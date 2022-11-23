Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luckey's Woodsman Camper Kits

550 Southwest Industrial Way

120

Bend, OR 97702

Order Again

Kits

Thanksgiving Kit

$90.00+

8 -12 Hour smoked free-range turkey (dark/light meat), wild mushroom brown gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, tuscan stuffing, cranberry pear sauce, charred brussel sprouts, rosemary dinner roles.

Mom Luckey's Homemade Pies

Caramel Apple Streusel

$25.00

Flakey tender all-butter crust, brown sugar and cinnamon roasted apples with rich caramel and a crumb topping.

Pecan Bourbon

$25.00

Flakey tender all-butter crust with pecan vanilla bourbon custard.

Pumpkin

$25.00

Flakey tender all-butter crust filled with spiced pumpkin custard.

Extra Side

Wild Mushroom Gravy - 1 Pint

$10.00

16floz of Wild Mushroom Turkey Gravy. A mix of black trumpet, shiitake and bolete mushrooms combined with the smoked turkey drippings.

Cranberry-Pear Chutney - 1 Pint

$10.00

16oz of our homemade family cranberry sauce.

Tuscan Stuffing - 1 Quart

$13.00

Our Favorite Stuffing - celery, fennel, onion, local bread, tuscan kale, rosemary, toasted fennel seeds.

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes -1 Quart

$13.00

(32floz) Our personal favorite way to make mashed potatoes. This is the original recipe comes from my first restaurant I worked at called Scanlon's. Light, fluffy, cheesy, with a perfect mix of rosemary and roasted garlic.

Half Dozen Dinner Rolls

$7.00

6ct of Rosemary Dinner Rolls from Big Ed's Bakery

Charred Brussels - 1 Quart

$13.00

32floz of Brussel sprouts charred with fresh lemon juice, grape-seed oil, garlic and coconut flake.

Smoked Turkey - 1#

$20.00

16oz of 12 hour Apple Wood Smoked Free-Range Turkey; 2-Day Apple Cider & Spice Brined, Rubbed/Marinated in a Citrus Rosemary Compound Butter.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our Thanksgiving kit is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts who want to spend the holiday in the elements. You can heat your kit overt a fire, a camper stove, a grill or in an oven. Let us take some of the holiday stress away by providing you with a Luckey's Woodsman Thanksgiving kit. Less time cooking means more time relaxing with your loved ones.

550 Southwest Industrial Way, 120, Bend, OR 97702

