A map showing the location of Lyle's PizzeriaView gallery

Lyle's Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

5213 Leavenworth Street

Omaha, NE 68106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Snacks

Marinated Olives

$8.00

Castrelvano, Picholin, Gaeta

Carrot Hummus

$11.00

Charcuterie

$15.00

Pesto Roll

$7.00

Seasonal

$15.00

xtra naan

$1.50

Salad

Emerald Caesar

$13.00

Lyle's Chopped

$14.00

Mista

$9.00

Pizza

Bianco

$18.00

fontina, mozzarella, parmesean, thyme, garlic, olive oil

Funghi

$18.00

roasted mushrooms, fior di latte, leeks, basil, thyme, chili oil

Margherita

$17.00

tomato, fior di latte, basil, olive oil

Pepperoni

$18.00

tomato, fior di latte, pepperoni, oregano

Potato

$17.00

potato, garlic confit, pesto, rosemary

Sausage

$19.00

tomato, fior di latte, house fennel sausage, goat cheese, pepperonicni

Tre Carne

$19.00

tomato, fior di latte, chorizo, pepperoni, capicola

Dessert

Cookie

$3.00

SIDES

SIDE OF PARM

$1.00

SIDE OF HONEY

$2.00

SIDE OLIVE OIL

$1.00

SIDE TOMATO SAUCE

$2.00

EXTRA NAAN

$1.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

Soda Water

Lagunitas Hop NA

$3.00

Ruthies NA

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5213 Leavenworth Street, Omaha, NE 68106

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Lola's Cafe - Dundee
orange star4.9 • 104
4952 Dodge St. Omaha, NE 68132
View restaurantnext
LaCasa Pizzaria - 4432 Leavenworth Street
orange star4.4 • 1,515
4432 Leavenworth St Omaha, NE 68105
View restaurantnext
Good Lookin' - Dundee
orange starNo Reviews
4919 Underwood Ave Omaha, NE 68132
View restaurantnext
The Jaipur - Dundee
orange starNo Reviews
5018 Underwood Avenue Omaha, NE 68132
View restaurantnext
Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
orange starNo Reviews
5914 Center Street Omaha, NE 68106
View restaurantnext
Rice Bowl Omaha
orange starNo Reviews
505 North Saddle Creek Road Omaha, NE 68131
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Omaha

PepperJax Grill - 04 - Blondo
orange star4.4 • 5,348
2085 N 120th St Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 09 - Old Market
orange star4.3 • 5,275
1221 Howard St. Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
Upstream Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 3,870
514 South 11th Street Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 08 - Park Drive
orange star4.3 • 3,456
8406 Park Drive Omaha, NE 68127
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 01 - Omaha 132nd
orange star4.4 • 3,265
2444 s 132nd St Omaha, NE 68144
View restaurantnext
Sgt. Peffers Italian
orange star4.5 • 3,065
1501 N Saddle Creek Rd Omaha, NE 68104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Omaha
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Panora
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston