Lux Bru Cafe 8141 madison Blvd., suite C

8141 madison Blvd., suite C

suite C,

Madison, AL 35758

Coffee 10oz Retail Bags

Sumatra - Dark Roast

$14.99

Guatemala - Medium Roast

$14.99

Mugs

Stoneware Mugs 15oz

$17.25

Flu Buster Concentrate

Flu buster concentrate

$18.00

Sugar Cubes Kits

Large Sugar Cube Kits

$17.00

Birthday Cake Cube

$32.00

Old Fashioned

$28.00

TRIO/Bar Spoon Gift

$36.00

Small Sugar Cube Kit

$9.30

Kits

Crystal Champagne Kit

$28.00

Matcha Kit

$28.00

Teapressa Signature Starting Kit

$49.00

Crystal Mimosa Kit

$28.00

Christmas cookie drink kit

$30.00

Holiday kit

$30.00

Favorites Lux Mini Trio

$28.00

Syrups

Jalapeno

$14.50

Chocolate Mint

$14.50

Ginger

$14.50

White Peppermint Mocha

$14.50

Accessories

Teaspressa Muddler

$12.00

Bar Spoons

$12.00

Mini Bar Spoons

$8.00

Steeper

$10.00

Glass Honey Jar w/ wood dipper

$20.50

Drinking Vinegar

Strawberry Rose

$18.00

Ginger

$18.00

Blueberry Rose

$18.00

Barista Hourly

One Barista (Hourly)

$25.00

Two Baristas (Hourly)

$50.00

Event Space (Hourly)

Tuesday through Saturday (after dark)

$100.00

Tuesday through Saturday (during store hours+upstairs only)

$75.00

Sunday/Monday (3hrmin)

$100.00

Cleaning Fee

$25.00

Producer Fee (hourly)

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Luxurious Coffee and Food options.

8141 madison Blvd., suite C, suite C,, Madison, AL 35758

