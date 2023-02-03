Restaurant info

Comfortable surroundings, fantastic food and Irish good cheer? Tucked away in downtown Port Huron, Lynch's Irish Tavern serves up Irish/American cuisine that is sure to please. Lynch's has an array of fresh homemade appetizers and entrees that will keep you coming back again and again. The folks at Lynch's are always happy to see you and meet your friends. We have entertainment 7 nights a week, with something for everybody, so get your friends and family together and let our family show you a good time. Planning a party? Anything from little kids to big kids, we can accommodate you. Check us out on Facebook or at www.lynchsirishtavern.com. Lynch's Irish Tavern, it's all about family.

