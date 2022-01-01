Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luverne Country Club 1520 111th Street

review star

No reviews yet

1520 111th Street

Luverne, MN 56156

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Appetizer Sampler

$17.00

Choose 4 Appetizer options. Chislic & Drummies for $1 extra

French Fries

$6.00

Cheeseballs

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Tator Tots

$6.00

Pickle Fries

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Broccoli Cheese Bites

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Mini Tacos

$7.00

Mens League Food

$15.00

Ladies League Food

$10.00

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

1 Topping Pizza

$13.00

2 Topping Pizza

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.50

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.50

Supreme Pizza

$15.00

Meat Lover's Pizza

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.50

Entrées

Deli Sandwich

$6.00

Hot Dog with Chips

$6.00

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Drummies

$11.00

Chislic

$9.00

Hamburger

$9.00

Cheeseburger

$9.00

The Eagle

$14.00

Crispy or Grilled

Chicken Quesadilla with chips and salsa/cheese

$9.00

Senior Lunch

$9.00

Ladies League Special

$10.00

Just Hot Dog No Side

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla with chips & salsa or cheese

$7.00

Bogey Burger

$11.00

Double Bogey Burger

$15.00

The Birdie

$14.00

Par Burger

$14.00

Wing Night Boneless

$4.68+

Bone in Wing Night

$4.68+

Member Night Non-member

$10.00

Beer

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$3.50
Coors Light

Coors Light

$3.50
Coors Light Aluminum

Coors Light Aluminum

$4.00
Michelob Golden Light

Michelob Golden Light

$3.50
Busch Light

Busch Light

$3.50
Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.50
Budweiser

Budweiser

$3.50
Bud Light Aluminum

Bud Light Aluminum

$4.00
Michelob Ultra Infusions

Michelob Ultra Infusions

$3.50
Red Bridge

Red Bridge

$4.00
Goose Island IPA

Goose Island IPA

$4.00Out of stock
Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy

Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy

$4.00Out of stock
Angry Orchard

Angry Orchard

$4.00
Mike's Hard Lemonade

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$4.00
Mike's Hard Strawberry Lemonade

Mike's Hard Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$3.50

Blue Moon

$4.00
Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$4.00
Corona Light

Corona Light

$4.00
Grainbelt Premium

Grainbelt Premium

$4.00

Six Pack

Summit

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Miller Lite ALUM

$4.00

Bucket Special

$15.00

Big Wave

$4.00

Lagunitas

$4.00

Nordeast

$4.00
White Claw Black Cherry

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00
White Claw Mango

White Claw Mango

$4.00
Bud Lt Soda Seltzer Citris

Bud Lt Soda Seltzer Citris

$3.50
Bud Lt Soda Seltzer Orange

Bud Lt Soda Seltzer Orange

$3.50
Bud Lt Soda Seltzer Cola

Bud Lt Soda Seltzer Cola

$3.50
Bud Lt Soda Seltzer Cherry

Bud Lt Soda Seltzer Cherry

$3.50
Rebel Vanilla Latte

Rebel Vanilla Latte

$4.00
Busch NA

Busch NA

$3.50
Take 16 Country Mile Kolsch

Take 16 Country Mile Kolsch

$5.00Out of stock
Take 16 Kick the Can IPA

Take 16 Kick the Can IPA

$5.00
Naturday Strawberry

Naturday Strawberry

$3.50Out of stock
High Noon Peach

High Noon Peach

$5.00
High Noon Pineapple

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cutwater

$7.00

Bud Light Chelada

$4.00

High Noon Guava

$3.50Out of stock

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.00

Vizzy Mimosa Pomegranate Orange

$4.00

Vizzy Mimosa Pineapple Orange

$4.00

Vizzy Mimosa Strawberry Orange

$4.00

Vizzy Mimosa Peach Orange

$4.00

White Claw Raspberry

$4.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$5.00

Wine

Merlot

Merlot

$4.00Out of stock
Barefoot Cabernet

Barefoot Cabernet

$4.00

Gallo Family Cabernet

$4.00
Barefoot White Zinfandel

Barefoot White Zinfandel

$4.00
Barefoot Moscato

Barefoot Moscato

$4.00
Barefoot Riesling

Barefoot Riesling

$4.00
Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$4.00Out of stock

Cocktails/Shots

High Noon Jungle Juice

$4.00
Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Zing Zang Bloody Mary mix with New Amsterdam vodka. Garnishes available upon request. Upcharges available for different vodkas or doubles.

Long Island Iced Tea

Long Island Iced Tea

$5.50

New Amsterdam Gin, New Amsterdam Vodka, Bacardi Rum, and Jose Cuervo Tequila, with sour mix and coke. Tequila and Vodka upgrades available.

Margarita

Margarita

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Tequila, Triple Sec and Margarita mix with a salted rim. On the rocks only. Tequila Upgrade available. Flavors available also.

Tequila Sunrise

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

Jose Cuervo Tequila with orange juice and grenadine. Tequila upgrade available.

Cherry Bomb Shot

Cherry Bomb Shot

$5.00

Cherry McGuillicuddy's Cherry Liquor with Fanta orange soda.

Chuck Norris Shot

Chuck Norris Shot

$5.00

Dr. McGuillicuddy's Cherry Liquor with Liquid Ice energy drink.

Jag Bomb Shot

Jag Bomb Shot

$5.00

Jagermeister with Redbull.

Lemon Drop Shot

Lemon Drop Shot

$4.00

Vodka and lemon juice with a sugar rim. Vodka can be upcharge, basic drink include New Amsterdam vodka.

Crown Peach Shot

Crown Peach Shot

$5.00

Crown Royal Whiskey and Peach Schnapps

Green Tea Shot

Green Tea Shot

$4.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey, Peach Schnapps, Sweet & Sour, splash of Sprite

Vegas Bomb Shot

Vegas Bomb Shot

$5.00

Crown Royal whiskey, Triple Sec liquor, Malibu rum, Cranberry juice in a shot glass With a Redbull pint glass. Meant to be combined prior to drinking.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$5.00

Rumchata and Fireball whiskey

Pinneappoe Upside Down

$5.00

Rbf Shot

$4.00

Apple Jack

$5.00

Dirty Girl Scout

$5.00

4 Horsemen

$5.00

3 Wisemen

$4.50

Bloody Priate

$2.00

Snacks

Peanuts

Peanuts

$0.50
Popcorn

Popcorn

$1.00
Salted Nut Roll

Salted Nut Roll

$2.00
Peanut M&Ms

Peanut M&Ms

$2.00
Peanut Butter M&Ms

Peanut Butter M&Ms

$2.00
Skittles

Skittles

$2.00
Nibs

Nibs

$2.00
Snickers

Snickers

$2.00
Reese's

Reese's

$2.00
Milky Way

Milky Way

$2.00
Cheetos

Cheetos

$1.50
Classic Chips

Classic Chips

$1.50
Sour Cream Chips

Sour Cream Chips

$1.50
BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$1.50
Doritos

Doritos

$1.50

.50 Chips

$0.50

Bars

$2.00

Grandma's Cookies

$2.00

NA Beverage

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.00
Sparkling Ice

Sparkling Ice

$2.00
Powerade

Powerade

$2.00
Monster

Monster

$3.00
Redbull

Redbull

$2.50
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$1.00
Bottled Tea

Bottled Tea

$2.00

Can Of Juice

$1.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.50

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.50

Coke zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

MelloYello

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Pibb

$2.50

BArmor Strawberry Grape

$2.50

B-Armor Fruit Punch

$2.50

B-Armor Strawberry Banana

$2.50

B-Armor Peach Mango No Sugar

$2.50

B-Armor Orange Mango

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Luverne Country Club offers not just golf, but an assorted menu of drinks and food. Come on in and enjoy! Liquor beverage, golf, and merchandise must all be purchased from the clubhouse.

Website

Location

1520 111th Street, Luverne, MN 56156

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pipestone Country Club
orange starNo Reviews
1003 8th Ave SE Pipestone, MN 56164
View restaurantnext
1015 Steak Company
orange star4.5 • 277
1015 2nd Ave Sibley, IA 51249
View restaurantnext
Annie’s - 508 Depot Ave Suite 3
orange starNo Reviews
508 Deot Ave- Garretson, SD 57030
View restaurantnext
Split Rock Burgers & Brews LLC
orange star4.6 • 71
102 S Waldo St Ihlen, MN 56140
View restaurantnext
Brody's - 208 S Main Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
208 S Main Avenue Hills, MN 56138
View restaurantnext
reBar Lounge & Lanes
orange starNo Reviews
945 3rd Avenue Sibley, IA 51249
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Luverne
Sioux Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Arnolds Park
review star
No reviews yet
Mankato
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Albert Lea
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Mason City
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Prior Lake
review star
No reviews yet
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston