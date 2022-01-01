Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream
LYH Coffeehouse
519 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Coffeehouse in Lynchburg, VA serving up all things espresso, local baked goods, and small plate meals.
105 Cornerstone St #106, Lynchburg, VA 24502
