Lupolo Craft Beer House
642 Reviews
$$
233 Cathcart St
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Popular Items
SALADS + SOUPS
Arugula
arugula, pistachios, butternut squash, shaved fennel, goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette
Green Goddess
Mixed greens, avocado, carrot, radish, toasted pumpkin seed, green goddess dressing. vegan | gf
Rizada
organic kale, beets, aged cheddar, almonds, dark lemon vinaigrette
Soup Cup
Rotating Vegetarian Soup
Soup Bowl
Rotating Vegetarian Soup
SMALL PLATES
Avocado Toast
pickled onions, balsamic reduction, toast
Boquerones
white anchovy fillets, vinegar, olive oil, lemon. Side of crackers
Empanada
South American-style baked empanadas with flaky crust and choice of filling. Side of sauce
Hummus
house-made hummus + dippers. vegan | gf
Loaded Baked Potato
russet potato, carnitas, bacon, cheddar, scallion, sour cream. gf
Olivas
castelvetrano, picholine, and gaeta olives
Pepinos (Pickles)
seasonal pickled veggies
Spanish Meatballs
pork and beef meatballs, tomato sofrito, garlic toast
SANDWICHES + TACOS
BARGAIN BOTTLES
BELGIAN
Belgian: Blaugies La Vermontoise 375ml BOTTLE
Belgian: Blaugies Saison d"Epeautre 375ml BOTTLE
Belgian: Chimay Cinq Cent 330ml
Belgian: Chimay Grande Reserve Blue 330 ml BOTTLE
Belgian: Chimay Premiere Red 330ml
Belgian: De Dolle Dulle Teve 330ml
Belgian: De La Senne Taras Boulba 330ml BOTTLE
Belgian: De Ranke Simplex 330ml
Blonde beer 4.5% ABV
Belgian: Fair Isle Fay Fuller 16oz CAN
Belgian: Fantome Ameri'ghost 750ml
Belgian: Fantome Extra Cherry 750ml BOTTLE
Belgian: Fantome Macaquincoing 750ml BOTTLE
Belgian: Fantome Saison 750ml BOTTLE
Ghosting saisons 8% ABV
Belgian: Fantome Strange Ghost: Triple 750ml
Dark Saison
Belgian: Ghost Town Saints in Hell 16oz CAN
Belgian: Hitachino White Ale 350ml
Belgian: Holy Mt. The Seer 750ml
Ale aged in Oak Tanks 5.1% ABV
Belgian: OEC Albus 375ml BOTTLE
Belgian: OEC Tempus Blend 14 375ml
Belgian: Saison Dupont 500ml CAN
Belgian: Tired Hands BA Antenna 750ml BOTTLE
Barrel-aged version of a citrusy witbier, aged in red wine barrels 4.8% ABV
Belgian: Upright Scrap Iron Saision 375ml BOTTLE
Belgian: Urban Roots Tomorrow's Verse Saison 16oz CAN
Saison: Glazen Toren Saison D'Erpe-Mere 750ml BOTTLE
Wit: Holy Mountain White Lodge 16oz CAN
Wheat beer 4.8% ABV
CIDER/GF/SELTZER
Cider: Abandoned Vacation 12oz CAN
Cider: Aval Rose 330ml CAN
Cider: Botanist & Barrel Seriously Dry 12oz CAN
Cider: Botanist & Barrel Sun of Pomme 12oz CAN
Cider: Brooklyn Cider Rose 12oz CAN
Cider: Dwinell Almira 500ml BOTTLE
Cider: E. Dupont Pommeau 750ml
Cider: E.Z. Orchard Pomme 750ml BOTTLE
Apple Dessert Wine, cider fortified w/ apple brandy
Cider: Embark Strawberry Rhubarb 12oz CAN
Cider: Far West CIder Better Together v2 355ml CAN
Cider: Far West Very Juicy 12oz CAN
Cider: Far West Nu Dry 355ml CAN
Cider: Haykin Kingston Black 375ml BOTTLE
Cider: Haykin Methode Ancestrale CiderView 750ml BOTTLE
Cider: Haykin Redlove 375ml BOTTLE
Cider: Hemly Chai Pear 12oz CAN
Cider: Jaanihanso Rose 12oz CAN
Cider: Jaanihanso Sec 12oz CAN
Cider: Peckham's Home Block Cider 330ml CAN
Cider: Peckman's Reserve Dry Cider 330ml CAN
Cider: Phonograph Harvest Cider 12oz CAN
Cider: SC Cider Co Wooden Tooth 12oz CAN
6.9% ABV
Cider: Shacksbury Vermonter 12oz CAN
Cider: Tilted Shed Ciderworks We Are All Stardust 375ml CAN
GF: Ground Breaker Epoch 16oz CAN
GF: Ground Breaker Inclusion Pale Ale CAN
Gluten Free Dry-Hop Pale Ale 5.7% ABV
GF: Ground Breaker IPA #5 16oz CAN
Gluten Free: IPA 5.5% ABV
GF: Ground Breaker Portland to Perth 16oz CAN
GF: Groundbreaker Calypso 16oz CAN
Mead: Celestial Mead Marriage 750ml BOTTLE
Mead: Schramms Black Agnes 375ml
Mead: Schramms Heritage 375ml
Mead: Schramms The Statement 375ml BOTTLE
Hungarian Cherry based Melomel 14% ABV
Seltzer: Cliche Lemon Blueberry 250ml
Seltzer: Cliche Mirabelle Plum 250ml
Seltzer: Humble Forager Humble Bumble 16oz CAN
Fruited Seltzer 5% ABV
Seltzer: Untitled Blood Orange/POM Seltzer 12oz CAN
Florida Seltzer with Blood Orange and Pomegranate 5% ABV
Seltzer: Untitled Pear Guava Seltzer 12oz CAN
Prickly Pear & Guava Seltzer 5% ABV
Sparkling: Louis de Grenelle Corail Saumur Rose 750ml BOTTLE
Wine Frederiksdal Kirsebaervin Sparkling ROD 750ml BOTTLE
Wine: Bluet Bubbles 250ml CAN
Wine: Frederiksdal Vin af Kirsebeer 500ml
Mead: Pips La Hire 375ml BOTTLE
DARK/HEAVY
Altbier: Wayfinder Fortuna 16oz CAN
Barleywine: Anchorage A Deal with the Devil Double Oaked 375ml BOTTLE
Barleywine: Fremont 13th Anniversary 22oz BOTTLE
Barleywine: J.W. Lees Harvest Ale 2016 275ml BOTTLE
Barleywine: J.W. Lees Harvest Port Casks (2012) 275ml BOTTLE
Aled matured in Port Casks 11.5% ABV
Barleywine: Jackie O's Endolith 375ml BOTTLE
Barleywine: Jackie O's Iron Furnace 375ml BOTTLE
Barleywine: Jackie O's Rye BA Brick Kiln 375ml BOTTLE
Barleywine: JW Lees Calvadors 2013 275ml
Barleywine: JW Lees Harvest Ale 2016 275ml
Barleywine: JW Lees Lagavulin 2016 275ml
Barleywine: JW Lees Port 2012 275ml
Barleywine: SARA Contest and Proportionality 500ml BOTTLE
Barleywine: Smog City Bourbon OE 500ml BOTTLE
Dark: Russian River Shadow of a Stout BOTTLE
Imperial: Alvarado St Motor Oil XVII 16oz CAN
Imperial: Alvarado St. Motor Oil XV 16oz CAN
Imperial: Alvarado St. Motor Oil XVI 16oz CAN
Imperial: Anchorage Air Whale Hell 375ml BOTTLE
Imperial: Equilibrium Ghost Bear Rho Espresso Blend 16.9oz BOTTLE
Imperial: Fair State Bourbon BA Heckin Chonker 16oz CAN
Imperial: Fantome Nuit Noire 250ml BOTTLE
Imperial: Fremont B Bomb 2019 22oz BOTTLE
Imperial: Fremont B Bomb Coffee Cinnamon 22oz BOTTLE
Imperial: Fremont BBA Dark Star Coconut Cocoa 22oz BOTTLE
Imperial: Fremont Brew 6000 22oz BOTTLE
Imperial: Jackie O's Cellar Cuvee 375ml BOTTLE
Imperial: Nightmare Scaphism 16oz CAN
Imperial: Pohjala CocoBanger 330ml
Imperial Coffee Stout
Imperial: Pohjala Oo Pime 330ml Bottle
Imperial: Struise XXXX Reserva 750ml
Imperial: Upright Billy the Mountain 375ml Bottle
Imperial: Urban Roots HAZLENUT Bourbon BA Chocolate Moustache 375ml BOTTLE
Imperial: Urban Roots Stoutywine 375ml BOTTLE
Red: O'Hara's Irish Red Ale 330ml BOTTLE
Stout: Barclay Convergence 16oz CAN
Stout: Blank Brewing Another Round on the House 16oz CAN
Stout: De La Senne Stouterik 330ml BOTTLE
Stout: Equilibrium Tree of Life 500ml BOTTLE
Stout: Jackie O's Oil of Aphrodite Extra Reserve 375ml BOTTLE
Stout: Nogne O Batten Down the Hatches 330ml BOTTLE
Stout: O'Hara's Irish Stout 440ml BOTTLE
Stout: Weathered Souls Afro Blue 16oz CAN
Stout: Weathered Souls Jamaican French Press 16oz CAN
LAGER/PILSNER
Altbier: Uerige Classic 330ml BOTTLE
Lager/Pilsner: Aecht Schlenkerla Helles 500ml BOTTLE
Lager/Pilsner: Alvarado St. Danktoberfest 16oz CAN
Lager/Pilsner: Ducato Via Emilia 330ml BOTTLE
Lager/Pilsner: Dutchess Ketzer Lager 16oz CAN
Ketzer Lager is a Franconian inspired Helles Kellerbier. Reflecting the pure balance, nuance, and quality found in this traditional style, Ketzer is brewed with German Pilsner malt, just a kiss of Vienna and Light Munich and hopped with selected Perle, Hallertau Mittelfrüh, and Saphir hops. A gentle biscuit malt character and a noble floral, spicy hop aroma prevails with notes of wildflower honey, citrus zest, alpine herbs and a hint of peppercorn. To ensure a classic mouthfeel and expressive minerality, Ketzer is unfiltered and naturally carbonated 4.8% ABV
Lager/Pilsner: Fair State Crankin Foamers 12oz CAN
Lager/Pilsner: Fair State Tmave Pivo 16oz CAN
Lager/Pilsner: Fruh Kolsch 500ml CAN
Lager/Pilsner: Ghost Town Limb for Limb 16oz CAN
Lager/Pilsner: Heater Allen Pilsner 16oz CAN
This is our take on the renowned Bohemian-style pale lager that you might find in Bavaria or the Czech Republic. When coming up with the recipe for Pils owner/brewmaster, Rick, brewed 17 batches of this beer to make it perfect. The recipe is based on the traditional and beloved Pilsner Urquell, which is why we have chosen not to filter our beer and why our lagering time is as long as it is--from brewday to when we can or keg Pils it is at least eight weeks. Our Pilsner is a little more golden, rounder, and a little more malt driven than many other versions. The beer possesses strong hop character that is balanced by its rich, round, malty palate. Refreshing and balanced. 5%
Lager/Pilsner: Kulmbacher Pils 5 Liter MINIKEG
Lager/Pilsner: Lowercase Adriatic Pilsner 16oz CAN
Lager/Pilsner: Lowercase Pilsner 16oz CAN
Lager/Pilsner: Menabrea Bionda Blonde Lager 330ml CAN
Lager/Pilsner: Moonlight Boney Fingers 16oz CAN
Black Lager 6.7% ABV
Lager/Pilsner: Moonlight Death and Taxes 16oz CAN
Black Lager 5.3% ABV
Lager/Pilsner: Moonlight Reality Czeck 16oz CAN
Czech-style Pilsner 4.9% ABV
Lager/Pilsner: Oxbow Zeit Pils 16oz CAN
Lager/Pilsner: Reissdorf Kolsch 16oz CAN
Lager/Pilsner: Schoenramer Pils 500ml BOTTLE
Lager/Pilsner: Schwendl Schnalchner Weisser Bock 500ml BOTTLE
Lager/Pilsner: Schönramer Gold 16.9oz BOTTLE
Lager/Pilsner: Scrimshaw Pils 16oz CAN
Lager/Pilsner: Stiegl Hell Lager 500ml CAN
Lager/Pilsner: Sunner Kolsch 500ml BOTTLE
Lager/Pilsner: Urban Roots 10 Degrees 16oz CAN
Czech style Pilsner 3.9% ABV
Lager/Pilsner: Veltins Pils 500ml CAN
Cwwwiiissspppyyyyy boooyyyy
Lager/Pilsner: Wayfinder Hell 16oz CAN
Helles lager 4.9% ABV
Lager/Pilsner: Wayfinder Party Time 16oz CAN
Lager/Pilsner: Weihenstephaner Helles 16oz CAN
SOUR
Sour: 3 Font Intens Rood 2020 1.5L
Sour: Anchorage Forest Born 375 ml BOTTLE
Sour: Barreled Souls Speakeasy Red Wine Sangria 16oz CAN
Sour: Barreled Souls Superman Punch 16oz CAN
Sour: Bellwoods Jelly King Raspberry & Peach 16oz CAN
Sour: Cascade Framboise NW 250ml CAN
Sour: Cellarmaker Farmer DIrect 500ml BOTTLE
Sour: Cellarmaker Syrah Shorty 750ml
Sour: Crooked Stave Sour Rose 12oz CAN
Sour: de Garde Cranberry Premiere Gin Barrel Cuvee 750ml
Sour: de Garde Lee Kriek 750ml
Sour: De Garde The Apricot 750ml BOTTLE
Sour: de Garde The Petria Reserve 750ml
Spontaneous wild ale aged in oak barrels for 3 years with Riesling grapes 7% ABV
Sour: De Garde The Purple Kriek 750ml
Sour: de Garde The Qi: Blend 1 750ml
Sour: de Garde The Rochette 750ml
Sour: Drie Fonteine Oude Geuze Geturfd 750ml BOTTLE
Sour: Drie Fonteinen Aardbei 750ml
Sour: Drie Fonteinen Braambes (Oogst 2020) 750ml BOTTLE
Sour: Drie Fonteinen Cuvee Armand & Gaston 750ml BOTTLE
Sour: Drie Fonteinen Druif Muscat 750ml BOTTLE
Blended Grap Lambic 5% ABV
Sour: Drie Fonteinen Framboos Vat 750ml
Raspberries macerated with Lambic 6% ABV
Sour: Drie Fonteinen Frambozenlambik (Oogst 2019) 375ml BOTTLE
Sour: Drie Fonteinen Golden Doesjel 375ml
Sour: Drie Fonteinen Hommage 1.5L
Sour: Drie Fonteinen Hommage 750ml
Sour: Drie Fonteinen Intens Rood PX 750ml BOTTLE
Sour: Drie Fonteinen Kweeper 750ml BOTTLE
Sour: Drie Fonteinen Oude Kriek 375ml
Sour: Drie Fonteinen Oude Kriekenlambik 750ml
Sour: Drie Fonteinen Pruim Belle de Louvain 750ml
Sour: Drie Fonteinen Schaarbeekse 750ml
Sour: Drie Fonteninen Druif Dornfelder Kriek 750ml BOTTLE
Sour: Drowned Lands Slow River 16oz CAN
Sour: Dwinell Bramble Berry 16oz CAN
Sour: Dwinell Farmstand 16oz CAN
Sour: Dwinell Garden Variety 500ml
Peach farmhouse ale 5.9% ABV
Sour: Dwinell Rosewave 16oz CAN
Sour: Dwinell Summer Fallow 16oz CAN
Sour: Energy City Bistro Crumble Peach Apricot 16oz CAN
Sour: Equilibrium Keeping Memories 375ml
Solera style wild ale lightly tart 6% ABV
Sour: Fair Isle Almota 375ml BOTTLE
Sour: Fair Isle Ana 375ml BOTTLE
Sour: Fair Isle Bobbi 16oz CAN
Sour: Fair Isle Cordelia 375 ml BOTTLE
Sour: Fair Isle Eldon 375ml BOTTLE
Sour: Fair Isle Hanami 375 ml BOTTLE
Sour: Fair Isle Harlen 16oz CAN
Sour: Fair Isle Himmat 375 ml BOTTLE
Sour: Fair Isle Jean-Michel 375ml
An oak-aged ale dry hopped with Bare Rouge 6.9% ABV
Sour: Fair Isle Lottie 16oz CAN
Sour: Fair Isle Paulie 375ml BOTTLE
Sour: Fair Isle Rachelle 12oz CAN
Sour: Fair Isle Tove 375ml BOTTLE
Wild ale re fermented with blackberries 6.9% ABV
Sour: Fonta Flora Meemaw 500ml BOTTLE
Sour: Fonta Flora Snug Glove 500ml BOTTLE
Sour: Funk Factory Four Winters 375ml BOTTLE
Sour: Funk Factory Meerts 750ml
Sour: Funk Factory Oude 750ml
Sour: Funk Factory Pieces 750ml BOTTLE
Sour: Funk Factrory Cervino La Crescent Moon 750ml
Sour: Girardin Gueuze 375ml BOTTLE
Sour: Gueuze Tilquin 375ml
Sour: Gueuze Tilquin 750ml
Sour: Gueuze Tilquin Mure a L'Ancienne 375ml
Sour: Jester King Colour Five 750ml
Sour: Jester King Petit Prince 16oz CAN
Sour: Jester King Space Waves 750ml
Sour: Jester King SPON 750ml
Sour: Jester King SPON Blueberry & Pitaya 375ml
Sour: Jester King SPON CHENIN 750ml BOTTLE
Sour: Jester King SPON Rye 750ml
Sour: Jester King SPON Touriga Nacional 750ml
Sour: Jester King SPON Tulle 750ml
Sour: Lambiek Fabriek Oude Geuze Brett Elle 375ml BOTTLE
Sour: Lemke Budike Woodruff 12oz CAN
Traditional Berliner Weisse, mixed fermentation with Brett and Lacto, then laid on woodruff. Herbal and tangy. 4% ABV
Sour: Off Color Beer 4 Tacos 16oz CAN
Gose-style beer
Sour: Off Color Chicago Craft Gin Week 250ml BOTTLE
Sour: Off Color Troublesome 16oz CAN
Sour: Off Color Yuzu Fierce 16oz CAN
Sour: Pohjala Orange Gose 330ml
Sour: SARA Family Whistle 750ml BOTTLE
Sour: SARA The Gift Of Comfort 750ml BOTTLE
Sour: Scratch BA Wild Grapevine 355ml BOTTLE
Sour: Sour: Fair Isle Mei Zi 750 ml BOTTLE
Sour: The Veil Black and Blue Mega Tastee 16oz CAN
Sour: Tired Hands Frequency Illusion: VIOGNIER 750ml
Wine beer hybrid with Viognier grapes 7.5% ABV
Sour: Tripping Animals Trip A Nectar Collector 16oz CAN
Sour: Tripping Animals Trip A Tripping Zombie 16oz CAN
Sour: Une Annee Le Seul VII 16oz CAN
Sour: Une Annee Peche 16oz CAN
Sour: Upright Fantasia 375ml Bottle
Peach saison 5.75% ABV
Sour: Upright Ives Blend 7 375ml
Sour: Upright Ives FOUR 375ml BOTTLE
Sour: Urban Roots In it to Gimlet 375ml
Sour: Wildflower St. Florence 2019 Black Muscat 375ml BOTTLE
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Pick Up available daily 12-8PM Sorry, we are not doing deliveries at this time.
233 Cathcart St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060