Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luzianne Café

review star

No reviews yet

481 Girod St

New Orleans, LA 70130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

SERVED ALL DAY

Cajun Sunshine Beignets

$8.80

2 Swans Down Beignets stuffed with soft scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese, and our cajun sunshine hot sauce.

Traditional Beignets

$8.00

4 New Orleans classic, made with our Swans Down cake flour topped with powered sugar

Morning Joy Biscuit

$9.00

Buttermilk biscuit, eggs any style, bacon or sausage, American cheese, hot sauce

Calas

$9.00

Deep fried rice fritter, served with 100% chicory anglaise

Eye Opener Breakfast

$15.00

2 eggs your style, your choice of protein, grits or confit garlic grits, choice of bread

Swans Down Triple Stack

$9.00

Large fluffy Swans Down, malted milk pancakes with maple syrup

Lunch

SERVED ALL DAY

Double Cheese Burger

$15.00

TWO 5-OZ griddle-pressed patties, dressed with American cheese, house pickles, and Blue-Plate Remoulade on a Challah bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Deep fried chicken thigh, tossed in our Tiger Sauce reduction, Blue Plate buttermilk ranch, lettuce, and house made pickles

Beef Debris Po'boy

$15.40

Braised beef debris, fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, Blue Plate Mayo, and house made pickles.

Fried Shrimp Po'boy

$19.50

Cornmeal fried shrimp, fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, Blue Plate Mayo, and house made pickles.

Caesar Salad

$10.35

Romaine hearts, Blue Plate Caesar dressing, crispy chicken skins, and shaved parmesan

Chicken Salad "Salad"

$10.35

House-made chicken salad, mixed baby greens, summer radishes, tomato, lemon poppy seed dressing

Endive Salad and Poached Pear Salad

$10.35

Mixed endive, fresh pear poached in our Hibiscus tea, pecans, and Smokey blue cheese, lunch box peppers, and vinaigrette

Sides

Eggs

$3.50

2 any style

Biscuit

$3.50

biscuit with whipped butter

Hash Brown Patties

$3.50

2 hash brown patties

Seasonal Fruit

$3.50

variety

Potato Salad

$3.50

Potato salad with pickled okra

Dirty Rice

$6.00

Traditional southern dirty rice

Chicken and Sausage gumbo

$7.50

Traditional southern chicken and sausage Gumbo

French Fries

$3.50

crispy golden fries tossed in kosher salt

Grits

$4.00

grits or our creole grits

Side of Protein

$3.50

sausage or bacon

Choice of Bread

$3.30

white, wheat, or English muffin

Piece of Fruit

$1.75

apple, orange, or banana

Coffee and Tea

Daily Drip Coffee

$0.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Rich and dark Luzianne Coffee mellowed with chicory. Toddy brewed.

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

French Market Dark roast with Chicory

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.75+

Traditional recipe made with our CDM coffee and chicory

Iced Tea

$3.00+

unsweet, sweet, mango, and peach flavors

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Luzianne black tea

Chai Tea

$4.75+

Our house-made recipe is getting rave reviews

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Hershey's

Juice/Milk

$1.75+

OJ,

Specialty Drinks

Spiced Iced Coffee

$6.00

Our new Patria Mexican coffee brewed with cinnamon, cloves, and star anise. spiced simple and a touch of cream

Fizzy Brew

$6.00

Our cold brew concentrate with cranberry juice and soda.

Cold brew cold Fashioned

$9.25

Mocktail- choice of our 3 cold brew concentrates - black, coffee and chicory, or mocha, simple, and bitters

Iced Lemon Espresso

$6.00

An Italian favorite - San Pellegrino Limonata and espresso

Espresso Julep

$9.25

Mocktail- espresso, mint simple, milk. shaken over ice

Ready to Drink

Evamor - 20 oz

$4.00

Our natural artesian alkaline water

Evamor - 64 oz

$5.00

Our natural artesian alkaline water

FM-Cold Brew Black

$15.75

32 oz concentrate. Dilute with water or milk. Store cold. Great for the office.

FM-Cold Brew Mocha

$15.75

32 oz concentrate. Dilute with water or milk. Store cold. Great for the office.

FM-Cold Brew Chicory

$15.75

32 oz concentrate. Dilute with water or milk. Store cold. Great for the office.

Luz - Green Tea and Honey

$3.00

Luz - Peach and Ginger

$3.00

Luzianne - Sweet tea

$3.00

Luzianne - Unsweet

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast and lunch cafe serving pastries, baked goods, and coffee and tea. Thank you for stopping by and we hope to see you again soon!

Location

481 Girod St, New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Carmo
orange starNo Reviews
527 Julia Street New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Walk-On's - Poydras St.
orange starNo Reviews
1009 Poydras Street New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
Willa Jean
orange star4.3 • 3,509
611 O'Keefe Ave New Orleans, LA 70113
View restaurantnext
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant - New Orleans
orange star3.7 • 611
701 Tchoupitoulas St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
City Greens - Poydras
orange star4.5 • 381
909 Poydras St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
Kitchen+Bar - New Orleans - Drury Plaza #004
orange starNo Reviews
820 Poydras Street New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Acme Oyster House - French Quarter
orange star4.4 • 21,890
724 Iberville St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Domenica
orange star4.5 • 10,979
123 Baronne St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
ATCHAFALAYA - NEW ORLEANS
orange star4.7 • 8,433
901 Louisiana Ave New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Herbsaint Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 6,516
701 St Charles Ave New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
La Petite Grocery
orange star4.7 • 5,727
4238 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Down the Hatch
orange star4.2 • 5,001
1921 Sophie Wright Pl New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston