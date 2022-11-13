Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Sandwiches

Lu's Sandwiches - Nicollet

829 Reviews

$

2624 Nicollet Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Pork
Cold Cut
Grilled Beef

Banh Mi Sandwiches

Traditional Toppings: Onions, Pickled Carrots & Daikons, Jalapeno, Cilantros, Cucumber, and Soy Sauce (fish sauce for Beef Sandwich)
Cold Cut

Cold Cut

$6.75+

Thịt Nguội

Special Ham

Special Ham

$7.50+

Đặc Biệt

Grilled Pork

Grilled Pork

$7.50+

Thịt Heo Nướng

Meatballs

Meatballs

$7.00+

Xíu Mại

Pan Fried Chicken

Pan Fried Chicken

$7.50+

Thịt Gà Chiên

Curry Tofu

Curry Tofu

$7.50+

Đậu Hủ

Mock Duck

Mock Duck

$8.00+

Bì Căng

Vietnamese Sausage

$7.50+

Bì Nem Nướng

Grilled Beef

Grilled Beef

$8.00+

Asian Bowl

TRADITIONAL Toppings: Onions, Pickled Carrots Daikons, Mix Green Lettuce, Mint, Cucumber, Jalapenos, Cilantros, Tomato, Fish Sauce, and a Pork or Veggies Eggroll. Other Sauce options include Veg Soy Sauce, Pineapple Peanut Sauce, and Chili Paste
Grilled Pork Bowl

Grilled Pork Bowl

$10.50
Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$10.50
Meat Ball Bowl

Meat Ball Bowl

$10.50
Curry Tofu Bowl (Veg)

Curry Tofu Bowl (Veg)

$10.50
Mock Duck Bowl (Veg)

Mock Duck Bowl (Veg)

$10.75
Grilled Beef Bowl

Grilled Beef Bowl

$10.75

Side Items

Đồ Ăn Phụ
Chips

Chips

$1.25
Eggrolls (2)

Eggrolls (2)

$4.50
Spring Rolls (2)

Spring Rolls (2)

$5.50
Bread

Bread

$0.60+

Sweets

Sesame Donuts (4)

Sesame Donuts (4)

$3.00

Drinks | Boba Tea

Sinh Tố
Fountain Drink (22 oz)

Fountain Drink (22 oz)

$2.25
Pop (20oz Bottle)

Pop (20oz Bottle)

$2.25

Cold Bottle Drinks

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$2.00Out of stock
Water

Water

$1.25
Soy Milk

Soy Milk

$1.00
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.95+

Cà Phê Sữa Đá *This item does contains condensed milk pre mixed even if you choose almond milk as your base

Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

$2.00Out of stock
Matcha Green Tea

Matcha Green Tea

$5.00+
Thai Tea (on Ice)

Thai Tea (on Ice)

$4.50+

This item does contains condensed milk pre mixed even if you choose almond milk as your base

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$4.95+
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00
Taro Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$5.00
HoneyDew Smoothie

HoneyDew Smoothie

$5.00
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.00
Coconut Smoothie

Coconut Smoothie

$5.00
Avocado Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve you restaurants' quality food the fastest way possible. Food is health, food is pleasure, and food is survival. Therefore we avoid processed food at all cost. At Lu's kitchen, we prepare, cook, and serve the dish to you hot as if you are to cook at home.

Website

Location

2624 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Directions

