Restaurant info

Luxe Golf Bays is a high-tech driving range, with beer garden and two restaurants located in Ballpark Commons set to open on August 12, 2022. Luxe Golf will have 57 golf bays on three stories overlooking a 250-yard-long turf range. Doppler technology will track golfers' drives down to the spin on the ball and allow games such as bull's-eye where points are awarded for consistent accuracy.

Website