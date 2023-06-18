  • Home
LUV Coffee - Restoration 107 Fish Creek Thoroughfare

No reviews yet

107 Fish Creek Thoroughfare

Montgomery, TX 77316

Main Menu

Espresso

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso Shot

$2.50+

Flat White

$4.00+

Latte

$3.50+

Macchiato

$4.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.85+

Mocha

$4.85+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.00+

Cortado

$2.75+

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Nitro

$4.50+

French Press

$4.50

Chemex

$4.50

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

Tea

Tea

$2.50+

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Black Tea Latte

$4.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

London Fog

$4.00+

Blendies

Mocha Blendy

$4.50+

Java Chip Blendy

$4.50+

Espresso Blendy

$4.50+

Cold Brew Blendy

$4.00+

Vanilla Bean

$4.00+

Chai Tea Blendy

$4.50+

Matcha Blendy

$4.50+

Flavored Blendy

$4.00+

Strawberry Blendy

$4.00+

Others

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Puppuccino

Steamed Milk

$2.00+

Water Cup

Specials

Shaken Espresso

$5.50+

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.00+

Summer Sunset

$3.50+

Maple Leaf

$5.00+

Caramel Apple Chai

$3.25+

The Nutcracker

$4.00+

Santa's Cookies

$4.00+

White Christmas

$4.50+

Toasted Cocoa

$3.25+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.25+

Food

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Bagel

$1.95

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Cookie

$3.75

Croissant

$4.00

Kolache

$5.00

Muffin

$4.25

Scone

$4.25

Panini

$7.25

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Grab & Go

Cucumber Bubbly

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Juice Box

$1.75

Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Oatmeal

$4.00

Raw Creations

Acai Bowl

$8.00

Smoothie

$6.75

Juice

$6.50

Elderberry Boost

$4.50

Raw Cold Brew

$5.00

Merch

12oz Bag of Coffee

$15.00

Metal to-go mug

$24.00

Clear Tumbler

$9.99

Dad Hat

$24.50

Hazy Luv Cup w Straw

$3.00

Short Sleeve T

$25.00

Tall Tumbler

$24.00

Trucker Hat

$25.50

Mug

$14.00

96 oz Traveler

$30.00

3 gal Traveler

$60.00

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

107 Fish Creek Thoroughfare, Montgomery, TX 77316

Directions

