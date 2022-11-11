Restaurant header imageView gallery

LVL Up Pizza & Arcade

review star

No reviews yet

100 BLUE MOON XING, Suite 110

Pooler, GA 31322

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16 inch
Garlic Cheese Bread
12 inch

Build Your Own Pizzas

12 inch

$12.00

16 inch

$16.00

Detroit-Style

$18.00

Specialty Pizzas

12" Power Up

12" Power Up

$16.00

basil pesto, tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze

12" Street Fighter

12" Street Fighter

$17.00

house marinara, mozzarella, meatball chunks, ham, pepperoni, bacon

12" Zelda's Delight

12" Zelda's Delight

$15.00

house marinara, mozzarella, spinach, ham, shaved parmesan

12" Bonsai Bowser

12" Bonsai Bowser

$18.00

oil and garlic base, smoked provolone, mozzarella, mushroom mix, garlic aioli, caramelized onion and scallion

12" God of War

12" God of War

$17.00

house marinara, mozzarella, meatball, chorizo, bacon, arugula, habanero, sriracha drizzle

12" Fortnite

12" Fortnite

$15.00

house marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, banana peppers

12" Punch Out

12" Punch Out

$16.00

buffalo sauce, mozzarella, roasted, chicken, bacon, ranch and buffalo drizzle

12" Princess Peach

12" Princess Peach

$17.00

bbq sauce, provolone, mozzarella, peach slices, roasted chicken, crushed, red pepper, BBQ drizzle

12" Prince of Persia

12" Prince of Persia

$18.00

tikka marinara, mozzarella, marinated, chicken tikka, cilantro chutney, tamarind, chutney drizzle, red onion

12" Tropic Thunder

12" Tropic Thunder

$17.00

house marinara, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeño

12" Sorcerer Supreme

12" Sorcerer Supreme

$17.00

house marinara, mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, white onion

16" Power Up

16" Power Up

$20.00

basil pesto, tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze

16" Street Fighter

16" Street Fighter

$21.00

house marinara, mozzarella, meatball chunks, ham, pepperoni, bacon

16" Zelda's Delight

16" Zelda's Delight

$19.00

house marinara, mozzarella, spinach, ham, shaved parmesan

16" Bonsai Bowser

16" Bonsai Bowser

$22.00

oil and garlic base, smoked provolone, mozzarella, mushroom mix, garlic aioli, caramelized onion and scallion

16" God of War

16" God of War

$21.00

house marinara, mozzarella, meatball, chorizo, bacon, arugula, habanero, sriracha drizzle

16" Fortnight

16" Fortnight

$19.00

house marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, banana peppers

16" Punch Out

16" Punch Out

$21.00

buffalo sauce, mozzarella, roasted, chicken, bacon, ranch and buffalo drizzle

16" Princess Peach

16" Princess Peach

$21.00

bbq sauce, provolone, mozzarella, peach slices, roasted chicken, crushed, red pepper, BBQ drizzle

16" Prince of Persia

16" Prince of Persia

$22.00

tikka marinara, mozzarella, marinated, chicken tikka, cilantro chutney, tamarind, chutney drizzle, red onion

16" Tropic Thunder

16" Tropic Thunder

$21.00

house marinara, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeño

16" Sorcerer Supreme

16" Sorcerer Supreme

$21.00

house marinara, mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, white onion

Hot Apps

Garlic Bytes

Garlic Bytes

$6.00

baked dough, garlic butter, Italian seasoning

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.00

garlic parmesan, mozzarella, Italian seasoning

The Hogan Meatball Hoagie

The Hogan Meatball Hoagie

$9.00

house-made meatballs, mozzarella cheese, house marinara, Italian seasoning

5 Wings

5 Wings

$9.00

Choice of Sauce: buffalo, bbq, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, honey bbq, habanero sriracha, hot lemon pepper, or honey lemon pepper *wings served with house-made ranch

10 Wings

10 Wings

$16.00

Choice of Sauce: buffalo, bbq, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, honey bbq, habanero sriracha, hot lemon pepper, or honey lemon pepper *wings served with house-made ranch

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.50

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, green pepper, banana pepper, mushroom, black olives, shaved parmesan, crouton, choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.50

romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, shave parmesan, croutons

Dessert

Coffee Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Salted Caramel

$5.00

Rotating Flavor

$5.00

Sides

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side of Stache Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side of Caesar

$0.75

Side of Marinara

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Habañero Sriracha Sauce

$0.75

Side Pesto

$0.75

Hoagies

The Yoshi

The Yoshi

$8.00

fresh mozzarella, basil, roasted tomatoes, vinaigrette

The Charmander

The Charmander

$8.00

buffalo chicken, bacon, provolone, red onion, ranch

The Mario

The Mario

$8.00

ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, romaine, tomatoes, banana pepper, mayo

The Falco

The Falco

$8.00

turkey, bacon, provolone, roasted tomatoes, ranch

The Master Chief

The Master Chief

$8.00

steak, provolone, caramelized onions, arugula, garlic aioli

The Hogan Meatball Hoagie

The Hogan Meatball Hoagie

$9.00

house-made meatballs, mozzarella cheese, house marinara, Italian seasoning

Chips & Drink Combo

$2.50

Pizza Specials

12 inch

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to LVL Up Pizza Arcade! Whether you choose to enjoy one of our unique, specialty pies or decide to build your own, we hope you have the best pizza eating experience! Come in and try our growing arcade that currently has 19 games and counting! Get #readytolvlup

Location

100 BLUE MOON XING, Suite 110, Pooler, GA 31322

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Taco Stache
orange star4.3 • 1,259
100 Blue Moon Crossing Pooler, GA 31322
View restaurantnext
B & D Burgers Pooler - 238 Pooler Pkwy G
orange starNo Reviews
238 Pooler Pkwy G Pooler, GA 31322
View restaurantnext
Chazitos Latin Cuisine - Pooler
orange starNo Reviews
217 U.S. 80 Pooler, GA 31322
View restaurantnext
Red Truck Chazitos Latin Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
217 U.S. 80 Pooler, GA 31322
View restaurantnext
Stir Coffee Co.
orange starNo Reviews
505 US HWY 80 Suite A Pooler, GA 31322
View restaurantnext
Umami Noodle Bar
orange star4.3 • 625
103 Park Avenue Pooler, GA 31322
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pooler

The Taco Stache
orange star4.3 • 1,259
100 Blue Moon Crossing Pooler, GA 31322
View restaurantnext
Umami Noodle Bar
orange star4.3 • 625
103 Park Avenue Pooler, GA 31322
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pooler
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston