calabrese Pizza

$15.00

Salame calabrese, mozzarella, basil.

Roasted Tomatoes Pizza

$15.00

Basil pesto, heirloom tomatoes, goat cheese, balsamic reduction.

Prosciutto Pizza

$15.00

Prosciutto di parma, arugula, parmigiano, balsamic reduction.

Margarita Pizza

$15.00

Fior Di Latte, Tomato sauce, Basil.

Carbonara Pizza

$15.00

Contorni Brunch

Side Home Fries

$6.00

Side Two Eggs

$6.00

Side Avocado

$6.00

Side Pancetta

$6.00

Special Brunch

1st Course Party

Carciofi and Salad Party

Frittata &Prosciutto

$55.00

Margheritta Pizza

$55.00

Turkey Panini

$55.00

Berries Party

Social Brunch

Antipasto

Choose 2 entrée

Catering Menu

Cacio E Pepe’ Tray

$75.00

Homemade Tonnarelli Pasta, Pecorino Romano, Cacio di Roma, Fresh Ground Pepper, Served with Salad and Homemade bread (serves 4-6 people)

Lasagna Tray

$85.00

Beef and Pork Ragu, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Tomato Sauce (serves 6 people)

Branzino Tray

$150.00

Stuffed with Lemon & Herbs, Broccolini, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Topped with Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Olives, Capers & Fresh Herbs (serves 2 people)

Eggplant Parm Tray

$75.00

Eggplant alla melanese, tomato, parmigiano (serves 6 people)

Catering Dessert

Bomboloni Tray

$55.00

Sugared Italian Doughnuts, Served with Nutella (serves 6 people)

Insalate

Prosciutto, Arugula, Tomatoes, White Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Lupo Salad

$12.00

Boston Lettuce, Red Onion, Pickled Mushroom, Hazelnuts

Watermelon Salad

$16.00

Cucumber, red onions, La Tur cheese, Croutons, Chives, Cherry vinaigrette.

Bread

Burrata Salad

$18.00

Prosciutto, Arugula, Tomatoes, white Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Antipasti

Fritto Misto

$17.00

Fried Calamari, Prawns, Octopus, Smelts zucchini, Aioli

Carciofi

$14.00

Bagna cauda, crispy artichoke

Panini

Served with salad

Panino Turkey Club

$14.00

Panino Romano

$14.00

Panino Lupo Paty

$14.00

Panino Galetto Fritto

$14.00

Panino Caprese

$16.00

Panino Italiano

$12.00

Prociutto, Salame, Mortadella, Lettuce, Oil & Vinegar, Cherry Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Mayo

Secondi

Eggplant Parmesan, Pasta Pomodoro

Branzino Fillet

$25.00

Panseared Bronzini filet over Mediterranean Salad (Chick peas, onions,Bell peppers, Olives.)

Cacio E Pepe

$18.00

Tonnarelli, Cacio Di Roma, Pecorino, Black Pepper

Bolognese

$24.00

Pacheri Pasta, Ground Beef, Red Wine, Tomato Passata

Melanzane Alla Milanese

$24.00

Shrimp & Pesto

$24.00

Casarecce Pasta, Pesto, Pine nuts.

Pizze

Roasted Tomatoes,Basil Pesto, Goat Cheese, Balsamic reduction.

