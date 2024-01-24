LUSHRA - CELEBRATIONS DELIVERED.
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A delivery service for pre packaged champagne / wine products, florals, cakes, cookies, and balloons. Celebrations, delivered. ✨
Location
2225 E Belt Line Rd Ste 112, Carrollton, TX 75006
Gallery
