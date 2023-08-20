Beverage

Espresso

Latte

$4.05+

Americano

$3.35+

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Flat White

$3.75+

Macchiato

$3.60+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Mocha

$4.55+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.55+

Espresso Shot

$1.50+

Cortado

$2.50+

Coffee

Drip

$2.55+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.00+

Nitro

$4.00+

Blendies

Mocha Blendy

$4.55+

Java Chip Blendy

$4.55+

Espresso Blendy

$4.75+

Cold Brew Blendy

$4.75+

Vanilla Bean Blendy

$4.55+

Chai Blendy

$4.75+

Matcha Blendy

$4.55+Out of stock

Caramel Blendy

$4.55+

Custom Blendy

$4.55+

Tea/Refreshers

Chai Tea Latte

$4.45+

Matcha

$4.45+

London Fog

$4.65+

Earl Grey Latte

$4.25+

Black Tea Latte

$4.25+

Iced Black Tea

$2.35+

Steeped Tea

$2.50+

Arnold Palmer

$2.75+

Summer Sunset

$3.75+

Summer Breeze

$3.75+

Mango Starfruit Refresher

$3.55+

Watermelon Mint Refresher

$3.55+

Kiwi Apple Refresher

$3.55+

Others

Chocolate Milk

$3.35+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Steamer

$2.35+

Water

Pupuccino

Cold Milk

$2.85+

Crushed Raspberry Lemonade

$3.50+

Specials

Shaken Espresso

$5.00+

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Latte

$4.50+

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.55+

Cookie Butter Latte

$5.00+

Cafecito

$4.50+

French Vanilla Latte

$4.55+

White Nitro

$4.50+

Seasonal

Salted Caramel White Mocha

$5.00+

Maple Leaf Latte

$4.65+

Nutcracker

$5.00+

Toasted Cocoa

$3.05+Out of stock

Peppermint Mocha Deluxe

$4.00+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$3.95+Out of stock

Pumpkin Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$3.90+Out of stock

Pumpkin Sweet Cream Nitro

$4.20+Out of stock

Food

Bakery

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Cookie

$1.75

Croissant

$2.50

Kolache

Muffin

$3.00

Scone

$5.30

GF Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

GF Scone

$5.75

Bagel

$2.85

Entrees

Avocado Toast

Italian Panini

$6.75

Turkey Pesto Panini

$6.75

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95Out of stock

Grab and Go

Grab & Go

Topo Chico

$2.25

Water Bottle

$1.50

Juice Box

$1.75

Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Chips

$1.50

Oatmeal

$4.00

Suja

$4.95

Uncrustable (pb&j)

$2.00

Merch

12oz Bag of Coffee

$15.00

Metal to-go mug

$24.00

Dad Hat

$22.00

Short Sleeve T

$25.00

Tall Tumbler

$24.00

Trucker Hat

$25.50

Stickers

$0.50

Ceramic Mug

$13.00

8oz Bag of Coffee

$9.00Out of stock

Sweatshirt

$35.00

Gift Box

$30.00

Bowl/Smoothies

Bowl/Smoothie

Acai Bowl

$10.00

Smoothie

