Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges

Lupolo Craft Beer House

642 Reviews

$$

233 Cathcart St

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Empanada
Torta
Spanish Meatballs

SALADS + SOUPS

Arugula

Arugula

$12.00

arugula, pistachios, butternut squash, shaved fennel, goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette

Green Goddess

$12.00

Mixed greens, avocado, carrot, radish, toasted pumpkin seed, green goddess dressing. vegan | gf

Rizada

Rizada

$12.00

organic kale, beets, aged cheddar, almonds, dark lemon vinaigrette

Soup Cup

$4.00

Rotating Vegetarian Soup

Soup Bowl

$8.00

Rotating Vegetarian Soup

SMALL PLATES

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

pickled onions, balsamic reduction, toast

Boquerones

Boquerones

$8.00

white anchovy fillets, vinegar, olive oil, lemon. Side of crackers

Empanada

Empanada

$7.00

South American-style baked empanadas with flaky crust and choice of filling. Side of sauce

Hummus

$8.00

house-made hummus + dippers. vegan | gf

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00

russet potato, carnitas, bacon, cheddar, scallion, sour cream. gf

Olivas

Olivas

$6.00

castelvetrano, picholine, and gaeta olives

Pepinos (Pickles)

$6.00

seasonal pickled veggies

Spanish Meatballs

Spanish Meatballs

$10.00

pork and beef meatballs, tomato sofrito, garlic toast

SANDWICHES + TACOS

Grilled Cheeses (on Sourdough)

Grilled Cheeses (on Sourdough)

$7.00
Torta

Torta

$13.50
Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$14.00

Three tacos with choice of one filling + side of beans

Taco Plate -Combo

Taco Plate -Combo

$14.00

Three tacos with choice of filling + side of beans

A La Carte Taco

A La Carte Taco

$4.50

BARGAIN BOTTLES

750ML Bottle

$10.00

Smaller Bottle (under 750ml)

$5.00

BELGIAN

Belgian: Blaugies La Vermontoise 375ml BOTTLE

$9.99

Belgian: Blaugies Saison d"Epeautre 375ml BOTTLE

$9.99

Belgian: Chimay Cinq Cent 330ml

$5.99

Belgian: Chimay Grande Reserve Blue 330 ml BOTTLE

$6.99

Belgian: Chimay Premiere Red 330ml

$5.99

Belgian: De Dolle Dulle Teve 330ml

$6.99

Belgian: De La Senne Taras Boulba 330ml BOTTLE

$5.99

Belgian: De Ranke Simplex 330ml

$3.99

Blonde beer 4.5% ABV

Belgian: Fair Isle Fay Fuller 16oz CAN

$5.99

Belgian: Fantome Ameri'ghost 750ml

$16.99

Belgian: Fantome Extra Cherry 750ml BOTTLE

$16.99

Belgian: Fantome Macaquincoing 750ml BOTTLE

$16.99

Belgian: Fantome Saison 750ml BOTTLE

$16.99

Ghosting saisons 8% ABV

Belgian: Fantome Strange Ghost: Triple 750ml

$16.99

Dark Saison

Belgian: Ghost Town Saints in Hell 16oz CAN

$7.99

Belgian: Hitachino White Ale 350ml

$4.99

Belgian: Holy Mt. The Seer 750ml

$15.99

Ale aged in Oak Tanks 5.1% ABV

Belgian: OEC Albus 375ml BOTTLE

$9.99

Belgian: OEC Tempus Blend 14 375ml

$8.99

Belgian: Saison Dupont 500ml CAN

$4.99

Belgian: Tired Hands BA Antenna 750ml BOTTLE

$19.99

Barrel-aged version of a citrusy witbier, aged in red wine barrels 4.8% ABV

Belgian: Upright Scrap Iron Saision 375ml BOTTLE

$11.99

Belgian: Urban Roots Tomorrow's Verse Saison 16oz CAN

$4.99

Saison: Glazen Toren Saison D'Erpe-Mere 750ml BOTTLE

$14.99

Wit: Holy Mountain White Lodge 16oz CAN

$3.99

Wheat beer 4.8% ABV

CIDER/GF/SELTZER

Cider: Abandoned Vacation 12oz CAN

$4.99

Cider: Aval Rose 330ml CAN

$3.99

Cider: Botanist & Barrel Seriously Dry 12oz CAN

$6.99

Cider: Botanist & Barrel Sun of Pomme 12oz CAN

$6.99

Cider: Brooklyn Cider Rose 12oz CAN

$3.99

Cider: Dwinell Almira 500ml BOTTLE

$14.99

Cider: E. Dupont Pommeau 750ml

$25.99

Cider: E.Z. Orchard Pomme 750ml BOTTLE

$27.99

Apple Dessert Wine, cider fortified w/ apple brandy

Cider: Embark Strawberry Rhubarb 12oz CAN

$3.99

Cider: Far West CIder Better Together v2 355ml CAN

$4.99

Cider: Far West Very Juicy 12oz CAN

$4.99

Cider: Far West Nu Dry 355ml CAN

$4.99

Cider: Haykin Kingston Black 375ml BOTTLE

$20.99

Cider: Haykin Methode Ancestrale CiderView 750ml BOTTLE

$34.99

Cider: Haykin Redlove 375ml BOTTLE

$14.99

Cider: Hemly Chai Pear 12oz CAN

$3.99

Cider: Jaanihanso Rose 12oz CAN

$5.99

Cider: Jaanihanso Sec 12oz CAN

$5.99

Cider: Peckham's Home Block Cider 330ml CAN

$3.99

Cider: Peckman's Reserve Dry Cider 330ml CAN

$4.99

Cider: Phonograph Harvest Cider 12oz CAN

$3.99Out of stock

Cider: SC Cider Co Wooden Tooth 12oz CAN

$4.99

6.9% ABV

Cider: Shacksbury Vermonter 12oz CAN

$3.99

Cider: Tilted Shed Ciderworks We Are All Stardust 375ml CAN

$6.99

GF: Ground Breaker Epoch 16oz CAN

$5.99

GF: Ground Breaker Inclusion Pale Ale CAN

$4.99

Gluten Free Dry-Hop Pale Ale 5.7% ABV

GF: Ground Breaker IPA #5 16oz CAN

$4.99

Gluten Free: IPA 5.5% ABV

GF: Ground Breaker Portland to Perth 16oz CAN

$5.99

GF: Groundbreaker Calypso 16oz CAN

$4.99

Mead: Celestial Mead Marriage 750ml BOTTLE

$14.99

Mead: Schramms Black Agnes 375ml

$34.99

Mead: Schramms Heritage 375ml

$37.99

Mead: Schramms The Statement 375ml BOTTLE

$24.99

Hungarian Cherry based Melomel 14% ABV

Seltzer: Cliche Lemon Blueberry 250ml

$3.99

Seltzer: Cliche Mirabelle Plum 250ml

$3.99

Seltzer: Humble Forager Humble Bumble 16oz CAN

$4.99Out of stock

Fruited Seltzer 5% ABV

Seltzer: Untitled Blood Orange/POM Seltzer 12oz CAN

$3.99

Florida Seltzer with Blood Orange and Pomegranate 5% ABV

Seltzer: Untitled Pear Guava Seltzer 12oz CAN

$3.99

Prickly Pear & Guava Seltzer 5% ABV

Sparkling: Louis de Grenelle Corail Saumur Rose 750ml BOTTLE

$22.99

Wine Frederiksdal Kirsebaervin Sparkling ROD 750ml BOTTLE

$34.99

Wine: Bluet Bubbles 250ml CAN

$4.99Out of stock

Wine: Frederiksdal Vin af Kirsebeer 500ml

$29.99

Mead: Pips La Hire 375ml BOTTLE

$49.99

DARK/HEAVY

Altbier: Wayfinder Fortuna 16oz CAN

$4.99

Barleywine: Anchorage A Deal with the Devil Double Oaked 375ml BOTTLE

$89.99

Barleywine: Fremont 13th Anniversary 22oz BOTTLE

$29.99

Barleywine: J.W. Lees Harvest Ale 2016 275ml BOTTLE

$7.99

Barleywine: J.W. Lees Harvest Port Casks (2012) 275ml BOTTLE

$10.99

Aled matured in Port Casks 11.5% ABV

Barleywine: Jackie O's Endolith 375ml BOTTLE

$15.99

Barleywine: Jackie O's Iron Furnace 375ml BOTTLE

$19.99

Barleywine: Jackie O's Rye BA Brick Kiln 375ml BOTTLE

$15.99

Barleywine: JW Lees Calvadors 2013 275ml

$10.99

Barleywine: JW Lees Harvest Ale 2016 275ml

$7.99

Barleywine: JW Lees Lagavulin 2016 275ml

$10.99

Barleywine: JW Lees Port 2012 275ml

$10.99

Barleywine: SARA Contest and Proportionality 500ml BOTTLE

$29.99

Barleywine: Smog City Bourbon OE 500ml BOTTLE

$14.99

Dark: Russian River Shadow of a Stout BOTTLE

$5.99

Imperial: Alvarado St Motor Oil XVII 16oz CAN

$7.99

Imperial: Alvarado St. Motor Oil XV 16oz CAN

$7.99

Imperial: Alvarado St. Motor Oil XVI 16oz CAN

$7.99

Imperial: Anchorage Air Whale Hell 375ml BOTTLE

$18.99

Imperial: Equilibrium Ghost Bear Rho Espresso Blend 16.9oz BOTTLE

$21.99

Imperial: Fair State Bourbon BA Heckin Chonker 16oz CAN

$7.99

Imperial: Fantome Nuit Noire 250ml BOTTLE

$11.99

Imperial: Fremont B Bomb 2019 22oz BOTTLE

$24.99Out of stock

Imperial: Fremont B Bomb Coffee Cinnamon 22oz BOTTLE

$29.99

Imperial: Fremont BBA Dark Star Coconut Cocoa 22oz BOTTLE

$29.99

Imperial: Fremont Brew 6000 22oz BOTTLE

$29.99

Imperial: Jackie O's Cellar Cuvee 375ml BOTTLE

$14.99

Imperial: Nightmare Scaphism 16oz CAN

$9.99

Imperial: Pohjala CocoBanger 330ml

$7.99

Imperial Coffee Stout

Imperial: Pohjala Oo Pime 330ml Bottle

$6.99

Imperial: Struise XXXX Reserva 750ml

$45.99

Imperial: Upright Billy the Mountain 375ml Bottle

$11.99

Imperial: Urban Roots HAZLENUT Bourbon BA Chocolate Moustache 375ml BOTTLE

$17.99Out of stock

Imperial: Urban Roots Stoutywine 375ml BOTTLE

$13.99Out of stock

Red: O'Hara's Irish Red Ale 330ml BOTTLE

$3.99

Stout: Barclay Convergence 16oz CAN

$9.99

Stout: Blank Brewing Another Round on the House 16oz CAN

$4.99

Stout: De La Senne Stouterik 330ml BOTTLE

$4.99

Stout: Equilibrium Tree of Life 500ml BOTTLE

$24.99

Stout: Jackie O's Oil of Aphrodite Extra Reserve 375ml BOTTLE

$19.99

Stout: Nogne O Batten Down the Hatches 330ml BOTTLE

$12.99

Stout: O'Hara's Irish Stout 440ml BOTTLE

$3.99

Stout: Weathered Souls Afro Blue 16oz CAN

$8.99

Stout: Weathered Souls Jamaican French Press 16oz CAN

$7.99

LAGER/PILSNER

Altbier: Uerige Classic 330ml BOTTLE

$4.99

Lager/Pilsner: Aecht Schlenkerla Helles 500ml BOTTLE

$4.99

Lager/Pilsner: Alvarado St. Danktoberfest 16oz CAN

$6.99Out of stock

Lager/Pilsner: Ducato Via Emilia 330ml BOTTLE

$6.99

Lager/Pilsner: Dutchess Ketzer Lager 16oz CAN

$4.99

Ketzer Lager is a Franconian inspired Helles Kellerbier. Reflecting the pure balance, nuance, and quality found in this traditional style, Ketzer is brewed with German Pilsner malt, just a kiss of Vienna and Light Munich and hopped with selected Perle, Hallertau Mittelfrüh, and Saphir hops. A gentle biscuit malt character and a noble floral, spicy hop aroma prevails with notes of wildflower honey, citrus zest, alpine herbs and a hint of peppercorn. To ensure a classic mouthfeel and expressive minerality, Ketzer is unfiltered and naturally carbonated 4.8% ABV

Lager/Pilsner: Fair State Crankin Foamers 12oz CAN

$2.99

Lager/Pilsner: Fair State Tmave Pivo 16oz CAN

$3.99

Lager/Pilsner: Fruh Kolsch 500ml CAN

$3.99

Lager/Pilsner: Ghost Town Limb for Limb 16oz CAN

$4.99

Lager/Pilsner: Heater Allen Pilsner 16oz CAN

$4.99Out of stock

This is our take on the renowned Bohemian-style pale lager that you might find in Bavaria or the Czech Republic. When coming up with the recipe for Pils owner/brewmaster, Rick, brewed 17 batches of this beer to make it perfect. The recipe is based on the traditional and beloved Pilsner Urquell, which is why we have chosen not to filter our beer and why our lagering time is as long as it is--from brewday to when we can or keg Pils it is at least eight weeks. Our Pilsner is a little more golden, rounder, and a little more malt driven than many other versions. The beer possesses strong hop character that is balanced by its rich, round, malty palate. Refreshing and balanced. 5%

Lager/Pilsner: Kulmbacher Pils 5 Liter MINIKEG

$33.99

Lager/Pilsner: Lowercase Adriatic Pilsner 16oz CAN

$4.99

Lager/Pilsner: Lowercase Pilsner 16oz CAN

$4.99

Lager/Pilsner: Menabrea Bionda Blonde Lager 330ml CAN

$3.99

Lager/Pilsner: Moonlight Boney Fingers 16oz CAN

$4.99

Black Lager 6.7% ABV

Lager/Pilsner: Moonlight Death and Taxes 16oz CAN

$4.99

Black Lager 5.3% ABV

Lager/Pilsner: Moonlight Reality Czeck 16oz CAN

$4.99

Czech-style Pilsner 4.9% ABV

Lager/Pilsner: Oxbow Zeit Pils 16oz CAN

$4.99Out of stock

Lager/Pilsner: Reissdorf Kolsch 16oz CAN

$3.99

Lager/Pilsner: Schoenramer Pils 500ml BOTTLE

$4.99

Lager/Pilsner: Schwendl Schnalchner Weisser Bock 500ml BOTTLE

$5.99

Lager/Pilsner: Schönramer Gold 16.9oz BOTTLE

$4.99

Lager/Pilsner: Scrimshaw Pils 16oz CAN

$3.99

Lager/Pilsner: Stiegl Hell Lager 500ml CAN

$3.99

Lager/Pilsner: Sunner Kolsch 500ml BOTTLE

$4.99

Lager/Pilsner: Urban Roots 10 Degrees 16oz CAN

$3.99

Czech style Pilsner 3.9% ABV

Lager/Pilsner: Veltins Pils 500ml CAN

$3.99

Cwwwiiissspppyyyyy boooyyyy

Lager/Pilsner: Wayfinder Hell 16oz CAN

$3.99

Helles lager 4.9% ABV

Lager/Pilsner: Wayfinder Party Time 16oz CAN

$4.99

Lager/Pilsner: Weihenstephaner Helles 16oz CAN

$3.99

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Abita Root Beer

$4.00

Fentimans

$4.00

Izze

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Water Bubbly

$3.00

Ignite Energy Drink 16 Oz

$2.00

SOUR

Sour: 3 Font Intens Rood 2020 1.5L

$116.99

Sour: Anchorage Forest Born 375 ml BOTTLE

$13.99

Sour: Barreled Souls Speakeasy Red Wine Sangria 16oz CAN

$6.99

Sour: Barreled Souls Superman Punch 16oz CAN

$5.99Out of stock

Sour: Bellwoods Jelly King Raspberry & Peach 16oz CAN

$6.99

Sour: Cascade Framboise NW 250ml CAN

$6.99

Sour: Cellarmaker Farmer DIrect 500ml BOTTLE

$15.99

Sour: Cellarmaker Syrah Shorty 750ml

$15.99

Sour: Crooked Stave Sour Rose 12oz CAN

$3.99

Sour: de Garde Cranberry Premiere Gin Barrel Cuvee 750ml

$17.99

Sour: de Garde Lee Kriek 750ml

$17.99

Sour: De Garde The Apricot 750ml BOTTLE

$19.99Out of stock

Sour: de Garde The Petria Reserve 750ml

$21.99

Spontaneous wild ale aged in oak barrels for 3 years with Riesling grapes 7% ABV

Sour: De Garde The Purple Kriek 750ml

$19.99

Sour: de Garde The Qi: Blend 1 750ml

$19.99

Sour: de Garde The Rochette 750ml

$19.99

Sour: Drie Fonteine Oude Geuze Geturfd 750ml BOTTLE

$27.99

Sour: Drie Fonteinen Aardbei 750ml

$48.99Out of stock

Sour: Drie Fonteinen Braambes (Oogst 2020) 750ml BOTTLE

$48.99Out of stock

Sour: Drie Fonteinen Cuvee Armand & Gaston 750ml BOTTLE

$31.99Out of stock

Sour: Drie Fonteinen Druif Muscat 750ml BOTTLE

$48.99Out of stock

Blended Grap Lambic 5% ABV

Sour: Drie Fonteinen Framboos Vat 750ml

$62.99Out of stock

Raspberries macerated with Lambic 6% ABV

Sour: Drie Fonteinen Frambozenlambik (Oogst 2019) 375ml BOTTLE

$34.99Out of stock

Sour: Drie Fonteinen Golden Doesjel 375ml

$22.99Out of stock

Sour: Drie Fonteinen Hommage 1.5L

$122.99Out of stock

Sour: Drie Fonteinen Hommage 750ml

$59.99Out of stock

Sour: Drie Fonteinen Intens Rood PX 750ml BOTTLE

$48.99Out of stock

Sour: Drie Fonteinen Kweeper 750ml BOTTLE

$41.99

Sour: Drie Fonteinen Oude Kriek 375ml

$17.99

Sour: Drie Fonteinen Oude Kriekenlambik 750ml

$34.99

Sour: Drie Fonteinen Pruim Belle de Louvain 750ml

$48.99Out of stock

Sour: Drie Fonteinen Schaarbeekse 750ml

$68.99Out of stock

Sour: Drie Fonteninen Druif Dornfelder Kriek 750ml BOTTLE

$49.99Out of stock

Sour: Drowned Lands Slow River 16oz CAN

$4.99

Sour: Dwinell Bramble Berry 16oz CAN

$5.99

Sour: Dwinell Farmstand 16oz CAN

$5.99Out of stock

Sour: Dwinell Garden Variety 500ml

$16.99

Peach farmhouse ale 5.9% ABV

Sour: Dwinell Rosewave 16oz CAN

$5.99

Sour: Dwinell Summer Fallow 16oz CAN

$5.99

Sour: Energy City Bistro Crumble Peach Apricot 16oz CAN

$5.99

Sour: Equilibrium Keeping Memories 375ml

$12.99

Solera style wild ale lightly tart 6% ABV

Sour: Fair Isle Almota 375ml BOTTLE

$10.99

Sour: Fair Isle Ana 375ml BOTTLE

$11.99

Sour: Fair Isle Bobbi 16oz CAN

$6.99

Sour: Fair Isle Cordelia 375 ml BOTTLE

$11.99

Sour: Fair Isle Eldon 375ml BOTTLE

$11.99

Sour: Fair Isle Hanami 375 ml BOTTLE

$12.99

Sour: Fair Isle Harlen 16oz CAN

$5.99

Sour: Fair Isle Himmat 375 ml BOTTLE

$11.99

Sour: Fair Isle Jean-Michel 375ml

$11.99

An oak-aged ale dry hopped with Bare Rouge 6.9% ABV

Sour: Fair Isle Lottie 16oz CAN

$5.99

Sour: Fair Isle Paulie 375ml BOTTLE

$8.99

Sour: Fair Isle Rachelle 12oz CAN

$5.99

Sour: Fair Isle Tove 375ml BOTTLE

$11.99

Wild ale re fermented with blackberries 6.9% ABV

Sour: Fonta Flora Meemaw 500ml BOTTLE

$19.99

Sour: Fonta Flora Snug Glove 500ml BOTTLE

$19.99

Sour: Funk Factory Four Winters 375ml BOTTLE

$17.99

Sour: Funk Factory Meerts 750ml

$15.99

Sour: Funk Factory Oude 750ml

$24.99

Sour: Funk Factory Pieces 750ml BOTTLE

$22.99

Sour: Funk Factrory Cervino La Crescent Moon 750ml

$24.99

Sour: Girardin Gueuze 375ml BOTTLE

$15.99

Sour: Gueuze Tilquin 375ml

$18.99Out of stock

Sour: Gueuze Tilquin 750ml

$34.99Out of stock

Sour: Gueuze Tilquin Mure a L'Ancienne 375ml

$18.99Out of stock

Sour: Jester King Colour Five 750ml

$39.99Out of stock

Sour: Jester King Petit Prince 16oz CAN

$4.99

Sour: Jester King Space Waves 750ml

$20.99

Sour: Jester King SPON 750ml

$39.99

Sour: Jester King SPON Blueberry & Pitaya 375ml

$28.99

Sour: Jester King SPON CHENIN 750ml BOTTLE

$39.99

Sour: Jester King SPON Rye 750ml

$39.99

Sour: Jester King SPON Touriga Nacional 750ml

$39.99

Sour: Jester King SPON Tulle 750ml

$39.99

Sour: Lambiek Fabriek Oude Geuze Brett Elle 375ml BOTTLE

$13.99

Sour: Lemke Budike Woodruff 12oz CAN

$5.99

Traditional Berliner Weisse, mixed fermentation with Brett and Lacto, then laid on woodruff. Herbal and tangy. 4% ABV

Sour: Off Color Beer 4 Tacos 16oz CAN

$3.99

