Bars & Lounges

Lynch's Irish Tavern

626 Reviews

$$

210 Huron Ave.

Port Huron, MI 48060

Appetizers

Cod Bites

$9.99

Bite size cod covered in beer batter and fried, tossed in Cajun seasoning, served with tartar sauce.

Deep Fried Pickles

$7.99

Dill pickle spears covered in batter and fried. Served with fresh dill sauce.

Full Irish Nachos

Full Irish Nachos

$9.99

Crisp potato chips loaded with white cheese, bacon and scallions, 1 side of sour cream and salsa upon request.

Half BBQ Chicken Nacho

$8.49

Crisp potato chips loaded with white cheese, bacon, scallions and chicken. Drizzled with BBQ sauce and ranch dressing 1 side of sour cream and salsa upon request.

Half Buff Chicken Nacho

$8.49

Crisp potato chips loaded with white cheese, bacon, scallions and chicken. Drizzled with Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing 1 side of sour cream and salsa upon request.

Half Irish Nachos

$7.49

Crisp potato chips loaded with white cheese, bacon and scallions, 1 side of sour cream and salsa upon request

Irish Nachos w/Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Crisp potato chips loaded with white cheese, bacon, scallions and chicken. Drizzled with Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing 1 side of sour cream and salsa upon request.

Irish Nachos w/Guinness BBQ Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Crisp potato chips loaded with white cheese, bacon, scallions and chicken. Drizzled with BBQ sauce and ranch dressing 1 side of sour cream and salsa upon request.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Soft mozzarella coated with a crispy golden brown crust

Reuben Egg Rolls

Reuben Egg Rolls

$8.99

Shredded corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss wrapped in a won ton then fried until golden brown

Salmon Bites

Salmon Bites

$10.99

Bite size salmon covered in beer batter and fried, tossed in Cajun seasoning and smoked paprika, served with dill sauce.

Poppers

$7.99

A slice of fresh jalapeno stuffed with a cream cheese, bacon and onion mix with a golden-brown shell.

Scotch Eggs

$10.99

Two hard boiled eggs covered in seasoned pork sausage and breadcrumbs then fried to perfection.

Spinach Dip

$8.99

Creamy mix of feta, cream cheese, sour cream. parmesan cheese, artichokes, spinach and water chestnuts. Served with house made chips.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$6.99

8 fresh chicken wings coated with your choice of signature sauces. Sauce choices: Tullamore Dew BBQ Sauce, Traditional BBQ, Buffalo, Sweet Garlic Pepper.

Caprese Flatbread

$11.99

Philly Flatbread

$14.99

Reuben Flatbread

$14.99

Soups & Salads

Cup Potato Leek

$2.99

Bowl Potato Leek

$5.99

Cup Soup Du Jour

$2.99

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$5.99

Ceasar Salad

$10.99

Romaine, croûtons and Parmesan tossed with Caesar dressing.

Side Caesar

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Tavern Salad

$13.99

Romaine topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, cheese, hardboiled egg and crispy chicken.

Stout Onion

$4.99

12oz crock with croutons & melted Swiss.

Sandwiches

Black & Tan Burger

Black & Tan Burger

$13.99

Prime 1/2 lb burger topped with our house Guinness BBQ sauce, jalapeño cream cheese, thick cut bacon, cheddar and beer battered onion pedals.

Cod Sandwich

$13.99

Beer Battered Cod with tartar, lettuce and American cheese on toasted ciabatta.

Chipotle Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken topped with roasted red pepper and onion, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta bun.

Guinness Burger

$13.99

A prime 1/2 pound burger topped with our homemade Guinness sauce, Swiss and onion rings.

Hamburger

$12.99

Prime 1/2 lb burger cooked to your liking served with tomato, onion, lettuce and pickle.

Lynch's Burger

$13.99

Prime 1/2 lb burger topped with sautéed onion, mushrooms, thick cut bacon and Monterey jack, served on an onion roll.

Pub Sandwich

$13.99

Traditional Irish Banger (sausage) grilled and served on a pretzel roll, topped with horseradish mustard, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese.

Reuben

$14.99

Thinly sliced corned beef marinated all day, slice of Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut, served on your choice of marbled rye or pretzel roll.

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$13.99

Strips of steak mixed with sautéed onion, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, crispy bacon, topped with cheddar and provolone with chipotle mayo, wrapped in Naan bread.

Vegan Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Beyond chicken tenders fried to perfection topped with sauteed red peppers and onion, crisp lettuce, with spicy mustard on a vegan bun.

Entrees

Gourmet Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Cavattappi pasta mixed with a creamy cheese sauce with warm thick cut bacon, topped with bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese and baked.

Garlic Shrimp Skewer Dinner

$16.99

Two garlic and lime shrimp skewers served with rice and fresh house vegetables

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$15.99

Sliced corn beef served with cabbage and sweet carrots.

Pork Bangers & Mash

$15.99

2 sausage links accompanied by mashed potatoes and fresh sweet carrots topped with gravy.

Half Fish & Chips

Half Fish & Chips

$13.99

2 pieces of lightly beer battered cod with a side of our house made chips.

Full Fish & Chips

Full Fish & Chips

$16.99

3 pieces of lightly beer battered cod with a side of our house made chips.

Seared Salmon

$17.99

Fresh 8oz. Bay of Fundy salmon served with rice pilaf and mixed vegetables.

Guinness Shrimp

$16.99

1/2 lb of shrimp in a crispy Guinness breading served with sweet potato fries and vegetable of the day.

Feisty Pasta

$15.99

Shepherd's Pie

$17.99

Potato Pancakes

$17.99

3 crisp potato pancakes stuffed with sauteed onions, cheese and bacon. Cooked to perfection and served with shredded corned beef and cabbage,

Chicken Wing Dinner

Chicken Wing Dinner

$12.99

10 fresh chicken wings coated with your choice of our signature sauces and our house made chips. Tullamore Dew Sauce Traditional Barbeque Sweet Garlic Pepper Buffalo

Vegan Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Beyond Breaded Chicken with a Buffalo apricot dipping sauce, and fresh sauteed vegetables.

Sides

1 Garlic Lime Shrimp Skewer

$5.99

Applesauce

$2.99

Fresh Chips

$2.99

Homemade Slaw

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Mixed Veggie

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.49

Potato Pancake Side

$4.49

Sauteed Onion & Mushrooms

$3.99

Shoestring Fries

$3.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Side Of Queso

$3.00

Steak Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Colcannon

$3.99Out of stock

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Cabbage

$3.99

Sweet Carrots

$3.99

Sauerkraut Side

$2.99

Extra Sauce

$0.25

Desserts

Chef's Bread Pudding

Chef's Bread Pudding

$5.99

"It's not your Grandma's" Sweet cake topped with caramelized pecans and butter schnapps sauce that will melt in your mouth served with french vanilla ice cream.

Jr Chef's Bread Pudding

$3.99

"It's not your Grandma's" Sweet cake topped with caramelized pecans and butter schnapps sauce that will melt in your mouth served with french vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.99

Lil Leprechaun Sundae

$2.99

A scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream topped with chocolate or caramel syrup and sprinkles.

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$5.99

Full Pan Bread Pudding

$50.00

Half Pan Bread Pudding

$25.00

Just Ice Cream

$2.50

Cheesecake W/caramel

$5.99

Cheesecake W/strawberry

$5.99

Cheesecake W/chocolate

$5.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$4.99

Kids Cod Bites

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$4.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Kids Drink

$1.50

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Cocoa

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mello Yello

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Orange Soda

$2.75

Rasp Ice Tea

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

White Milk

$2.75

Kids Soda

$1.50

Redbull

$4.50

Diet Redbull

$4.50

Flavored Tea

$3.99

Apple Cider

$2.75

Togo Drink

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Powerade

$2.25

Powerade

$2.75

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Comfortable surroundings, fantastic food and Irish good cheer? Tucked away in downtown Port Huron, Lynch's Irish Tavern serves up Irish/American cuisine that is sure to please. Lynch's has an array of fresh homemade appetizers and entrees that will keep you coming back again and again. The folks at Lynch's are always happy to see you and meet your friends. We have entertainment 7 nights a week, with something for everybody, so get your friends and family together and let our family show you a good time. Planning a party? Anything from little kids to big kids, we can accommodate you. Check us out on Facebook or at www.lynchsirishtavern.com. Lynch's Irish Tavern, it's all about family.

Website

Location

210 Huron Ave., Port Huron, MI 48060

Directions

