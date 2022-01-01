Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

LYH Coffeehouse

519 Reviews

$

105 Cornerstone St #106

Lynchburg, VA 24502

Order Again

Espresso Based

Americano

$3.00+

Doppio Espresso

$2.00

Cortado

$3.00

Cappucino

$3.50+

Flat White

$4.00

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.70+

White Mocha

$4.70+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.70+

Tea/Tea Latte/Lemonade

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

London Fog

$4.25+

Lavender Lemonade

$4.50+

Tea

$3.00+

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.40+

Frappes

Caramel Frappe

$5.20+

Mocha Frappe

$5.20+

White Mocha Frappe

$5.20+

House Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Pour Over

$4.50+

Aero Press

Non-Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Milk

$2.00+

Steamer

Soft Drinks

La Croix

$1.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Blueberry Soda

$3.00

Seasonal Drink Specials

The Jesse

$5.00

The Shirlie

$3.80+

The Bessie

$4.50

The Rosa

$4.70+

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Classic

$7.00

The Veggie

$7.00

The Hot Jam

$8.00

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Peanut Butter Banana Toast

$5.00

Breakfast Extras

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$4.00

Breakfast Smoothie

$6.00

Toasted Croissant

$3.00

Toast

$1.50

Lunch Sandwiches

BLT

$10.00

Chipotle Turkey Club

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Soups

Chicken & Wild Rice

$6.00

Chili

$7.00

Red Pepper Gouda

$6.00

Lunch Sides

Chips

$1.50

Toast

$1.50

Sweet Indulgence

Blueberry Muffin

$4.25

GF French Toast Muffin

$4.50

Strawberry Poptart

$4.00

Blueberry Poptart

$4.00

Chocolate chip Cookie

$4.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Almond Croissant

$4.25

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$4.25

Chai Scone

$4.25

Vanilla Scone

$4.25

Cinnamon Scone

$4.25

Cherry Almond Scone

$4.25

Bacon And Cheddar Scone

$4.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffeehouse in Lynchburg, VA serving up all things espresso, local baked goods, and small plate meals.

Location

105 Cornerstone St #106, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Directions

