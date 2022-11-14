Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lake Wales Bowl in the Eagle Ridge Mall

review star

No reviews yet

955 Eagle Ridge Dr suite 440

Lake Wales, FL 33859

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Burger
Bacon Cheese Burger
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$5.99

1/3 lb. Beef Patty, American Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Mustard

Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.99

1/3 lb. Beef Patty, American Cheese, Mayo, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Bacon on a Cuban Bun

Breakfast Burger

$7.99

1/3 Beef Patty with Bacon, Over Easy Egg and Cheese on a Cuban Bun

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.99

1/3 lb. Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, on a Cuban Bun

Volcano Burger

$7.99

1/3 lb. Grilled Patty with Cheese, Jalapenos, Tomato, Lettuce, & Siracha Mayonnaise, on a Cuban Bun

Big Magg Burger

Big Magg Burger

$11.99

Two 1/3 lb. all Beef Patty Special Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, 3 slices of Cheese, on a Cuban Bun!

Chicken

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Crispy Battered Chicken Patty with Pickles, Tomato, Lettuce, & Mayonnaise

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$6.99

Crispy Battered Chicken Patty with Tomato, Lettuce, Bacon, & Ranch Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Crispy Battered Chicken Patty with Tomato, Lettuce, & Buffalo Sauce

Boneless Chicken

$9.99

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Hot Dogs

Maggie’s Hot Dog

$1.99

1/4 lb. Hot Dog with Relish, Onions, Ketchup & Mustard

Chili Cheese Dog

$2.99

Jalapeno Cheese Dog

$2.99

Sides

Basket of Seasoned French Fries

$2.49

Cheese Fries

$3.49

Tots Covered with cheese sour cream bacon pieces and chives

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.49

Chili Bowl

$4.99

tots smothered with Maggie's Chiili

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99

Deserts

Fudge Brownie

$2.49

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.49

Brownie Sundae

$4.49

Root Beer Float

$3.49

Bag of Chips

$1.49

Soft Drinks (20oz)

Pepsi (20oz)

$1.99

Mountain Dew (20oz)

$1.99

Dr Pepper (20oz)

$1.99

Brisk Sweet Tea (20oz)

$1.99

Orange Crush (20oz)

$1.99

Root Beer (20oz)

$1.99

Ginger Ale (20oz)

$1.99

Pepsi Zero (20oz)

$1.99

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Body Armor

$2.49

Can Pepsi

$1.49

Can Mountain Dew

$1.49

Can Dr Pepper

$1.49

Can Brisk Ice Tea

$1.49

Can Orange Crush

$1.49

Can Root Beer

$1.49

Can Ginger Ale

$1.49

Can Pepsi Zero

$1.49

Hot Drinks

Coffee (Regular)

$1.99

Coffee (DeCaf)

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Family Friendly Sports Bar & Fun Center

Website

Location

955 Eagle Ridge Dr suite 440, Lake Wales, FL 33859

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ovation Bistro & Bar - Winter Haven
orange star4.7 • 658
7130 Cypress Gardens Blvd Winter Haven, FL 33837
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lake Wales FL (HWY 27)
orange star4.3 • 739
540 Central Ave Lake Wales, FL 33853
View restaurantnext
Manny's Original Chophouse - Lake Wales
orange starNo Reviews
210 SR 60 W Lake Wales, FL 33853
View restaurantnext
The Ranch Taproom & Coffeehouse
orange starNo Reviews
247 E PARK AVENUE Lake Wales, FL 33853
View restaurantnext
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Winter Haven
orange star3.7 • 263
5860 Cypress Gardens Blvd Winter Haven, FL 33884
View restaurantnext
Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood Shak
orange starNo Reviews
3100 Canal Rd. Lake Wales, FL 33898
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Wales

Beef 'O' Brady's - Lake Wales FL (HWY 27)
orange star4.3 • 739
540 Central Ave Lake Wales, FL 33853
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Wales
Winter Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Haines City
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lakeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Sebring
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Plant City
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston