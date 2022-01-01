Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lupo

review star

No reviews yet

4303 FREMONT AVENUE N.

Seattle, WA 98103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Marinated Olives

$5.00

marinated olives, fennel, orange

Pizza Bianca

$12.00

pizza bianca with butter crust, garlic, grana

Peppers

$10.00

marinated cucumbers, bomba chili oil, dill

Potatoes & Sunchokes

$15.00

roasted summer squash, burrata, tomato agrodolce, pine nuts

Ribolitta Soup

$9.00

Salad

Caesar

$12.00

romaine, caesar style dressing, grana, sourdough croutons

Chicory Salad

$15.00

chicories, roasted peaches, vache, garlic vinaigrette, sweet onions

Pasta

Pasta di Fernanda

$18.00

rigatoni, tomato and cream sauce, spicy italian sausage

Kid's Pasta

$10.00

Pizza

Tomayto Tomahto

$18.00

tomato base, sun dried tomatoes, garlic, capers, basil

Margherita

$20.00

tomato base, samish bay mozz, basil, grana

B. Soppressata

$25.00

tomato base, burrata, soppressata, hot honey, calabrian chili, grana

Cacio e Pepe

$20.00

olive oil base, samish bay mozz, pecorino, pepper, basil, grana

Uncle Don's

$23.00

tomato base, sausage, fresh mozz, provolone, red onion, castelvetrano olives

Blue Oyster Cult

$25.00

olive oil base, oyster mushrooms, fresh mozz, scamorza, roasted garlic, thyme

No Cap

$23.00

tomato base, fresh mozz, 'nduja, red onion, basil

Classic Chee

$16.00

tomato base, cheese blend, oregano

Pan Peari

$23.00

Get Spicy

$24.00

Marinara

$17.00

Napoletano

$21.00

Dough Ball

$5.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$7.00

Affogato

$10.00

Half Pint To Go

$10.00

Rootbeer Float

$10.00

Pantry

Bottle Chili Oil

$20.00

Atlas Olive Oil 5L

$58.00

House & Classic

Classic Negroni

$13.00

Black Manhattan

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Rotating Spritz

$14.00

Pear of Aces

$14.00

Seasons Change

$14.00

Iron Goddess

$15.00Out of stock

Thread the Needle

$14.00

Monty Burns

$15.00

Winter Coat

$14.00

Sunny G N/A

$12.00

Weekly Cocktail

$13.00

Bartender's Choice

$14.00

Bartender's Choice N/A

$12.00

Chai If You Want To

$14.00

Cocktails A-Z

Americano

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Aviation

$13.00

Bees Knees

$13.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Caipirinha

$13.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Collins

$13.00

Corpse Reviver

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Dark n Stormy

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

French 75

$13.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island

$14.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Old Pal

$13.00

Paper plane

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Vesper

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

50/50

50/50 - Coffernet

$11.00

50/50 - Montenezcal

$11.00

50/50 - Rynar

$11.00

Liquid Dessert

Pick-Me-Up

$12.00

The Brando

$14.00

In Fashion

$12.00

Lorado

$14.00

RED

Dao Field Blend

$14.00

Ciello Rosso Nero d'Avola

$13.00

Mas Que Vinos Tempranillo

$12.00

Pranzegg 'Leggero' Schiava Blend BTL

$50.00

Casa de Mouraz Dao Field Blend BTL

$46.00

Chanudet "La Cuvee Du Chat"

$54.00

Tenuta di Castellaro 'Ossidiana' Nero BTL

$62.00

Le Fraghe Bardolino BTL

$36.00

Ciello Di Ronchi Schioppettino BTL

$48.00

Beatrice et Pascal Lambert 'Pur Jus' Cabernet Franc BTL

$43.00

Dila-O Saperavi BTL

$40.00

San Lorenzo ' Di Gino Rosso' Sangiovese BTL

$35.00

Mas Que Vinos 'Los Conejos Malditos' Carbonico Tempranillo BTL

$32.00

Evolucio Blaufrankisch BTL

$38.00

Le Piane 'Maggiorina' Nebbiolo BTL

$40.00Out of stock

Sergio Drago Syrah Nero d'Avola BTL

$66.00

Damijan Prelit BTL

$81.00

Ciello Rosso BTL

$38.00

WHITE/ORANGE

Valle Del Sole Pecorino

$13.00

Massimo Rivetti Arneis

$14.00

Pikasi Zelen

$13.00

Valle Del Sole Passerina BTL

$42.00

SRC Etna Bianco BTL

$80.00

Mader Pinot Blanc BTL

$40.00

Massimo Rivetti Arneis BTL

$45.00

Pikasi Zelen BTL

$40.00

Cantina Marilina 'Sikele' Grecanico BTL

$47.00

Joao Pato 'Quaaaq Quaaaq' BTL

$54.00

Meinklang Pinot Gris BTL

$58.00Out of stock

Sanctum 'Leptir' BTL

$44.00

Pranzegg 'Tonsur' BTL

$60.00

ROSÉ

Old Westminster Take 2 Rose

$12.00

Old Westminster Take 2 Rose BTL

$38.00

Il Monte 'Carose' BTL

$40.00

Aurora Marche Rosato

$48.00

Pamalo Plavina Rose Pet Nat BTL

$46.00

SPARKLING

Charles Meras Brut

$11.00

Charles Meras Brut BTL

$36.00

De Faveri Prosecco BTL

$36.00

Beatrice et Pascal Lambert Blanc de Noir Bulles BTL

$46.00

Col Tamarie Col Fondo BTL

$44.00

Joao Pato 'Bruto Branco' BTL

$46.00

Rodica Sparkling Refosco BTL

$42.00

Achilee Quetsches Alors BTL

$38.00

Fiorini Lambrusco BTL

$37.00

Draft

Future Primitive IPA

$8.00

Lowercase Italian Pilsner

$7.00

Holy Mountain Black Beer

$7.00

Cans

Rainier

$6.00

Holy Mountain Mexican Lager

$7.00

Mirage Pale Ale

$7.00

Cloudburst NZ Pale

$8.00

Fort George IPA

$8.00

Fair Isle Saison

$8.00

Bitburger Lemon Radler

$7.00

Aval Rose Cider

$8.00

Timber City Seltzer

$8.00

Clausthauler N/A

$7.00

Buddies

Buddies - Fernet/Rainier

$15.00

Buddies - Agricole/Radler

$15.00

Buddies - Oola/Lager

$15.00

Buddies - Reposado/Seltzer

$15.00

Vodka

VODKA

$8.00

Copperworks Vodka

$9.00

Reyka

$9.00

Gin

GIN

$8.00

Big Gin

$10.00

Freeland

$11.00

Freeland Geneva

$12.00

Tanqueray

$9.00Out of stock

Temple Co-Authored

$10.00

Kurayoshi

$10.00

Cane

RUM

$8.00

Clarin Vaval

$11.00

Clement Agricole Blanc

$9.00

Plantation Dark

$8.00

Plantation Stiggins

$10.00

Ron Anejo Pampero

$10.00

Agave

TEQUILA

$8.00

El Pinto Blanco

$15.00

Pasote Reposado

$14.00

Pasote Anejo

$15.00

Peloton De La Muerte

$8.00

Banhez Ensemble

$10.00Out of stock

Bahnez Mezcal

$12.00Out of stock

Bozal Cuishe

$15.00

Bozal Tepeztate

$15.00

Whiskey

WHISKEY

$8.00

Oola Waitsburg

$10.00

Copperworks Single Malt

$12.00

Kurayoshi San-in

$10.00

Sexton Irish

$10.00

RYE

$8.00

Russel's 6yr

$10.00

SCOTCH. Cutty Sark

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$9.00

Jonny Red

$11.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Westland Peet

$15.00

Brandy

Boulard Calvados

$12.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Korbel (WELL)

$8.00

Candolini Ruta

$8.00

Nardini

$7.00

Nardini Reserve

$9.00

Poli Sarpa

$10.00

Tignanello Grappa

$15.00

Aquavit Brennivin

$10.00

Amari & Liqueur

Amaricano Bianco

$14.00

Amaricano

$14.00

Aperol

$9.00

Averna

$10.00

Braulio

$10.00

Brovo #14

$11.00

Campari

$10.00

Cappelletti Apertivo

$9.00

Cardamaro

$8.00

Casoni Apertivo

$9.00

Amaro Ciociaro

$9.00

Cocchi Vermouth Amaro

$13.00

Contratto Aperitivo

$9.00

Contratto Bitter

$10.00

Contratto Fernet

$11.00

Cynar

$9.00

Amaro Dell'Etna

$10.00

Fernet Francisco

$11.00

Letterpress Amaro Amarino

$11.00

Meletti Amaro

$9.00

Montenegro

$11.00

Nonino

$15.00

Pellegrino

$9.00

Ramazzotti Amaro

$10.00

Sennza Autumn

$15.00

Sennza Spring

$15.00

Sennza Summer

$15.00

Zucca

$13.00

HOUSE LIMONCELLO

$12.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Borghetti

$9.00

Brenivin Opal

$10.00

Brovo Orange Curacao

$8.00

Chareau

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$15.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Combier Apricot

$8.00

Combier Pamplemousse

$8.00

Dimmi

$9.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Galliano

$12.00

Giffard Banana

$9.00

Giffard Violette

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Letterpress Arancello Rosso

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$9.00

Meletti Anisette

$8.00

Molinari Sambuca

$9.00

Pacifique Absinthe

$10.00

Sidetrack Nocino

$9.00

St Germain

$10.00

Strega

$11.00

Vermouth

Alessio Dry

$8.00

Alessio Torino Rosso

$8.00

Brovo Jammy

$7.00

Boissiere Sweet

$6.00

Boissiere Dry

$6.00

Cap Corse Blanc

$7.00

Carpano Antiqa

$9.00

Cinzano Dry

$7.00

Cocchi Americano

$8.00

Cocchi Rosa

$8.00

Cocchi Torino

$8.00

Contratto Bianco

$9.00

Contratto Rosso

$9.00

Fonseca Tawny

$7.00

Lustau Amontillado

$7.00

Lustau Fino

$7.00

Punt E Mes

$8.00

Lillet Blanc

$8.00

Merch

Lupo Tee (Mint)

$20.00

Lupo Tote

$7.00

Staff Liquor

Lunazul Blanco

$22.00

Freeland Dry

$32.00

Juniper Gin

$10.00

Capitol Vodka

$10.00

Juniper 8 Gin 750mL

$6.45

Arette Blanco

$23.00

Evan Williams Whiskey

$14.00

Staff Wine

Rosa Luna Lambrusco

$15.00

Dolin Dry

$11.00

Ciliegiolo Rosato

$16.00

Fees

Corkage 750mL

$20.00

Cake Cutting (pp)

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Sourdough wood fired pizza from chef Cam Hanin

Location

4303 FREMONT AVENUE N., Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

uneeda burger
orange star4.3 • 2,041
4302 fremont ave Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Pecado Bueno - Fremont
orange starNo Reviews
4307 Fremont Ave N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Frelard Pizza Company
orange star4.3 • 1,259
4010 Leary Way NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
206 Burger Company - Wallingford
orange starNo Reviews
1329 N 45th St. Suite 109 Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
YoYo & CoCo - 1719 N 45th St
orange starNo Reviews
1719 N 45th St Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Zeeks Pizza - Phinney
orange starNo Reviews
6000 Phinney Ave N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston