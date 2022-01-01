Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lyman Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

8328 S Main St

Lyman, WA 98263

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Chachos (Half order)

$11.99

Our fresh housemade chips overflowing with a melted 3 cheese blend, seasoned beef, shredded chicken, pulled pork, or beef brisket, and tomatoes. Slid in on the side: salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos (upon request).

Nachos (Half order)

$11.99

House-made corn tortilla chips piled high with a 3 cheese blend melted to perfection. Add some tomatoes and your choice of seasoned beef, shredded chicken, pulled pork, or beef brisket to make it even better. Salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos (by request) on the side.

House Chips Appetizers

$5.99

Our house-made chips made fresh to order. Sides available upon request.

Nachos

$15.99

House-made corn tortilla chips piled high with a 3 cheese blend melted to perfection. Add some tomatoes and your choice of seasoned beef, shredded chicken, pulled pork, or beef brisket to make it even better. Salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos (by request) on the side.

Chachos

$15.99

Our fresh housemade chips overflowing with a melted 3 cheese blend, seasoned beef, shredded chicken, pulled pork, or beef brisket, and tomatoes. Slid in on the side: salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos (upon request).

Pickle Dip & Chips

$7.99

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Fried Ravioli

$9.99

Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, housemade croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese

LT Cobb Salad

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumble, and hardboiled egg atop a bed of crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing [Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Honey Mustard, Thousand Island]

Garden Dinner Salad

$12.99

Corkscrew Caesar

$16.99

Entree

"The Bomb" Burger

$17.99

BLT

$15.99

Bacon loaded on your choice of bread with mayo, lettuce, & tomato

Brisket Dip

$19.99

Mouth watering brisket piled on a deli bun ready to dip in aus jus

Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Chachos

$15.99

Our fresh housemade chips overflowing with a melted 3 cheese blend, seasoned beef, shredded chicken, pulled pork, or beef brisket, and tomatoes. Slid in on the side: salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos (upon request).

Chachos (Half order)

$11.99

Our fresh housemade chips overflowing with a melted 3 cheese blend, seasoned beef, shredded chicken, pulled pork, or beef brisket, and tomatoes. Slid in on the side: salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos (upon request).

Chicken Clubhouse Burger

$16.99

Grilled chicken layered with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a Kaiser Roll with your choice of side.

Chicken Strips

$13.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Our classic take on a century old meal: our 4 cheese blend melted just right between two slices of thick bread of your choice. And don't forget to add tomatoes if that's your jam!

Hot Dog

$5.99

The perfect meal: an all beef hotdog resting in a bun like a summer day in the lawn chair!

Nachos

$15.99

House-made corn tortilla chips piled high with a 3 cheese blend melted to perfection. Add some tomatoes and your choice of seasoned beef, shredded chicken, pulled pork, or beef brisket to make it even better. Salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos (by request) on the side.

Nachos (Half order)

$11.99

House-made corn tortilla chips piled high with a 3 cheese blend melted to perfection. Add some tomatoes and your choice of seasoned beef, shredded chicken, pulled pork, or beef brisket to make it even better. Salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos (by request) on the side.

Peanut Butter & Jam

$7.99

Creamy peanut butter and strawberry or raspberry jam smothered on your choice of bread.

Prawn Basket

$19.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.99

Steaming pulled pork mixed easily with BBQ sauce added to a Kaiser bun and topped off with slaw and a drizzle of BBQ sauce

Tavern Cheeseburger

$15.99

1/3lb beef patty on a Kaiser bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, & onion

Veggie Burger

$16.99

The Andrea Special

$13.99

The Andrea Special #2

$15.99

Side

Side House Chips

$2.99

Our house-made chips made fresh to order. Sides available upon request.

Side Salad

$3.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, housemade croutons, and your choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Tortilla Chips Side

$2.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.00+

Side of Coleslaw

$2.99

Side of Corkscrew Caesar

$4.99

Bread

$1.99

Salmon Filet

$9.99

Side of soup

$5.99

Specials

Brisket Stroganoff

$16.99

Open Faced Hot Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Salmon & Prawns

$19.99

Salmon, prawns, veggie

Prawn Basket

$19.99

Chicken Clubhouse Burger

$15.99

1/2 Rack Pork Ribs Dinner

$24.99

Mac-n-Cheese

$15.99

Grilled Cheese with a cup of Tomato Bisque

$12.99

Loaded Nacho

$14.99

Loaded Nacho (Half Order)

$10.99

Dipping Sauce & Extras

Ranch Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Thousand Island Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Guacamole

$2.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.25

Pickle Dip Dipping Sauce (2oz)

$2.00

Extra Coleslaw

$2.00

Pickle Dip Side (6oz)

$5.99

Extra Beef Patty

$4.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.99

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies

$4.99Out of stock

Tirimisu

$5.99

Kids Menu Options

Chachos (Half order)

$11.99

Our fresh housemade chips overflowing with a melted 3 cheese blend, seasoned beef, shredded chicken, pulled pork, or beef brisket, and tomatoes. Slid in on the side: salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos (upon request).

Kids Chicken Burger

$13.99

Kids BLT

$10.99

Kids Burger

$13.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Peanut Butter & Jam

$5.99

Kids Pulled Pork

$13.99

Nachos (Half order)

$11.99

House-made corn tortilla chips piled high with a 3 cheese blend melted to perfection. Add some tomatoes and your choice of seasoned beef, shredded chicken, pulled pork, or beef brisket to make it even better. Salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos (by request) on the side.

Ciders & Seltzers

Whiteclaw

$4.00

Incline Cider Can

$6.00

Tieton Cider Can

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Vodka

Well Vodka (Mischief)

$6.00

Infuse Peach

$8.00

Infuse Grapefruit

$8.00

Infuse Lemon

$8.00

Infuse Mango Habanero

$8.00

Ascension

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

44 North Huckleberry

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka (Mischief)

$11.00

DBL Infuse Peach

$15.00

DBL Infuse Grapefruit

$15.00

DBL Infuse Lemon

$15.00

DBL Infuse Mango Habanero

$15.00

DBL Ascension

$15.00

DBL Tito's

$15.00

DBL 44 North Huckleberry

$16.00

Gin

Well Gin (Potter's)

$6.00

Valley Shine X

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Terramar

$8.00

DBL Well Gin (Potter's)

$11.00

DBL Valley Shine X

$15.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

DBL Terramar

$15.00

Rum

Well Rum (Jolly Rogers)

$6.00

Jolly Roger Dark

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Jolly Roger Coconut

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

DBL Well Rum (Jolly Rogers)

$11.00

DBL Jolly Roger Dark

$13.00

DBL Bacardi

$15.00

DBL Jolly Roger Coconut

$15.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.00

Tequila

Well Tequila (Puerto Vallarta)

$6.00

Hornitos Gold Reposado

$8.00

Coa Silver

$8.00

Coa Gold Reposado

$8.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

DBL Well Tequila (Puerto Vallarta)

$11.00

DBL Hornitos Gold Reposado

$15.00

DBL Coa Silver

$15.00

DBL Coa Gold Reposado

$15.00

DBL Patron Silver

$15.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Well Whiskey (Black Velvet)

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Pendleton

$8.00

Terramar

$8.00

Seagrams

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Flaming Bull

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

DBL Well Whiskey (Black Velvet)

$11.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$15.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$11.00

DBL Pendleton

$15.00

DBL Terramar

$15.00

DBL Seagrams

$15.00

DBL Jameson

$15.00

DBL Fireball

$13.00

DBL Flaming Bull

$11.00

DBL Crown

$15.00

Scotch

Benjamin

$8.00

DBL Benjamin

$15.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Jaegermeister

$8.00

Skip Rock Coffee Liquer

$7.00

Skip Rock Raspberry Liquer

$8.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$8.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$15.00

DBL Jaegermeister

$15.00

DBL Skip Rock Coffee Liquer

$13.00

DBL Skip Rock Raspberry Liquer

$15.00

DBL Bailey's Irish Cream

$15.00

Wine & Champagne

Mimosa

$6.00

Simply Washington Chardonnay

$6.00+

Mattawa & Quincy, Washington

Simply Washington Cabernet

$6.00+

Mattawa & Quincy, Washington

14 Hands Hot to Trot Red Blend

$8.00+

Paterson, Washington

7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel

$8.00+

California

Chateau Ste. Michelle Cabernet

$8.00+

Woodinville, Washington

Chateau Ste. Michelle Merlot

$8.00+

Woodinville, Washington

Jaine Rose'

$8.00+

Mattawa, Washington

Prosseco

$7.00

Draft Beer

Alpenhaze

$7.00

Bootjack IPA

$7.00

Coors Light

$4.00+

Crosscut Pilsner

$7.00

Dark Persuasion

$5.00+

Diamond Knot Hefe

$5.00+

Fresh Citra

$5.00+

Jumbo Juice Hazy

$7.00

Jurassic Amber

$5.00+

Lyman Lager

$5.00+

Snowbound Vanilla Porter

$7.00

Stone IPA

$5.00+

Local Amber

$7.00

Lyman Lager

$5.00+

Coors Light

$4.00+

Dark Persuasion

$5.00+

Jurassic Amber

$5.00+

Diamond Knot Hefe

$5.00+

Stone IPA

$5.00+

Snowbound Vanilla Porter

$7.00

8oz Juice Almighty

$5.00

8oz B'Ham Brown

$4.00

8oz Iron Horse High Five Hefe

$4.00

8oz Modelo Negra

$3.00

8oz Lyman Lager

$5.00

8oz Coors Light

$3.00

8oz Jungle Juice Cider

$4.00

8oz Icicle IPA

$5.00

8oz Sky Pig IPA

$5.00

Snowbound Vanilla Porter

$7.00

Juice Almighty

$21.00

Coors Light

$13.00

BHam Brown

$16.00

Iron Horse Hefe

$16.00

Modelo Negra

$13.00

Sky Pig IPA

$21.00

Lyman Lager

$21.00

Bottle Beer

Coors Light

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Kokanee

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Spacedust

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Alaskan Amber

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Black Butte Porter

$7.00

Canned Beer

Old German

$4.00

Rainier

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Wellbeing IPA

$7.00

Wellbeing Wheat

$7.00

Montucky

$4.00

Irish Death

$7.00

Black Butte NA

$6.00

NA

Wellbeing IPA

$7.00

Wellbeing Wheat

$7.00

Heineken 0

$5.00

Upside Dawn

$5.00

Beer Specials

Tallboy Bucket

$12.00

Red Wine

Simply Washington Cabernet

$6.00+

Mattawa & Quincy, Washington

Chateau Ste. Michelle Merlot

$8.00+

Woodinville, Washington

14 Hands Hot to Trot Red Blend

$8.00+

Paterson, Washington

White Wine

Simply Washington Chardonnay

$6.00+

Mattawa & Quincy, Washington

7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel

$8.00+

California

Jaine Rose'

$8.00+

Mattawa, Washington

Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay

$8.00+

Champagne & Prosseco

Champagne

$6.00+

Prosseco

$7.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Dad's Root Beer

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Cans of Pop

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mtn Dew

$2.00

Draft

Black Apple Cider

$5.00+

Jungle Juice

$4.00

Jungle Juice

$6.00

Jungle Juice

$21.00

Cans

Incline Blood Orange

$6.00

Incline Marionberry

$6.00

Tieton Apricot

$6.00

Tieton Apple Cider

$6.00

Incline Lemongrass

$6.00

Incline Hopped

$6.00

Tieton Cherry

$6.00

Woolley Boys Huckleberry

$6.00

Woolley Boys Apple

$6.00

$20

$20

$20.00

$50

$50

$50.00

$75

$75

$75.00

$100

$100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

A welcoming, safe, and exciting gathering place with outstanding service, selection, and entertainment for our community, guests, and travelers.

Website

Location

8328 S Main St, Lyman, WA 98263

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

