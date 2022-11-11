Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Lu's Sandwiches - 10 6th St NE

678 Reviews

$

10 6th St NE

Minneapolis, MN 55413

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Pork
Shredded Chicken Bowl
Spring Rolls

Banh Mi

Sandwiches
Grilled Beef

Grilled Beef

$8.00+
Grilled Pork

Grilled Pork

$7.50+

Thịt Heo Nướng

Cold Cut

Cold Cut

$6.75+

Thịt Nguội

Pan Fried Chicken

Pan Fried Chicken

$7.50+

Thịt Gà

MeatBalls

MeatBalls

$7.00+

Xíu Mại

Vegetarian Mock Duck

Vegetarian Mock Duck

$8.00+

Bì Căng

Vegetarian Tofu

Vegetarian Tofu

$7.50+

Đậu Hủ

Asian Bowl

Bún/Cơm Thịt Nướng
Grilled Beef

Grilled Beef

$10.75
Grilled Pork Bowl

Grilled Pork Bowl

$10.50

Topped with tenderly grilled pork, our special house-blend fish sauce and a pork or veggies eggroll

Shredded Chicken Bowl

Shredded Chicken Bowl

$10.50

Pan Fried Chicken thighs full of flavor and awesomely juicy and a pork or veggies eggroll

Tofu Bowl

Tofu Bowl

$10.50

Vegetarian fried Tofu stir fry in curry spices, serve with house made vegetarian sauce and a pork or veggies eggroll

Mock Duck Bowl

Mock Duck Bowl

$10.75

Vegetarian Mock Duck stir fried with lemon grass, tops with special house made vegetarian sauce and a pork or veggies eggroll

Side Items

Đồ Ăn Phụ
Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$6.00
Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$5.00
Chips

Chips

$1.50
Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.50
Bread

Bread

$0.60+

Drinks | Boba Tea

Sinh Tố
Fountain Drink (22 oz)

Fountain Drink (22 oz)

$2.25
Pop (20 OZ Bottle)

Pop (20 OZ Bottle)

$2.25
Water

Water

$1.25
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Cà Phê Sữa Đá

Thai Tea (on Ice)

Thai Tea (on Ice)

$4.50
Oolong Milk Tea (on Ice)

Oolong Milk Tea (on Ice)

$4.50Out of stock
Avocado Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$5.00
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.00
HoneyDew Smoothie

HoneyDew Smoothie

$5.00
Green Tea Smoothie

Green Tea Smoothie

$5.00
Taro Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Banh Mi & Salad Bowls the most Vietnamese way possible

Location

10 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Directions

Gallery
Lu's Sandwiches image
Lu's Sandwiches image
Lu's Sandwiches image

