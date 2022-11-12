Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luv Handlz

review star

No reviews yet

2500 James Street

Syracuse, NY 13206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Like it
Luv it
Oreo Crumble

Frozen Yogurt

Like it

$7.00

16 oz Cup of the Fro-yo flavors of your choice with the option to add toppings

Luv it

$10.00

20 oz Cup of the Fro-yo flavors of your choice with the option to add toppings

Frappuccinos

Chocoholic's Choice

$5.99

16 oz of Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate blended with ice and whole milk.

Cookies and Cream

$5.99

A classic pairing: chocolate cookies and sweet cream blended with ice and whole milk.

Java Chip

$5.99

Sweet bits of chocolate paired with Colombian Arabica coffee and blended with ice and whole milk.

Mocha Latte

$5.99

Cocoa and Colombian Arabica coffee mingle in this light yet creamy blend blended with ice and whole milk.

Carmel Latte

$5.99

Warm brown sugar, buttery toffee and rich cream harmonize in this decadent treat

Milkshakes

Like It Shake

$5.99
Peanut Butter Extreme

Peanut Butter Extreme

$7.99

Peanut Butter FroYo, chocolate syrup, peanut butter syrup, topped with a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, Reese’s Pieces and whipped cream.

Oreo Crumble

Oreo Crumble

$7.99

Cookies & Cream FroYo, chocolate syrup, Oreo cookie crumbles topped with an Oreo and whipped cream.

Mint Chipper

$7.99

Mint Chocolate Chip FroYo, chocolate syrup, Andes candies, chocolate chips topped with a York Peppermint Patty and whipped cream.

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.99

Cheesecake FroYo, strawberries, cheesecake pieces, strawberry syrup, topped with whipped cream

Sea Salt Dreamy Dark Chocolate

$7.99

Dark Chocolate FroYo, sea salt caramel syrup, chocolate covered pretzels with whipped cream

Dark Chocolate Raspberry Dream

$7.99

Dole Raspberry FroYo, chocolate syrup, dark chocolate-covered raspberry pieces, whipped cream

Smoothies

We’re crushing it. Our 100% Crushed® smoothies are made with real, ripe fruits and vegetables to deliver creative flavor combinations inspired by nature. No artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners, no preservatives, no HFCS, lactose-free, Gluten-Free, and NO ADDED SUGAR.

Strawberry

$5.99

Strawberry Banana

$5.99

Mango

$5.99

Raspberry Blend

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Luv Handlz serves different flavors of FroYo and offers premium toppings for the best dessert experience. We then donate a portion of the proceeds to charity!

Website

Location

2500 James Street, Syracuse, NY 13206

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

LODED - 6393 Thompson Road
orange starNo Reviews
6393 Thompson Road Syracuse, NY 13206
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Cutters
orange star4.4 • 2,868
2410 Court St Syracuse, NY 13208
View restaurantnext
The Distillery - Syracuse
orange star3.7 • 270
3112 Erie Blvd E Syracuse, NY 13214
View restaurantnext
Lucy's Lounge - Ramada East Syracuse
orange star3.6 • 7
6555 Old Collamer Road South East Syracuse, NY 13057
View restaurantnext
Laci's Tapas Bar
orange starNo Reviews
304 Hawley Ave Syracuse, NY 13203
View restaurantnext
Phoebe's Restaurant & Coffee Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
900 East Genesee Street Syracuse, NY 13244
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Syracuse

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 4,926
246 W Willow Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Cutters
orange star4.4 • 2,868
2410 Court St Syracuse, NY 13208
View restaurantnext
Pastabilities
orange star4.5 • 2,709
311 South Franklin Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Wings Over - Syracuse, NY
orange star4.2 • 1,341
315 Nottingham Rd Syracuse, NY 13210
View restaurantnext
Nestico's Too - 4105 W GENESEE ST
orange star4.4 • 947
4105 W GENESEE ST Syracuse, NY 13219
View restaurantnext
Water Street Bagel Co.
orange star4.7 • 509
239 E Water St. Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Syracuse
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
New Hartford
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Ithaca
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Utica
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston