7065 S. Ballpark Drive

Franklin, WI 53132

Brunch

Crispy Waffle Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Waffle and Maple Syrup Battered Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, English Muffin

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Scrambled Eggs, Potato, Bacon, Egg, Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Warm Tortilla

Season Chef Brunch Board

$15.00

Bay Rental Rates Mon - Thu

Open - 12p (1 Hour)

$32.00

12p - 5p (1 Hour)

$42.00

5p - Close (1 Hour)

$52.00

Open - 12p (1/2 Hour)

$16.00

12p - 5p (1/2 Hour)

$21.00

5p - Close (1/2 Hour)

$26.00

Bay Rental Rates Fri - Sun

Open - 12p (1 Hour)

$35.00

12p - 5p (1 Hour)

$45.00

5p - Close (1 Hour)

$55.00

Open - 12p (1/2 Hour)

$17.50

12p - 5p (1/2 Hour)

$22.50

5p - Close (1/2 Hour)

$27.50

Half Price Tuesday

Open - 12p (1 Hour)

$16.00

12p - 5p (1 Hour)

$21.00

5p - Close (1 Hour)

$26.00

Open - 12p (1/2 Hour)

$8.00

12p - 5p (1/2 Hour)

$10.50

5p - Close (1/2 Hour)

$13.00

Membership

Annual Membership

$5.00

Existing Member

Service Fees

Showcase Event

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Luxe Golf Bays is a high-tech driving range, with beer garden and two restaurants located in Ballpark Commons set to open on August 12, 2022. Luxe Golf will have 57 golf bays on three stories overlooking a 250-yard-long turf range. Doppler technology will track golfers' drives down to the spin on the ball and allow games such as bull's-eye where points are awarded for consistent accuracy.