Gose-style beer

Sour: Off Color Chicago Craft Gin Week 250ml BOTTLE

$7.99

Sour: Off Color Troublesome 16oz CAN

$4.99

Sour: Off Color Yuzu Fierce 16oz CAN

$4.99

Sour: Pohjala Orange Gose 330ml

$4.99

Sour: SARA Family Whistle 750ml BOTTLE

$22.99

Sour: SARA Family Whistle 750ml BOTTLE

$22.99

Sour: SARA The Gift Of Comfort 750ml BOTTLE

$22.99

Sour: Scratch BA Wild Grapevine 355ml BOTTLE

$13.99

Sour: Sour: Fair Isle Mei Zi 750 ml BOTTLE

$23.99

Sour: The Veil Black and Blue Mega Tastee 16oz CAN

$8.99

Sour: Tired Hands Frequency Illusion: VIOGNIER 750ml

$24.99

Wine beer hybrid with Viognier grapes 7.5% ABV

Sour: Tripping Animals Trip A Nectar Collector 16oz CAN

$7.99

Sour: Tripping Animals Trip A Tripping Zombie 16oz CAN

$6.99

Sour: Une Annee Le Seul VII 16oz CAN

$5.99

Sour: Une Annee Peche 16oz CAN

$5.99

Sour: Upright Fantasia 375ml Bottle

$9.99

Peach saison 5.75% ABV

Sour: Upright Ives Blend 7 375ml

$9.99

Sour: Upright Ives FOUR 375ml BOTTLE

$9.99

Sour: Urban Roots In it to Gimlet 375ml

$16.99

Sour: Wildflower St. Florence 2019 Black Muscat 375ml BOTTLE

$19.99

WINE

Sparkling: Bailly-Lapierre Blanc 375ml

$12.99

Sparkling: Drappier Carte D'or 750ml

$49.99

Wine: Beaujolais Nouveau 750ml

$13.99

Sparkling: Drappier Rosé de Saignée

$64.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pick Up available daily 12-8PM Sorry, we are not doing deliveries at this time.

Website

Location

233 Cathcart St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Directions

Gallery
Lúpulo Craft Beer House image
Lúpulo Craft Beer House image
Lúpulo Craft Beer House image
Lúpulo Craft Beer House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Laili Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
101B Cooper St Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Ideal Bar & Grill
orange star3.0 • 2,279
106 Beach Street Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
The Point Kitchen & Bar - 3326 Portola Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
3326 Portola Dr. Santa Cruz, CA 95062
View restaurantnext
HOME - Soquel
orange star4.5 • 1,731
3101 N Main St Soquel, CA 95073
View restaurantnext
Zelda's on The Beach
orange star3.0 • 1,853
203 Esplanade Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurantnext
Sotola Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
231 Esplanade Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Santa Cruz

Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc - 1319 Pacific Avenue - Santa Cruz, CA 95060 - Downtown Santa Cruz
orange star4.4 • 3,890
1319 PACIFIC AVE Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Buttery Bakery
orange star4.1 • 2,127
702 Soquel Ave Santa Cruz, CA 95062
View restaurantnext
The Picnic Basket - Santa Cruz
orange star4.6 • 1,100
125 Beach St, Ste B Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Snap Taco - Downtown Santa Cruz
orange star4.1 • 977
1108 Pacific Ave Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Mission St BBQ
orange star4.2 • 834
1618 Mission St Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Lago Di Como - 21490 E Cliff Dr
orange star4.3 • 825
21490 E Cliff Dr Santa Cruz, CA 95062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Cruz
Scotts Valley
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
Capitola
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
Morgan Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston