Lyman Tavern
8328 S Main St
Lyman, WA 98263
Chachos (Half order)
Our fresh housemade chips overflowing with a melted 3 cheese blend, seasoned beef, shredded chicken, pulled pork, or beef brisket, and tomatoes. Slid in on the side: salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos (upon request).
Nachos (Half order)
House-made corn tortilla chips piled high with a 3 cheese blend melted to perfection. Add some tomatoes and your choice of seasoned beef, shredded chicken, pulled pork, or beef brisket to make it even better. Salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos (by request) on the side.
House Chips Appetizers
Our house-made chips made fresh to order. Sides available upon request.
Nachos
House-made corn tortilla chips piled high with a 3 cheese blend melted to perfection. Add some tomatoes and your choice of seasoned beef, shredded chicken, pulled pork, or beef brisket to make it even better. Salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos (by request) on the side.
Chachos
Our fresh housemade chips overflowing with a melted 3 cheese blend, seasoned beef, shredded chicken, pulled pork, or beef brisket, and tomatoes. Slid in on the side: salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos (upon request).
Pickle Dip & Chips
Bag of Chips
Fried Ravioli
Salad
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, housemade croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese
LT Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumble, and hardboiled egg atop a bed of crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing [Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Honey Mustard, Thousand Island]
Garden Dinner Salad
Corkscrew Caesar
Entree
"The Bomb" Burger
BLT
Bacon loaded on your choice of bread with mayo, lettuce, & tomato
Brisket Dip
Mouth watering brisket piled on a deli bun ready to dip in aus jus
Caesar Wrap
Chachos
Our fresh housemade chips overflowing with a melted 3 cheese blend, seasoned beef, shredded chicken, pulled pork, or beef brisket, and tomatoes. Slid in on the side: salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos (upon request).
Chicken Clubhouse Burger
Grilled chicken layered with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a Kaiser Roll with your choice of side.
Chicken Strips
Grilled Cheese
Our classic take on a century old meal: our 4 cheese blend melted just right between two slices of thick bread of your choice. And don't forget to add tomatoes if that's your jam!
Hot Dog
The perfect meal: an all beef hotdog resting in a bun like a summer day in the lawn chair!
Peanut Butter & Jam
Creamy peanut butter and strawberry or raspberry jam smothered on your choice of bread.
Prawn Basket
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Steaming pulled pork mixed easily with BBQ sauce added to a Kaiser bun and topped off with slaw and a drizzle of BBQ sauce
Tavern Cheeseburger
1/3lb beef patty on a Kaiser bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, & onion
Veggie Burger
The Andrea Special
The Andrea Special #2
Side
Side House Chips
Our house-made chips made fresh to order. Sides available upon request.
Side Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, housemade croutons, and your choice of dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Tortilla Chips Side
Chips & Salsa
Side of Coleslaw
Side of Corkscrew Caesar
Bread
Salmon Filet
Side of soup
Specials
Dipping Sauce & Extras
Ranch Dipping Sauce
Thousand Island Dipping Sauce
Tartar
Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce
Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
Sour Cream
Salsa
Guacamole
Jalapenos
Horseradish
Pickle Dip Dipping Sauce (2oz)
Extra Coleslaw
Pickle Dip Side (6oz)
Extra Beef Patty
Desserts
Kids Menu Options
Kids Chicken Burger
Kids BLT
Kids Burger
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Peanut Butter & Jam
Kids Pulled Pork
Vodka
Well Vodka (Mischief)
Infuse Peach
Infuse Grapefruit
Infuse Lemon
Infuse Mango Habanero
Ascension
Tito's
44 North Huckleberry
DBL Well Vodka (Mischief)
DBL Infuse Peach
DBL Infuse Grapefruit
DBL Infuse Lemon
DBL Infuse Mango Habanero
DBL Ascension
DBL Tito's
DBL 44 North Huckleberry
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Bourbon/Whiskey
Well Whiskey (Black Velvet)
Jack Daniels
Wild Turkey
Pendleton
Terramar
Seagrams
Jameson
Fireball
Flaming Bull
Crown Royal
Skrewball
Jim Beam
DBL Well Whiskey (Black Velvet)
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Pendleton
DBL Terramar
DBL Seagrams
DBL Jameson
DBL Fireball
DBL Flaming Bull
DBL Crown
Liqueurs/Cordials
Wine & Champagne
Mimosa
Simply Washington Chardonnay
Mattawa & Quincy, Washington
Simply Washington Cabernet
Mattawa & Quincy, Washington
14 Hands Hot to Trot Red Blend
Paterson, Washington
7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel
California
Chateau Ste. Michelle Cabernet
Woodinville, Washington
Chateau Ste. Michelle Merlot
Woodinville, Washington
Jaine Rose'
Mattawa, Washington
Prosseco
Draft Beer
Alpenhaze
Bootjack IPA
Coors Light
Crosscut Pilsner
Dark Persuasion
Diamond Knot Hefe
Fresh Citra
Jumbo Juice Hazy
Jurassic Amber
Lyman Lager
Snowbound Vanilla Porter
Stone IPA
Local Amber
Lyman Lager
Coors Light
Dark Persuasion
Jurassic Amber
Diamond Knot Hefe
Stone IPA
Snowbound Vanilla Porter
8oz Juice Almighty
8oz B'Ham Brown
8oz Iron Horse High Five Hefe
8oz Modelo Negra
8oz Lyman Lager
8oz Coors Light
8oz Jungle Juice Cider
8oz Icicle IPA
8oz Sky Pig IPA
Snowbound Vanilla Porter
Juice Almighty
Coors Light
BHam Brown
Iron Horse Hefe
Modelo Negra
Sky Pig IPA
Lyman Lager
Bottle Beer
Canned Beer
Beer Specials
Red Wine
White Wine
Champagne & Prosseco
NA Beverages
Apple Juice
Bottled Water
Bundaberg Ginger Beer
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Dad's Root Beer
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Redbull
Shirley Temple
Sprite
$20
$50
$75
$100
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
A welcoming, safe, and exciting gathering place with outstanding service, selection, and entertainment for our community, guests, and travelers.
8328 S Main St, Lyman, WA 98263