Lynde Restaurant & Catering 209 County Road 81

Restaurant info

Chuck and Jan Lynde, along with their son Mark opened Lynde’s Restaurant in 1981, starting off small with the intent to grow. In 1995 Chuck and Jan sold the company to Mark and keeping with the same standards. Mark and Cathy now own Lynde’s Restaurant & Catering along with Lynde Enterprises (snowplowing & lawncare), both based in Osseo. When it comes to the restaurant, one key to our success is good, home-cooked meals. We serve approximately 600 people on a busy Sunday morning and cater about 1,200 events per year. Another key to Lynde’s success is our loyal staff who have been with us for many years. We are blessed with a very professional and hard-working team who are always willing to go the extra mile. Lexi Lynde has recently joined the Lynde team stepping into the position of Front of House Manager and Meeting Room Coordinator. Following in the footsteps of her parents she looks forward to making the restaurant and catering a third-generation-owned business.