  • Home
  • /
  • Hollywood
  • /
  • LVCC Pembroke Pines University Drive - 2150 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE
Main picView gallery

LVCC Pembroke Pines University Drive 2150 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

review star

No reviews yet

2150 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

PEMBROKE PINES, FL 33024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beverages

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budwiser

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Estrella de Galicia

$5.00

Harvey

Heiniken

$5.00

Heiniken Light

$5.00

Miller Liter

$4.00

Modello Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Polar

$5.00

Presidente

$5.00

Presidente Light

$5.00

Stella Atrois

$5.00

XXAmber

$5.00

XXLarger

$5.00

Becks

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Hatuey

$5.00

3 Horses Lager

$5.00

1906 Reserva

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Water

Agua Natural

$2.00

Perrier Water

$3.00

Saratoga Water 12 oz.

$3.00

Saratoga Water 28 oz.

$4.95

Saratoga Water Sparkling 28 oz.

$3.00

Saratoga Water Sparkling 12 oz.

$3.00

Beverages

Apple juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chocolate Milk 16oz

$2.95

Diet Materva

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.25

Ice Tea

$2.25

Jugo de Tomate

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Malta

$2.75

Milk 16 oz

$2.75

Orange Juice Fresh

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.25

Kids-Milk 8oz

$2.50

Kids-ChocoMilk 8oz

$3.50

Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.95

Guanabana Milkshake

$5.95

Mamey Milkshake

$5.95

Mango Milkshake

$5.95

Papaya Milkshake

$5.95

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.95

Soda

Coca Cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Jupiña

$2.75

Iron beer

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Ginge Ale

$2.75

Club soda

$2.25

MATERVA

$2.75

DIET MATERVA

$3.50

Coffee

Café cubano

$1.95

Cortadito

$2.25

Cortadito Leche Evaporada

$4.50

Café Con Leche

$2.75

Capuchino

$3.25

COLADA

$2.50

Colada Doble

$6.00

Americano

$1.50

Food

Appetizers

Mariquitas

$5.95

Yuca Frita

$7.50

Tamal con Lechon

$9.95

Empanadas (3) Chiken or Ground Beef

$6.95

CHICHARRON DE POLLO APERITIVO

$12.95

Croquetas

$5.95

Papa Rellena

$5.50

Bandeja Las Vegas

$21.95

Masitas de Cerdo (APT)- Pork Chunks

$10.95

Soups

SOPAS Y FRIJOLES

$3.95+

Salads

House Salad

$3.95

Tropical Salad

$6.95

Avocado Salad

$4.95

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Chicken Ceasar

$15.90

Steak Caeser

$17.90

Shrimps Caesar Salad

$16.95

Ensalada de Tomate

$3.95

ALL ENTREES

All entrees are served with rice, beans and maduros. If you want different sides, please choose up to two options from the sub sides.

#1 Filete de Pollo - Chicken Fillet

$14.95

Milanesa de Pollo - Chicken Milanesa

$15.95

Pollo Empanizado - Breaded Chicken Fillet

$15.95

Chicharrón de Pollo - Chicken Chunks

$15.95

Chicharrón Ajillo - Garlic Chicken Chunks

$13.95

Vaca Frita de Pollo - Grilled Shredded Chicken

$14.95

Pollo Chimichurri - Chicken Chimichurri

$15.95

Arroz con Pollo

$12.95

Arroz Imperial

$14.95

Lechón Asado - Roast Pork

$13.95

Masas de Cerdo - Roast Chunks

$13.95

Chuletada de Cerdo - Pork Chops

$16.95

Lomo de Cerdo

$14.95

Vaca Frita - Fried Beef

$14.95

#11 Bistec de Palomilla - Palomilla Steak

$15.95

El Trio

$24.95

Milanesa steak

$17.95

Bistek Empanizado - Breaded Steak

$16.95

Churrasco - Skirt Steak

$29.95

Ropa Viaja - Shredded Beef

$14.95

Picadillo - Grounded Beef

$12.95

Filete de Pescado - Fish Fillet

$15.95

Pescado a la Mariquita - Plantain Crusted Fish

$17.95

CAMARON AL AJILLO

$18.95

CAMARON EN SALSA VERDE

$21.95

CAMARON ENCHILADO

$18.95

Zarzuela de Mariscos

$34.95

Pargo ENTERO frito

$34.95

Mahi-Mahi

$16.95

Salmon

$17.95

Paella

$34.95

Filete de Pargo

$21.95

Arroz con Camarones

$16.95

Desserts

Buñuelos

$6.95

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Churros

$8.95

Crema Catalana

$5.95

Flan

$4.95

Flan De Coco

$5.95

Flan de Queso

$5.95

Natilla

$4.50

Tres Leches

$6.95

Kids Menu

Kids Palomilla

$10.95

Kids Baby Pollo

$9.95

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Sandwiches

Sandwich Cubano - Cuban Sandwich

$10.95

Media Noche - Midnight Sandwich

$9.95

Pan con Bistec - Steak Sandwich

$12.95

Pan con Lechón - Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Pan con Pollo - Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Croqueta preparada

$10.95

Pan con Croquetas

$6.95

Tostadas

$1.50

Sides

Arroz Blanco

$2.25

Moro

$2.95

Cebolla Cocinada 8oz

$3.75

Cebolla Picada 2oz

$0.50

Limones

$0.50

Orden de Pan (12 p)

$1.70

Papas Frita

$3.25

Maduros

$3.95

Salsa Chimichurri 2oz

$0.50

Salsa de Cilantro 2oz

$0.75

SALSAS

$1.00

Tamal

$4.50

Tostones

$6.95

Vegetales

$4.95

Yuca

$3.95

Huevo Frito

$3.95

Specialty Entrees

Rabo Encendido

$25.95

Arroz con Pollo Individual

$12.00

Shrimp and Rice Special

$16.95

Catering Menu

Aperitivos

Mini Empanadas

$75.00+

Full Tray Mariquitas

$40.00

1/2 Tray Mariquitas

$20.00

Mini Pork Sand (20pcs0

$35.00

Empanadas Catering

Yuca Frita

Mini Croquetas Catering

10 Tamales

$35.00

15 Tamales

$52.50

20 Tamales

$70.00

25 Tamales

$87.50

10 Croquetas

$15.00

15 Croquetas

$22.50

20 Croquetas

$30.00

25 Croquetas

$37.50

30 Croquetas

$45.00

35 Croquetas

$52.50

40 Croquetas

$60.00

45 Croquetas

$67.50

50 Croquetas

$75.00

Mini Cuban Sandwiches

9 People!

$24.00

12 People!

$32.00

15 People!

$40.00

18 People!

$48.00

21 People!

$56.00

24 People!

$64.00

27 People!

$72.00

30 People!

$80.00

33 People!

$88.00

Salad

House Salad Tray

Tropical Delight Salad

1/2 Tray House Salad

$30.00

Full Tray House Salad

$55.00

Entrees/Entradas

Paleta Sola

$69.95

Paleta with Sides

$89.95

Lechon Asado Catering

$120.00+

Masas Catering

$129.50+

Baby Pollo Catering

$119.50+

Chicken Chunks Catering

$129.50+

Garlic Chicharrones Po Catering

$139.50+

Ropa Vieja Catering

$135.00+

Vaca Frita Catering

$129.50+

Picadillo Catering

$99.50+

Arroz Imperial Catering

$64.50+

Lechon Asado Solo

$8.95

Masas Sola

$8.95

Ropa Vieja Sola

$11.95

Vaca Frita Sola

$11.95

Baby Pollo Solo

$9.95

Shrimp Catering

$159.50+

Desserts

Flan Tray

$25.50+

Tres Leches Tray

$65.00

Vanilla Pudding Tray Mod

$25.50+

Creme Brulle Tray

$33.00+

Guava Cheesecake Entero

$55.00

Monument Choco Entero

$55.00

Sides

Sweet Plantains Tray

$25.00+

Frijol Negro Tray

$25.00+

Frijol Rojo Tray

$28.00+

Yuca Hervida Tray

$29.50+

Garlic Sauce 8Oz Catering

$3.00

Garlic Sauce 16 Oz Catering

$6.00

Cilantro Sauce 8 Oz Catering

$2.00

Cilantro Sauce 16 Oz Catering

$4.00

Chimichurri Sauce 8 Oz Catering

$3.00

Chimichurri Sauce 16Oz Catering

$6.00

10 People Blanco

$17.50

15 People Blanco

$26.25

20 People Blanco

$35.00

25 People Blanco

$43.75

30 People Blanco

$52.50

35 People Blanco

$61.25

40 People Blanco

$70.00

45 People Blanco

$78.75

50 People Blanco

$87.50

10 People Moro

$27.50

15 People Moro

$41.25

20 People Moro

$55.00

25 People Moro

$68.75

30 People Moro

$82.50

35 People Moro

$96.25

40 People Moro

$110.00

45 People Moro

$123.75

50 People Moro

$137.50

Otros Appt

Croquetas (100)

$45.00

Chicken Fingers (40 pcs)

$45.00

Mini Pork Sand (20pcs0

$35.00

Yuquitas (50)

$27.50

Pastelitos (30)

$35.00+

Mini Empanadas

$75.00+

Guayava

$35.00

Guayaba y Queso

$35.00

Pollo*

$75.00

Carne*

$75.00

Puerco Enteros y Otros

Puerco Entero 20-25LBS

$275.00

Puerco Entero 30-35LBS

$375.00

Puerco Entero 35-40LBS

$450.00

Pernil Combo

$190.00

Pernil Solo

$150.00

Puerco Entero

Catering Xtras

Table Clothes (square)

$10.00

Table Clothes Rect. 132'

$15.00

Clothe Napkins (Tela)

$0.45

Chaffing Dishes w/ Sterno

$12.00

Sterno

$0.75

Disposible Chaffing Rack

$3.50

Serving Tongs(Pinzas)

$1.25

Serving Spoons(rice)

$0.75

Serving Forks

$0.75

Serving Soup Spoon

$1.75

Rolled F/K/S Plastic (Nicer)

$0.99

Togo F/K/S

$0.40

Plastic Plates (Nicer)

$0.85

Paper or Foam Plates

$0.25

Ice Bucket

$5.00

1/2 Aluminum Cont.

$0.75

LG Aluminum Cont.

$1.00

Rental- Pig Tray

$25.00

Employee

Employee Monday

1/4 de Pollo Asado

$8.50

Vaca Frita de pollo

$8.95

Fricase de Pollo

$8.95

Filete de Pescado

$9.95

Employee Tuesday

1/4 de Pollo Asado

$7.95

Vaca Frita de pollo

$8.95

Filete de Pescado

$9.95

Lechon Asado

$8.95

Employee Wednesday

1/4 de Pollo Asado

$7.95

Vaca Frita de Pollo

$8.95

Filete de Pescado

$9.95

Chicharrones de Pollo

$9.95

Ropa Vieja

$10.95

Employee Thursday

1/4 de Pollo Asado

$8.95

Vaca Frita de pollo

$8.95

Filete de Pescado

$9.95

Arroz con Pollo

$8.95

Masas de Cerdo

$9.95

Employee Fridays

1/4 Pollo Asado

$8.95

Vaca Frita de Pollo

$8.95

Filete de Pescado

$9.95

Baby Palomilla

$10.95

Employee Saturday

1/4 de Pollo Asado

$8.95

Vaca Frita de Pollo

$9.95

Picadillo

$8.95

Filete de Pescado

$9.95

Employee Sunday

1/4 de Pollo Asado

$8.95

Vaca Frita de pollo

$9.95

Filete de Pescado

$9.95

Arroz con Pollo

$8.95

Lechon Asado

$9.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2150 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE, PEMBROKE PINES, FL 33024

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rickey's Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8389 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Smoothie Time
orange starNo Reviews
8900 Taft Street Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
La Carreta Pembroke Pines
orange starNo Reviews
301 N University Drive Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Scruby's BBQ - Pembroke Pines
orange starNo Reviews
251 N.University Dr Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Shorty's BBQ - Davie
orange star4.2 • 1,851
5989 S. University Dr Davie, FL 33328
View restaurantnext
Capriccio Ristorante - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 1,505
2424 N University Dr. Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in PEMBROKE PINES

La Carreta Miramar
orange star4.5 • 3,824
14791 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 3,671
15749 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 2,163
15955 Pines Blvd pembroke Pines, FL 33028
View restaurantnext
imasa sushi
orange star4.7 • 2,004
8570 stirling rd Hollywood, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Super Arepa - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.4 • 1,610
15801 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Capriccio Ristorante - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 1,505
2424 N University Dr. Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near PEMBROKE PINES
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (382 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1162 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston