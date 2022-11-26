Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Lao Wang Noodle House

274 Reviews

$$

945 S. Federal Blvd. Unit D

Denver, CO 80219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Xiao Long Bao (小籠包, Steamed Dumplings)
Pot Stickers (鍋貼)
Spicy Wontons (抄手)

Featured Items

Pot Stickers (鍋貼)

Pot Stickers (鍋貼)

$13.95

Denver’s best...we think they’re the best in the country! Pan seared pork pot stickers.

Xiao Long Bao (小籠包, Steamed Dumplings)

Xiao Long Bao (小籠包, Steamed Dumplings)

$12.95

Translation: small bamboo basket stuffed dumplings. Unlike your ordinary steamed dumplings, Xiao Long Bao is unique with the broth steamed right inside. Make sure you use a spoon! (10/order)

Taiwanese Kimchi (台灣泡菜)

Taiwanese Kimchi (台灣泡菜)

$4.95

A little sweet, a little spicy kick. Taiwanese Kimchi is the perfect appetizer to go with your dumplings!

Dan Dan Noodles (担担麵)

Dan Dan Noodles (担担麵)

$10.95

Dry noodle bowl with peanut bits, and pork in a special sauce, spiced to order

Appetizers

Spicy Wontons (抄手)

Spicy Wontons (抄手)

$8.95

Bowl of hand made mini wontons in a spicy chili sauce.

Five Spice Tofu (豆腐乾)

Five Spice Tofu (豆腐乾)

$6.95

A Taiwanese twist on the classic tofu - dried tofu slices marinated w/5-spice flavoring

Five Spice Braised Beef Shank (滷牛腱)

Five Spice Braised Beef Shank (滷牛腱)

$9.95

Classic Taiwan style thin slices of premium beef shank marinated w/5-spice flavoring

Entrees

Chicken Cold Noodles (雞撕涼麵)

Chicken Cold Noodles (雞撕涼麵)

$12.95

Delicious cold noodle dish w/sesame based sauce, shredded carrots, and chicken.

Cold Noodles (涼麵)

Cold Noodles (涼麵)

$11.95

Delicious cold noodle dish w/sesame based sauce and shredded carrots *vegetarian*

Wonton Noodle Soup (餛飩湯麵)

Wonton Noodle Soup (餛飩湯麵)

$10.95

Hand folded wontons w/noodles in soup broth. We challenge you to find better wontons anywhere!

Wonton Soup (餛飩湯)

Wonton Soup (餛飩湯)

$10.95

Hand folded wontons in soup broth. We challenge you to find better wontons anywhere!

Red Chili Dumplings (紅油水餃)

Red Chili Dumplings (紅油水餃)

$12.95

Bowl of fresh pork dumplings in a red chili sauce, it's got a kick!

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best Taiwanese street food in CO!

Location

945 S. Federal Blvd. Unit D, Denver, CO 80219

Directions

Gallery
Lao Wang Noodle House image
Lao Wang Noodle House image
Lao Wang Noodle House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Yumcha
orange starNo Reviews
1520 16th St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Meta Asian Kitchen in Avanti F&B
orange star4.5 • 61
3200 N Pecos St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
The Ginger Pig - 4262 Lowell Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4262 Lowell Blvd Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Mason's Dumpling Shop- Aurora - Aurora, CO
orange starNo Reviews
9655 E Montview Blvd Aurora, CO 80011
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Arvada
orange star4.1 • 1,200
7450 W 52nd Ave. Arvada, CO 80002
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Westminster, CO
orange star4.3 • 1,706
14697 Delaware Street Westminster, CO 80023
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Odyssey Italian restaurant and wine bar - 603 E 6th Ave
orange star4.8 • 2,640
603 E 6th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
orange star4.6 • 1,942
620 E 6th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Uncle - West Wash Park
orange star4.8 • 1,266
95 S Pennsylvania St. Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Leven Deli
orange star4.7 • 1,266
123 West 12th Ave Denver, CO 80204
View restaurantnext
Hi-Dive
orange star4.4 • 935
7 S Broadway Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston