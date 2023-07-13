Beverages

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budwiser

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Estrella de Galicia

$5.00

Heiniken

$5.00

Heiniken Light

$5.00

Miller Liter

$4.00

Modello Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Presidente

$5.00

Stella Atrois

$5.00

XXAmber

$5.00

XXLarger

$5.00

Hatuey

$5.00

Water

Agua Natural

$2.50

Perrier Water

$3.00

Saratoga Water 12 oz.

$3.00

Saratoga Water 28 oz.

$4.95

Saratoga Water Sparkling 28 oz.

$3.00

Saratoga Water Sparkling 12 oz.

$3.00

Beverages

Apple juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Chocolate Milk 16oz

$2.95

Diet Materva

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Ice Tea

$2.95

Jugo de Tomate

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.75

Malta

$3.25

Milk 16 oz

$2.75

Orange Juice Fresh

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.25

Kids-Milk 8oz

$2.50

Kids-ChocoMilk 8oz

$3.50

Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.95

Guanabana Milkshake

$5.95

Mamey Milkshake

$5.95Out of stock

Mango Milkshake

$5.95

Papaya Milkshake

$5.95

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.95

Soda

Coca Cola

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Jupiña

$3.25

Iron beer

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Ginge Ale

$2.75

Club soda

$2.25

MATERVA

$3.25

DIET MATERVA

$3.50

Coffee

Café cubano

$1.95

Cortadito

$2.25

Cortadito Leche Evaporada

$4.50

Café Con Leche

$2.75

Capuchino

$3.25

COLADA

$2.50

Colada Doble

$6.00

Americano

$1.50

Food

Appetizers

Mariquitas/Plantian Chips

$5.95

Yuca Frita/Yuca Fríes

$7.50

Tamal con Lechon/Roast Pork w/Corn Pie

$9.95

Empanadas/Turnovers (3) Chiken or Ground Beef

$6.95

CHICHARRON DE POLLO APERITIVO

$10.95

Croquetas

$5.95

Papa Rellena

$5.50

Bandeja Las Vegas/Sampler Platter

$21.95

Masitas de Cerdo/Pork Chunks Appetizer

$8.96

Cocktail de Camarones

$12.95

Soups

Sopa de Pollo (8 oz)

$3.95

Sopa de Pollo(16 oz)

$5.50

Sopa de Pollo(32 oz)

$11.95

Caldo Gallego (P)

$4.95

Caldo gallego (G)

$6.95

Caldo Gallego XtraLg

$12.95

Frijol Negro (P)

$2.95

Frijol Negro (G)

$3.95

Frijol Negro XtraLg

$12.95

Frijol Colorado (P)

$3.95

Frijol Colorado (G)

$4.95

Frijol Colorado Xtra Lg (32z)

$12.95

Salads

House Salad

$3.95

Tropical Salad

$6.95

Avocado Salad

$4.95

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Chicken Ceasar

$15.90

Steak Caeser

$17.90

Shrimps Caesar Salad

$16.95

Ensalada de Tomate

$3.95

ALL ENTREES

All entrees are served with rice, beans and maduros. If you want different sides, please choose up to two options from the sub sides.

#1 Filete de Pollo - Chicken Fillet

$14.95

#2 Milanesa de Pollo - Chicken Milanesa

$16.95

Pollo Empanizado - Breaded Chicken Fillet

$15.95

Chicharrón de Pollo - Chicken Chunks

$13.95

Chicharrón Ajillo - Garlic Chicken Chunks

$16.95

Pollo Chimichurri - Chicken Chimichurri

$15.95

Vaca Frita de Pollo - Grilled Shredded Chicken

$12.95

Arroz con Pollo

$12.95Out of stock

Arroz Imperial

$14.95

Lechón Asado - Roast Pork

$13.95

Masas de Cerdo - Roast Pork

$13.95

Chuletada de Cerdo - Pork Chops

$16.95

Lomo de Cerdo

$16.95

Vaca Frita - Fried Beef

$14.95

#11 Bistec de Palomilla

$15.95

El Trio

$24.95

Milanesa steak

$17.95

#14-Bistek Empanizado

$16.95

Churrasco - Skirt Steak

$35.95

Ropa Viaja - Shredded Beef

$14.95

Picadillo - Grounded Beef

$12.95

Filete de Pescado - Fish Fillet

$15.95

Zarzuela de Mariscos

$34.95

Pargo ENTERO frito

$29.95

Pescado a la Mariquita - Plantain Crusted Fish

$17.95

CAMARON AL AJILLO

$21.95

CAMARON ENCHILADO

$21.95

CAMARON EN SALSA VERDE

$21.95

Mahi-Mahi

$16.95

Salmon

$17.95

Paella

$34.95

Filete de Pargo

$21.95

Arroz con Camarones

$16.95

Desserts

Flan

$4.95

Flan De Coco

$5.95

Flan de Queso

$5.95

Tres Leches

$6.95

Natilla

$5.50

Crema Catalana

$5.95

Buñuelos

$5.95

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Kids Menu

Kids Palomilla

$10.95

Kids Baby Pollo

$9.95

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Sandwiches

Sandwich Cubano

$10.95

Pan con Bistek

$12.95

Media Noche

$9.95

Pan con Lechón

$10.95

Croqueta Preparada

$10.95

Pan con Pollo

$10.95

Pan con Croquetas

$6.95

Pan con Pescado

$12.95

Sides

Arroz Blanco

$2.25

Moro

$2.95

Maduros

$3.95

Tostones

$4.95

Papas Frita

$3.25

Vegetales

$4.95

Yuca

$3.95

Tamal

$4.50

Limones

$0.50

Cebolla Picada 2oz

$0.50

Cebolla Cocinada 8oz

$3.75

Salsa de Cilantro 2oz

$1.00

Salsa Chimichurri 2oz

$1.00

mojo

$1.00

Orden de Pan (12 p)

$3.90

SALSAS

$1.00

Huevo Frito

$3.95

Arroz Amarillo

$2.95

Regular Sauces

$1.00+

lunch special - Thur

Lunch Special - Thursday

Filete de Pescado/Fish Fillet

$11.95

Lechón Asado/Roast Pork

$9.95

Baby Churrasco/Skirt Steak

$22.95

Arroz con Pollo Muslo

$9.95

Lomo de Cerdo/Pork Loin

$10.95

Filete de Pollo

$10.95

1/4 Roasted Chicken

$8.95

Catering Menu

Aperitivos

Mini Empanadas

$75.00+

Full Tray Mariquitas

$40.00

1/2 Tray Mariquitas

$20.00

Mini Pork Sand (20pcs0

$35.00

Empanadas Catering

Yuca Frita

Mini Croquetas Catering

10 Tamales

$35.00

15 Tamales

$52.50

20 Tamales

$70.00

25 Tamales

$87.50

10 Croquetas

$15.00

15 Croquetas

$22.50

20 Croquetas

$30.00

25 Croquetas

$37.50

30 Croquetas

$45.00

35 Croquetas

$52.50

40 Croquetas

$60.00

45 Croquetas

$67.50

50 Croquetas

$75.00

Mini Cuban Sandwiches

9 People!

$24.00

12 People!

$32.00

15 People!

$40.00

18 People!

$48.00

21 People!

$56.00

24 People!

$64.00

27 People!

$72.00

30 People!

$80.00

33 People!

$88.00

Salad

House Salad Tray

Tropical Delight Salad

1/2 Tray House Salad

$30.00

Full Tray House Salad

$55.00

Entrees/Entradas

Paleta Sola

$69.95

Paleta with Sides

$89.95

Lechon Asado Catering

$120.00+

Masas Catering

$129.50+

Baby Pollo Catering

$119.50+

Chicken Chunks Catering

$129.50+

Garlic Chicharrones Po Catering

$139.50+

Ropa Vieja Catering

$135.00+

Vaca Frita Catering

$129.50+

Picadillo Catering

$99.50+

Arroz Imperial Catering

$64.50+

Lechon Asado Solo

$8.95

Masas Sola

$8.95

Ropa Vieja Sola

$11.95

Vaca Frita Sola

$11.95

Baby Pollo Solo

$9.95

Shrimp Catering

$159.50+

Desserts

Flan Tray

$25.50+

Tres Leches Tray

$65.00

Vanilla Pudding Tray Mod

$25.50+

Creme Brulle Tray

$33.00+

Guava Cheesecake Entero

$55.00

Monument Choco Entero

$55.00

Sides

Sweet Plantains Tray

$25.00+

Frijol Negro Tray

$25.00+

Frijol Rojo Tray

$28.00+

Yuca Hervida Tray

$29.50+

Garlic Sauce 8Oz Catering

$3.00

Garlic Sauce 16 Oz Catering

$6.00

Cilantro Sauce 8 Oz Catering

$2.00

Cilantro Sauce 16 Oz Catering

$4.00

Chimichurri Sauce 8 Oz Catering

$3.00

Chimichurri Sauce 16Oz Catering

$6.00

10 People Blanco

$17.50

15 People Blanco

$26.25

20 People Blanco

$35.00

25 People Blanco

$43.75

30 People Blanco

$52.50

35 People Blanco

$61.25

40 People Blanco

$70.00

45 People Blanco

$78.75

50 People Blanco

$87.50

10 People Moro

$27.50

15 People Moro

$41.25

20 People Moro

$55.00

25 People Moro

$68.75

30 People Moro

$82.50

35 People Moro

$96.25

40 People Moro

$110.00

45 People Moro

$123.75

50 People Moro

$137.50

Otros Appt

Croquetas (100)

$45.00

Chicken Fingers (40 pcs)

$45.00

Mini Pork Sand (20pcs0

$35.00

Yuquitas (50)

$27.50

Pastelitos (30)

$35.00+

Mini Empanadas

$75.00+

Guayava

$35.00

Guayaba y Queso

$35.00

Pollo*

$75.00

Carne*

$75.00

Puerco Enteros y Otros

Puerco Entero 20-25LBS

$275.00

Puerco Entero 30-35LBS

$375.00

Puerco Entero 35-40LBS

$450.00

Pernil Combo

$190.00

Pernil Solo

$150.00

Puerco Entero

Catering Xtras

Table Clothes (square)

$10.00

Table Clothes Rect. 132'

$15.00

Clothe Napkins (Tela)

$0.45

Chaffing Dishes w/ Sterno

$12.00

Sterno

$0.75

Disposible Chaffing Rack

$3.50

Serving Tongs(Pinzas)

$1.25

Serving Spoons(rice)

$0.75

Serving Forks

$0.75

Serving Soup Spoon

$1.75

Rolled F/K/S Plastic (Nicer)

$0.99

Togo F/K/S

$0.40

Plastic Plates (Nicer)

$0.85

Paper or Foam Plates

$0.25

Ice Bucket

$5.00

1/2 Aluminum Cont.

$0.75

LG Aluminum Cont.

$1.00

Rental- Pig Tray

$25.00

Beverages (3PD)

$9.95

