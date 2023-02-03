- Home
- /
- Port Huron
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Lynch's Irish Tavern
Lynch's Irish Tavern
626 Reviews
$$
210 Huron Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Cod Bites
Bite size cod covered in beer batter and fried, tossed in Cajun seasoning, served with tartar sauce.
Deep Fried Pickles
Dill pickle spears covered in batter and fried. Served with fresh dill sauce.
Full Irish Nachos
Crisp potato chips loaded with white cheese, bacon and scallions, 1 side of sour cream and salsa upon request.
Half BBQ Chicken Nacho
Crisp potato chips loaded with white cheese, bacon, scallions and chicken. Drizzled with BBQ sauce and ranch dressing 1 side of sour cream and salsa upon request.
Half Buff Chicken Nacho
Crisp potato chips loaded with white cheese, bacon, scallions and chicken. Drizzled with Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing 1 side of sour cream and salsa upon request.
Half Irish Nachos
Crisp potato chips loaded with white cheese, bacon and scallions, 1 side of sour cream and salsa upon request
Irish Nachos w/Buffalo Chicken
Crisp potato chips loaded with white cheese, bacon, scallions and chicken. Drizzled with Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing 1 side of sour cream and salsa upon request.
Irish Nachos w/Guinness BBQ Chicken Nachos
Crisp potato chips loaded with white cheese, bacon, scallions and chicken. Drizzled with BBQ sauce and ranch dressing 1 side of sour cream and salsa upon request.
Mozzarella Sticks
Soft mozzarella coated with a crispy golden brown crust
Reuben Egg Rolls
Shredded corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss wrapped in a won ton then fried until golden brown
Salmon Bites
Bite size salmon covered in beer batter and fried, tossed in Cajun seasoning and smoked paprika, served with dill sauce.
Poppers
A slice of fresh jalapeno stuffed with a cream cheese, bacon and onion mix with a golden-brown shell.
Scotch Eggs
Two hard boiled eggs covered in seasoned pork sausage and breadcrumbs then fried to perfection.
Spinach Dip
Creamy mix of feta, cream cheese, sour cream. parmesan cheese, artichokes, spinach and water chestnuts. Served with house made chips.
Chicken Wings
8 fresh chicken wings coated with your choice of signature sauces. Sauce choices: Tullamore Dew BBQ Sauce, Traditional BBQ, Buffalo, Sweet Garlic Pepper.
Caprese Flatbread
Philly Flatbread
Reuben Flatbread
Soups & Salads
Cup Potato Leek
Bowl Potato Leek
Cup Soup Du Jour
Bowl Soup Du Jour
Ceasar Salad
Romaine, croûtons and Parmesan tossed with Caesar dressing.
Side Caesar
Side Salad
Tavern Salad
Romaine topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, cheese, hardboiled egg and crispy chicken.
Stout Onion
12oz crock with croutons & melted Swiss.
Sandwiches
Black & Tan Burger
Prime 1/2 lb burger topped with our house Guinness BBQ sauce, jalapeño cream cheese, thick cut bacon, cheddar and beer battered onion pedals.
Cod Sandwich
Beer Battered Cod with tartar, lettuce and American cheese on toasted ciabatta.
Chipotle Chicken
Grilled chicken topped with roasted red pepper and onion, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta bun.
Guinness Burger
A prime 1/2 pound burger topped with our homemade Guinness sauce, Swiss and onion rings.
Hamburger
Prime 1/2 lb burger cooked to your liking served with tomato, onion, lettuce and pickle.
Lynch's Burger
Prime 1/2 lb burger topped with sautéed onion, mushrooms, thick cut bacon and Monterey jack, served on an onion roll.
Pub Sandwich
Traditional Irish Banger (sausage) grilled and served on a pretzel roll, topped with horseradish mustard, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese.
Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef marinated all day, slice of Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut, served on your choice of marbled rye or pretzel roll.
Steak & Cheese
Strips of steak mixed with sautéed onion, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, crispy bacon, topped with cheddar and provolone with chipotle mayo, wrapped in Naan bread.
Vegan Chicken Sandwich
Beyond chicken tenders fried to perfection topped with sauteed red peppers and onion, crisp lettuce, with spicy mustard on a vegan bun.
Entrees
Gourmet Mac & Cheese
Cavattappi pasta mixed with a creamy cheese sauce with warm thick cut bacon, topped with bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese and baked.
Garlic Shrimp Skewer Dinner
Two garlic and lime shrimp skewers served with rice and fresh house vegetables
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Sliced corn beef served with cabbage and sweet carrots.
Pork Bangers & Mash
2 sausage links accompanied by mashed potatoes and fresh sweet carrots topped with gravy.
Half Fish & Chips
2 pieces of lightly beer battered cod with a side of our house made chips.
Full Fish & Chips
3 pieces of lightly beer battered cod with a side of our house made chips.
Seared Salmon
Fresh 8oz. Bay of Fundy salmon served with rice pilaf and mixed vegetables.
Guinness Shrimp
1/2 lb of shrimp in a crispy Guinness breading served with sweet potato fries and vegetable of the day.
Feisty Pasta
Shepherd's Pie
Potato Pancakes
3 crisp potato pancakes stuffed with sauteed onions, cheese and bacon. Cooked to perfection and served with shredded corned beef and cabbage,
Chicken Wing Dinner
10 fresh chicken wings coated with your choice of our signature sauces and our house made chips. Tullamore Dew Sauce Traditional Barbeque Sweet Garlic Pepper Buffalo
Vegan Chicken Bowl
Beyond Breaded Chicken with a Buffalo apricot dipping sauce, and fresh sauteed vegetables.
Sides
1 Garlic Lime Shrimp Skewer
Applesauce
Fresh Chips
Homemade Slaw
Mashed Potatoes
Mixed Veggie
Onion Rings
Potato Pancake Side
Sauteed Onion & Mushrooms
Shoestring Fries
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Of Queso
Steak Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Waffle Fries
Colcannon
Chicken Breast
Cabbage
Sweet Carrots
Sauerkraut Side
Extra Sauce
Desserts
Chef's Bread Pudding
"It's not your Grandma's" Sweet cake topped with caramelized pecans and butter schnapps sauce that will melt in your mouth served with french vanilla ice cream.
Jr Chef's Bread Pudding
"It's not your Grandma's" Sweet cake topped with caramelized pecans and butter schnapps sauce that will melt in your mouth served with french vanilla ice cream.
Chocolate Lava Cake
Lil Leprechaun Sundae
A scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream topped with chocolate or caramel syrup and sprinkles.
Deep Fried Cheesecake
Full Pan Bread Pudding
Half Pan Bread Pudding
Just Ice Cream
Cheesecake W/caramel
Cheesecake W/strawberry
Cheesecake W/chocolate
Kids
Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Cherry Coke
Chocolate Milk
Cocoa
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Fruit Punch
Ginger Ale
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Mello Yello
Orange Juice
Orange Soda
Rasp Ice Tea
Root Beer
Sprite
Tonic
White Milk
Kids Soda
Redbull
Diet Redbull
Flavored Tea
Apple Cider
Togo Drink
Arnold Palmer
Powerade
Powerade
Appetizers (Copy)
Cod Bites
Bite size cod covered in beer batter and fried, tossed in Cajun seasoning, served with tartar sauce.
Deep Fried Pickles
Dill pickle spears covered in batter and fried. Served with fresh dill sauce.
Full Irish Nachos
Crisp potato chips loaded with white cheese, bacon and scallions, 1 side of sour cream and salsa upon request.
Half BBQ Chicken Nacho
Crisp potato chips loaded with white cheese, bacon, scallions and chicken. Drizzled with BBQ sauce and ranch dressing 1 side of sour cream and salsa upon request.
Half Buff Chicken Nacho
Crisp potato chips loaded with white cheese, bacon, scallions and chicken. Drizzled with Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing 1 side of sour cream and salsa upon request.
Half Irish Nachos
Crisp potato chips loaded with white cheese, bacon and scallions, 1 side of sour cream and salsa upon request
Irish Nachos w/Buffalo Chicken
Crisp potato chips loaded with white cheese, bacon, scallions and chicken. Drizzled with Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing 1 side of sour cream and salsa upon request.
Irish Nachos w/Guinness BBQ Chicken Nachos
Crisp potato chips loaded with white cheese, bacon, scallions and chicken. Drizzled with BBQ sauce and ranch dressing 1 side of sour cream and salsa upon request.
Mozzarella Sticks
Soft mozzarella coated with a crispy golden brown crust
Reuben Egg Rolls
Shredded corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss wrapped in a won ton then fried until golden brown
Salmon Bites
Bite size salmon covered in beer batter and fried, tossed in Cajun seasoning and smoked paprika, served with dill sauce.
Poppers
A slice of fresh jalapeno stuffed with a cream cheese, bacon and onion mix with a golden-brown shell.
Scotch Eggs
Two hard boiled eggs covered in seasoned pork sausage and breadcrumbs then fried to perfection.
Spinach Dip
Creamy mix of feta, cream cheese, sour cream. parmesan cheese, artichokes, spinach and water chestnuts. Served with house made chips.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Comfortable surroundings, fantastic food and Irish good cheer? Tucked away in downtown Port Huron, Lynch's Irish Tavern serves up Irish/American cuisine that is sure to please. Lynch's has an array of fresh homemade appetizers and entrees that will keep you coming back again and again. The folks at Lynch's are always happy to see you and meet your friends. We have entertainment 7 nights a week, with something for everybody, so get your friends and family together and let our family show you a good time. Planning a party? Anything from little kids to big kids, we can accommodate you. Check us out on Facebook or at www.lynchsirishtavern.com. Lynch's Irish Tavern, it's all about family.
210 Huron Ave., Port Huron, MI 48060