Lunch Tartufata Pizza

$15.00

Lunch Calabrese Pizza

$15.00

Lunch Prosciutto Arugula

$15.00

Lunch Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Lunch Pesto

$15.00

Salame

Daniele Genoa Salame

$24.00

Daniele Del Duca Prosciutto

$24.00

Daniele Genoa Salame

$12.00

Creminelli Prosciutto

$20.00

Daniele Sopressata

$12.00

Daniele Pepper Salame

$12.00

Cheeses

Sogno Toscana Mozzarella Di Bufala 9oz

$14.00

Camembert Bellerive

$16.00

Dry Pasta

aDoro Calamarata

$8.00

aDoro Penne Rigate

$8.00

aDoro Fusilli

$8.00

aDoro Elocoidali

$8.00

Papardelle All'Uovo

$8.00

Gigli Toscana

$8.00

Orecchiette Pugliesi

$8.00

Pici Toscani

$8.00

Paccheri Lisci

$8.00

Fusilloni

$8.00

aDoro Bucatini con Arco

$8.00

aDoro Mafaldine

$8.00

Gigli Tricolori

$14.00

Can & Jar

Season Mackerel In Olive Oil 124g

$4.00

Season Sardines In Olive Oil 124g

$4.00

Truffle Favored Honey Sm Jar 3.35oz

$20.00

Himalayan Salt W/ truffle Sm Jar 3.53oz

$20.00

Truffle Sauce Lg Jar 17.64oz

$95.00

Chili Pepper Stuffed Tuna 24oz

$39.00

Oven-Baked Lack Olives 12.8oz

$18.00

Carciofini Jar 160g

$9.00

Black Olives Spread

$9.00

Pesto Genovese Sm Jar

$15.00

Peppers Bruschetta Spread 350ml

$7.00

Hot Sliced Calabrian Pepper 12oz

$15.00

Agromonte Pasta Sauce

$19.00

Agromonte Asparagus

$19.00

Italian Cherry Tomato 14oz Can

$8.00

Roland Anchovy Paste 16oz

$22.00

Olives Oil Sogno Toscana

$16.00

Cookies

LA dolce vita Almond Biscotti

$25.00

Small Pirouline Creme Filled Wafers 3.25oz

$5.00

Large Pirouline Creme Filled Wafers 28oz

$18.00

Bauducco Butter Cookies

$10.00

Roland Ladyfingers

$35.00

Taralli Rosemary

$8.00

Nutella &GO

$3.00

Kinder Bueno

$2.50

Roasted&Salt Pistachio 1.25oz

$2.25

Coconut macaroon

$1.50

Tiramisu To Go

$7.00

Tartufo To Go

$7.00

Pastry

$1.75

Salumi By Pound

Cotto (Cook Ham)

Cotto (Cook Ham)

$24.00

cooked ham

Mortadella

Mortadella

$14.00

Turkey Breast

$14.00

Prosciutto Di Parma

$28.00

Pancetta

$18.00

Bresaola

$18.00

Salame Calabrese HOT

$18.00

Speck

$24.00

Soppresata Piccante

$17.00

Genova Salame Piccolo

$17.00

Coppa

$21.00

Capocollo Hot

$18.00

Finocchiona Salame

$21.00

Cheese By Pound

Cacio di Roma

$26.00

Pecorino Pepato

$18.00

Grana Padano

$25.00

Goat Cheese

$12.00

Gorgonzola Dolce

$18.00

Pecorino Romano

$22.00

Provolone

$16.00

Fontina

$22.00

Parmigiano

Grated Parmesan

Gouda

$21.00

Sottocenere

$41.00

1 course

diplomatica

frittata di patate

$25.00

tiramisu

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic, rustic, Italian fare featuring a variety of small plates, house-made charcuteries, breads, cheeses and antipasti. Seven house-made pastas, and six entrée selections. Fresh and dried house-made pastas are also available for purchase by the kilo in the market, along with jams, olive oils, pastries, sauces and other imported Italian products. A boutique wine list with 83 wines are available by the bottle; 70% of the wines incorporate Italian grapes. The restaurant has a selection of signature and classic cocktails, incorporating house-made vermouth and liquors made by aging fruit in oak barrels. The intimate 95-seat restaurant is located within a 3,200-sqaure-foot, three-story restored building. The lower level features an Alimentari, or boutique Italian market, where customers can purchase house-made items and fine imported Italian products.

Location

4814 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington, DC 20007

Directions

Gallery
Lupo Verde Osteria image
Lupo Verde Osteria image
Lupo Verde Osteria image

