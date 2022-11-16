Main picView gallery

Lustre Pearl Portland

3932 North Mississippi Avenue

Portland, OR 97217

Order Again

Draft

Montinore Pinot Noir

$12.00

Eola Hills Red Blend

$9.00

Stoller Pinot Gris

$9.00

Zardetto Prosecco

$9.00

Beer N' Shot

Long Hair Don't Care

$8.00

Bill Braskey

$8.00

Ranch Hand

$8.00

Snack Pack

$8.00

PIZZA

MARINER

$12.00

Crushed Tomato - Garlic - Oregano

PEARL

$13.00

Tomato Sauce - Mozzarella - Basil

CLIVE

$15.00

Tomato Sauce - Pepperoni - Garlic - Mozzarella - Calabrian Chili

VIDA LEE

$15.00

Sausage - Kale - Mozzarella - Chili Flake

THE PNW

$15.00

Marsala Cream - Guanciale - Parm - Chives

$5 PIE

$5.00

SNACKS

Parmesan Bread

$4.00

NA Bevs

7 UP

$2.00

RC COLA

$2.00

DIET RC

$2.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

SQUIRT

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$2.00

SODA WATER

$2.00

TONIC

$2.00

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

RED BULL

$5.00

WYLD CBD SODA

$5.00

Retail

Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$20.00

Beanie

$20.00

Emp Shirt

$10.00

Emp Hat

$10.00

Koozie

$3.00

Magnetic Koozie

$5.00

$1 Donation

$1.00

$5 Donation

$5.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Emp Hoodie

$25.00

Bandana

$5.00

Dog Toy

$15.00

Dog Hat

$20.00

Kids Shirts

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome Home!!

Location

3932 North Mississippi Avenue, Portland, OR 97217

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
