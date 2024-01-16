This restaurant does not have any images
Lush Social Lounge 5938 N 76th ST
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy great food and drink specials.
Location
5938 N 76th ST, Milwaukee, WI 53218
Similar restaurants in your area
Chicken Man and Gianelli's Pizza 8430 W Silver Spring Dr Milwaukee, WI 53225 Take Out & Delivery
View restaurant