Luxe Golf
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Luxe Golf Bays is a high-tech driving range, with beer garden and two restaurants located in Ballpark Commons set to open on August 12, 2022. Luxe Golf will have 57 golf bays on three stories overlooking a 250-yard-long turf range. Doppler technology will track golfers' drives down to the spin on the ball and allow games such as bull's-eye where points are awarded for consistent accuracy.
Location
7065 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Explorium Brewpub Southridge
No Reviews
5300 S 76th St, Unit 1450A Greendale, WI 53129
View restaurant