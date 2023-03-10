A map showing the location of Lyfe Cafe - Coppermine Timonium 110 W Timonium RdView gallery

Lyfe Cafe - Coppermine Timonium 110 W Timonium Rd

No reviews yet

110 W Timonium Rd

Timonium, MD 21093

Popular Items

PB Lovers Bowl


Acai Bowls

Our organic, sugar-free acai sorbet
All Berry Bowl

All Berry Bowl

$11.31

Ready to EAT! Take the lid off and DEVOUR!

All Berry TO GO

All Berry TO GO

$11.31

Lyfe To Go Bowls are great if you want to EAT your acai bowl later. We package everything separate for you. Perfect!

Just Acai 8 oz

Just Acai 8 oz

$6.79

Just Acai is just that! Four 2 ounce scoops of our acai sorbet. Get creative with your toppings!

Just Gluten Free Granola

Just Gluten Free Granola

$1.50

Just Gluten Free Granola is our GF granola by itself! We use Purely Elizabeth, it's perfect with our acai!

Just Low Fat Granola

Just Low Fat Granola

$1.50

Just Granola is our low fat granola by itself. Add to an acai bowl or on top of a smoothie!!!

PB Lovers Bowl

PB Lovers Bowl

$11.31

Ready to EAT! Take the lid off and DEVOUR!

PB Lovers TO GO

$11.31

Lyfe To Go Bowls are great if you want to EAT your acai bowl later. We package everything separate for you. Perfect!

Sunset Bowl

Sunset Bowl

$12.31Out of stock

Sunset Bowl TO GO

$12.31
Tropical Breeze Bowl

Tropical Breeze Bowl

$11.31

Ready to EAT! Take the lid off and DEVOUR!

Tropical Breeze TO GO

$11.31

Lyfe To Go Bowls are great if you want to EAT your acai bowl later. We package everything separate for you. Perfect!

Acai Protein Shakes

All shakes will be made onsite at delivery so ensure freshness and product quality! Available in 24 oz cups
Tropical Breeze Acai Protein Shake

Tropical Breeze Acai Protein Shake

$9.13

Organic unsweetened acai, vanilla whey, pineapple chunks and banana, blended

All Berry Acai Protein Shake

All Berry Acai Protein Shake

$9.13

Organic unsweetened acai, vanilla whey, blueberries, strawberries and banana, blended

PB Lovers Acai Protein Shake

$9.13

Organic unsweetened acai, chocolate whey, unsweetened almond milk, all natural peanut butter and almonds, blended

Protein Shakes

All shakes will be made onsite at delivery so ensure freshness and product quality! Available size: 24 oz cups
Kids Shake 16 oz

Kids Shake 16 oz

$6.13

Strawberries, Banana, H20 & Ice No Whey Protein Added

Kids Shake 24 oz

$8.13
NEW!!! Awesome Avocado

NEW!!! Awesome Avocado

$9.13

Vanilla Whey, Unsweetened Almond Milk, Avocado, Banana, Pitted Dates, & Spinach

NEW!!! Frosty Lemonade Swirl

NEW!!! Frosty Lemonade Swirl

$6.13

Lemons, Strawberries, H20 & Ice NO Whey Protein Added

New!!!! Pure Adrenaline

New!!!! Pure Adrenaline

$10.13

Nitro cold brew coffee, organic unsweetened Acai, peanut butter, chocolate whey, espresso powder.

Passion Protein Shake

Passion Protein Shake

$8.13

Vanilla Whey, Coconut Milk, Strawberries, Pineapple

Stamina Protein Shake

$9.13

Vanilla Whey, Almond butter, cinnamon, spinach, dates, banana, coconut water

Super Gainer Protein Shake

Super Gainer Protein Shake

$9.13

2 scoops Chocolate Whey, Unsweetened Almond Milk, Banana, Almond butter, Chocolate chips, Flax oil

Thrive Protein Shake

$9.13

Vanilla Whey, kale, spinach, pears, almond milk, coconut oil, almond butter, agave

Berry Blast Smoothie

$6.13+

24 ounce cup, strawberries banana and blueberries. No whey protein added.

NEW! Sunset Shake

$9.13

NEW!!!! Vanilla Whey, Mango, Strawberries, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, H20 & Ice

Wellness Shots

Immune Booster Wellness Shot

Immune Booster Wellness Shot

$4.99Out of stock

Lemon, ginger and a dash of cayenne

Energize Me Wellness Shot

Energize Me Wellness Shot

$4.99Out of stock

Turmeric, ginger, orange, apple cider vinegar, honey and a dash of pepper

Protein Bombs

Chocolate Almond Protein Bombs

Chocolate Almond Protein Bombs

$4.99

Pop em in your mouth for a healthy on the go snack. Made with all natural and organic ingredients. Vegan. Oats, vegan protein, agave, vegan chocolate chips, almond butter & coconut oil

Grab n Go Items

Banana Blueberry Bread

$4.31

Banana Nut Bread

$3.99

Cheese & Grapes

$5.99

Edamame & Chickpea

$6.99

Egg Salad

$5.99

Hard-boiled Eggs

$2.99

Overnight Oats

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and have your FAVORITE acai and smoothies!!!

Location

110 W Timonium Rd, Timonium, MD 21093

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

