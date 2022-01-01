Luverne Country Club 1520 111th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Luverne Country Club offers not just golf, but an assorted menu of drinks and food. Come on in and enjoy! Liquor beverage, golf, and merchandise must all be purchased from the clubhouse.
Location
1520 111th Street, Luverne, MN 56156
Gallery