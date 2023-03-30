  • Home
  • /
  • Osseo
  • /
  • Lynde Restaurant & Catering - 209 County Road 81
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lynde Restaurant & Catering 209 County Road 81

review star

No reviews yet

209 County Road 81

Osseo, MN 55369

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Breakfast MM

Breakfast Combo

Grandma’s Platter

$7.95

1 egg with choice of bacon or sausage and toast or English muffin

Grandpa’s Platter

$9.50

2 eggs with choice of bacon or sausage and toast or English muffin

Eggs & Potatoes

$8.95

2 eggs, choice of potatoes and toast or English muffin

Eggs Meat & Potatoes

$12.25

2 eggs, choice of potatoes, bacon or sausage and toast or English muffin

Steak & Eggs

$16.95

Choice sirloin steak, 2 eggs, choice of potatoes and toast or English muffin

Biscuit & Gravy

$12.25

Country sausage gravy over a freshly baked biscuit served with 2 eggs and potato

Kalista’s Platter

$9.50

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 egg and a choice of bacon or sausage

Josie’s Platter

$11.50

1 Belgian waffle, 1 egg and a choice of bacon or sausage

Lexi’s Platter

$9.95

2 French toast, 1 egg and choice of bacon or sausage

Breakfast Sandwich With Hashbrowns

$9.25

1 egg over hard, American cheese, bacon or sausage patty, choice of toast. Served with 1/2 order of hashbrowns

2 Eggs & Toast

$5.50

Skillets & Benedicts

Build Your Own Skillet

$11.95

Start with 2 eggs on top of your choice of potatoes, cheddar cheese served with toast or English muffin

Garden Skillet

$13.75

Onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli and cheddar cheese

Western Skillet

$13.75

Onions, peppers, ham and cheddar cheese

Meatsa Skillet

$13.75

Sausage, ham, bacon and cheddar cheese

The Original Benedict

$12.95

2 poached eggs and Canadian bacon on English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce, with a choice of potato

The Charlie Brown

$13.25

2 poached eggs, diced bacon and cream cheese on English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce, with choice of potato

Country Benedict

$14.25

Freshly baked biscuit topped with crispy chicken, poached eggs and covered in sausage gravy, with a choice of potato

Pork Slab Benedict

$13.95

2 poached eggs and applewood smoked shoulder bacon on English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce, with a choice of potato

Premium Omelets

Build Your Own Omelets

$10.95

Start with cheddar cheese

The Highway 81

$13.75

Onions, peppers, ham, hash browns, cheddar cheese smothered under a blanket of hollandaise sauce

Garden Omelet

$12.50

Onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli and cheddar cheese

The Whole Kitchen

$15.50

Onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, ham, sausage, bacon and cheddar cheese

Meatsa Omelet

$13.75

Sausage, ham, bacon and cheddar cheese

French Toast/Pancake/Waffle

Traditional French Toast

Eggs, milk, vanilla, freshly squeezed orange juice and white bread grilled golden brown

Buttermilk Pancakes

Perfect, platter-sized homemade buttermilk pancakes

Belgian Waffle

$9.95

Baked to a golden brown in our waffle maker

Chicken & Waffle

$13.95

Belgian waffle topped with 3 crispy chicken tenders

Sides (Breakfast)

Toast

$2.95

Side 2 Eggs

$2.75

Side 1 Egg

$1.50

Meat Side

$5.75

Hollandaise (4Oz)

$2.25

Side Potato Choice

$5.95

Cinnamon Roll

$5.95

Caramel Pecan Roll

$6.95

Oatmeal With Toast

$5.95

Fruit

Sugar Free Syrup

Extra Butter Cup

Peanut Butter

$0.95

Side Biscuit and Gravy

$7.95

Salsa

$0.95

Side SSG Gravy

$2.95

Triple Berry Jam

$4.50+

Kids Menu

Breakfast

1 Egg, Bacon, HashBrown, Toast

$7.50

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$7.95

1 Pancake, Egg and Meat

$7.50

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$7.50

Served with meat choice

French Toast

$7.50

Served with meat choice

Lunch

Kid Hot Beef

$7.50

Served with mashed potatoes and gravy

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Served with French Fries

Mac and Cheese

$7.50

Served with apple sauce

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Served with French Fries

Corn Dogs

$7.50

Served with French Fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Served with French Fries

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$7.50

Served with French Fries

NA Drinks

Beverages

Coffee

$2.95

Bottomless

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$3.75

Ask about our selections

Milk

Juice

Apple, Cranberry, Pineapple, Grapefruit or Tomato

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Coke Products

$2.95

Bottomless glass

Water

Kids 1st Drink

Non-Alcoholic Specials

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Green Tea Lemonade

$3.95

Crafted Lemonade

$4.75

Raspberry, Blueberry or Strawberry

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Cappuccino

$3.95

French vanilla or seasonal

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chuck and Jan Lynde, along with their son Mark opened Lynde’s Restaurant in 1981, starting off small with the intent to grow. In 1995 Chuck and Jan sold the company to Mark and keeping with the same standards. Mark and Cathy now own Lynde’s Restaurant & Catering along with Lynde Enterprises (snowplowing & lawncare), both based in Osseo. When it comes to the restaurant, one key to our success is good, home-cooked meals. We serve approximately 600 people on a busy Sunday morning and cater about 1,200 events per year. Another key to Lynde’s success is our loyal staff who have been with us for many years. We are blessed with a very professional and hard-working team who are always willing to go the extra mile. Lexi Lynde has recently joined the Lynde team stepping into the position of Front of House Manager and Meeting Room Coordinator. Following in the footsteps of her parents she looks forward to making the restaurant and catering a third-generation-owned business.

Location

209 County Road 81, Osseo, MN 55369

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Optimal Performance Golf
orange starNo Reviews
10401 93rd Ave. N. Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
Johnny Boy's
orange starNo Reviews
8419 West Broadway Ave Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
View restaurantnext
MT Noodles Vietnamese Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
8459 W Broadway Ave Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
View restaurantnext
Miyabi Grill - Star Lite Center
orange starNo Reviews
7607 west broadway ave brooklyn park, MN 55428
View restaurantnext
Urban Wok - Maple Grove - Arbor Lakes - Maple Grove
orange starNo Reviews
11656 Elm Creek Blvd N Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
3 Squares Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 399
12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Osseo

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70007 Maple Grove
orange star4.8 • 1,168
Arbor Lakes Shoppes 7860 Main Street Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
Malone's Bar and Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,112
12635 Elm Creek Blvd N Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
Rock Elm Tavern - Maple Grove
orange star4.5 • 604
15641 Grove Circle N Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
3 Squares Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 399
12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
Tandoor Indian Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 303
15607 Grove Cir N Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Osseo
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston